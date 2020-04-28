You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

April 28, 2020 by 1 Comment
mosquitos

(Wolfgang Hasselmann, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Harry Kretchmer, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • COVID-19 disruption to anti-malaria programmes could cause deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa from malaria to double, warns the WHO.
  • Progress in fighting malaria has stalled as mosquitos and parasites gain resistance to treatment.
  • But health officials say there is still a chance to avoid deaths if the region’s leaders continue preventative measures.

While the world is focused on tackling the coronavirus, there are growing warnings not to lose sight of other health threats.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of deaths from malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa this year could double – and COVID-19 is to blame.

Just as measles and polio vaccine programmes are being postponed for fear any contact could spread the coronavirus, malaria could be another deadly consequence of the crisis.

 

Potentially devastating

The WHO considered nine different scenarios to determine how malaria treatment could be disrupted.

coronavirus fears malaria pandemic disease infection contamination sanitation spread virus health care italy quarantine home isolation social distancing
How health service disruptions caused by COVID-19 could impact malaria deaths.
Image: WHO

In the worst case – where all insecticide-treated net campaigns are suspended and access to antimalarial medicine falls dramatically – malaria deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa could jump to 769,000.

That’s twice the number of deaths reported in the region in 2018. And to put that number into perspective, total malaria deaths worldwide were 405,000 in 2018.

Deaths caused by malaria haven’t reached those levels for two decades.

And Sub-Saharan Africa is most at risk – because that’s where 94% of all malaria deaths were in 2018, more than two-thirds among children under the age of five.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about epidemics?

Epidemics are a huge threat to health and the economy: the vast spread of disease can literally destroy societies.

In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and to enable access to them during outbreaks.

Our world needs stronger, unified responses to major health threats. By creating alliances and coalitions like CEPI, which involve expertise, funding and other support, we are able to collectively address the most pressing global health challenges.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum to tackle global health issues? Find out more here.

Progress, stalled

The campaign against malaria has been a public health success story in recent decades. Malaria deaths have reduced by half since 2000 and considerable resources have been devoted to the fight: $2.7 billion in 2018.

But even before this latest threat, concern had been growing that progress had stalled, with cases flat, rather than falling, in recent years.

coronavirus fears epidemic pandemic disease infection contamination sanitation spread virus health care
In recent years, global progress in reducing new malaria cases has levelled off.
Image: WHO

One of the chief culprits is a species of mosquito which is developing resistance to insecticide – while the parasite the mosquito transmits is also starting to resist drug treatment.

Health officials are now worried this flat trend could curve sharply upwards.

Seizing the moment

These grim projections are not, the WHO stresses, a certainty. There is a window of opportunity to mitigate the chances of a high death toll.

Although rising each week, reported COVID-19 cases in sub-Saharan Africa are still small compared to other regions.

Even in South Africa, WHO officials see signs that containment measures are proving effective against coronavirus.

Experts are now advising leaders in the region to step up mass vector campaigns (insecticide-treated nets and indoor spraying) whilst doing it in such a way that minimizes the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, preventative antimalarial treatments for pregnant women and children must be maintained. And some countries in the region have been praised for taking early, preventative action.

Lessons from history

The WHO is clear: there is no room for complacency; the consequences of stepping back from the fight could be disastrous.

“We saw with the Ebola virus disease outbreak in West Africa that we actually lost more people to diseases that we previously were managing to control like malaria, than we lost to the outbreak itself,” says Matshidiso Moeti, director of WHO in Africa.

“Let us not repeat that with Covid-19.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Assassinations in Ethiopia amidst regional ‘coup’ attempt, condemned by UN chief

Anxious gorillas, thirsty koalas and lame cows – how climate change is making animals miserable

Cyprus Parliament says no to blackmail

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

War in Syria: ‘Carnage’, flouting of rights and international law, must stop: Guterres

Are we at the edge of anti-vaccination health crisis?

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

Draghi’s top new year resolution: Quantitative Easing

Can Pakistan make its energy sector greener, cheaper and more reliable? The government thinks so

Christmas spending: Who can afford not to cut?

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

Protecting whistle-blowers: new EU-wide rules approved

Is friendly public transport the answer to the loneliness epidemic?

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

What changes in the EU as from today

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion French “Fonds de solidarité” scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak

Syria: Why did the US-Russia brokered ceasefire collapse? What does the duo care for?

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

5 ocean success stories to chase away the blues

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

Afghanistan: UN mission welcomes new polling dates following election delays

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

‘End the ongoing atrocities’ against people with albinism in Malawi, say UN rights experts

Yellow vests, rising violence – what’s happening in France?

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

We can save the Earth. Here’s how

Syria: UN-backed watchdog says chemical weapon ‘likely used’ in February attack

How cities can lead the way in bridging the global housing gap

Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

Here are 5 reasons why the ocean is so important

Here’s how we can tackle the growing cybersecurity skills gap

Christine Lagarde: This is what we can still learn from the Great War

Germany tries to save Europe from war between Ukraine and Russia

Beyond trust: Why we need a paradigm shift in data-sharing

MEPs take stock of the EU’s foreign, security and defence policy priorities

Main results of European Council of 18/10/2018

Germany loses leading export place

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

High-flyers: China is on top of the world for skyscraper construction

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “There is a communication issue (about China) which markets don’t like” Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF stresses from Davos

We won’t win the online security war without people power

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile Connect availability hits 2B

Texting is a daily source of stress for 1/3 of people – are you one of them?

Why and how Germany had it again its own way in Cyprus

ECB’s unconventional monetary measures give first tangible results

80 million Chinese people no longer pay income tax

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

Erdogan’s Turkey in dire straits for flip flop policies in the Middle East

Access to health in the developped and developing world

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

5G and the growing need for national CTOs

There’s a new global technology race. It needs better trade rules

One in three children do not get the nutrition they need

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s