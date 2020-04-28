You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Thoughtful blockchain implementation is key to improving supply chains in a post-COVID world

Thoughtful blockchain implementation is key to improving supply chains in a post-COVID world

April 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
blockchain

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

COVID-19 has shown the vulnerabilities of our supply chains and the opportunity for technologies such as blockchain to boost efficiencies and strengthen trust across a range of stakeholders.

However, as organizations pivot quickly to put these new technologies into place, the crisis has highlighted the need for both speed and clarity in implementations.

This need has long existed in the sector. To this end, the World Economic Forum developed the Blockchain Deployment Toolkit, a first-of-its-kind set of high-level guidelines documenting tested best practices to address the issues that arise in blockchain implementation projects.

Blockchain

What is the World Economic Forum doing about blockchain governance in global supply chains?

The World Economic Forum has produced a toolkit on responsible deployment of blockchain in global supply chains. The first-of-its kind Blockchain Deployment Toolkit provides insights from more than 100 experts and provides key guidelines on topics such as risk, consortia formations, security and ecosystem collaboration.

The toolkit is delivered through the Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), that shapes the development and deployment for new technologies and provides a space for global cooperation to create understanding and policies that accelerate these technologies’ positive impact for the individual and the society. The acceleration of the post COVID-19 economic rebound through 4IR-technologies such as blockchain is an important task for the 4IR-centre today.

The World Economic Forum spent more than a year working with more than 100 organizations and 50 countries across 6 continents. It also dug deep into 40 blockchain use cases ranging from provenance and traceability to automation and streamlined operations.

The toolkit’s 14 different modules represent key success and risk factors for the deployment of a blockchain solution within the supply chain context. Organizations can use the toolkit to support more responsible blockchain deployments, de-risk early adoption, and ensure careful consideration of unintended consequences.

Key to this project were real-life blockchain deployments piloting the toolkit. Those pilot projects highlight the important ways processes can make blockchain adoption easier.

Two pilot programs revealed the following benefits:

Objectivity and guidance
Pilot Project #1 with The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority
The challenge: The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority in the United Arab Emirates sought to develop and launch its own blockchain strategy and guidance documentation. This guidance document would be used to support Abu Dhabi government entities in implementing blockchain across the public sector’s digital infrastructure.

Prior to the pilot process, ADDA had faced challenges developing a full set of guidelines for blockchain technology, given the dynamic nature of emerging technologies and the fact they often lack clear best practices to use as benchmarks.

ADDA has been working to develop a government blockchain platform to support a secure “data marketplace,” between Abu Dhabi government entities and other external organizations. Such efforts are in line with the agency’s overall mission to deliver a proactive digital government (one that includes drafting technology policies and strategic plans and initiatives). The efforts support UAE’s federal blockchain strategy, which aims to capitalize on blockchain technology and keep pace with federal plans to conduct 50% of UAE government transactions using blockchain by 2021.

The implementation: The ADDA identified a clear use case for the toolkit and tested it with the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE (C4IR UAE), applying the toolkit questions to drive the development of ADDA’s own guidelines and implementation strategy. The answers resulting from those questions provided important clarity in what the ADDA needed to do (and provide support with) in the implementation phase, explained Dr. Abdulla Al Kendi, Executive Director, ADDA Technologies and Policies Sector.

That guidance helped the ADDA move forward quickly. “The toolkit provided a lot of objectivity to the undertaking reducing the subjectivity in judgements and decisions on designing the consortium,” explained Dr. Al Kendi.

provides tools, resources, and know-how to organizations undertaking blockchain projects
Image: World Economic Forum

Streamlined, structured processes
Pilot Project #2 with Saudi Aramco
The challenge: Saudi Aramco has utilized the newly developed Toolkit to aid in completing two critical use cases in supplier management and credential verification. The first use case identifies a solution to the long and time-consuming process of supplier management, which can be leveraged against wide spectrums of industry challenges. Such challenges are not easily resolved with current technologies such as swift supplier on-boarding and real-time supplier information.

The second use case identifies an adoption strategy for credential verification and assurance of degree authentication. That strategy will greatly reduce verification time and prevent certificate and degree fraud.

The implementation: With the help of the Toolkit’s best practices, Saudi Aramco developed a structured approach creating teams to manage credential verification and degree authentication. This approach sliced the work into manageable pieces and ensured realistic milestones could be set and attained.

In both use cases the toolkit provided Saudi Aramco with a clear checklist to ensure all areas and aspects are covered during the planning and implementation.

“As organizations pivot quickly to put new technologies into place, the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for both speed and clarity in blockchain implementations.”

Looking ahead
The role supply chains play has never been more critical. The Toolkit’s many resources can streamline blockchain implementation efforts for a diverse range of supply chains and their stakeholders ensuring continued resilience.

While not part of the pilots, other projects directly combating the coronavirus crisis will soon be employing the Toolkit’s guidance. Among them is an initiative from enterprise software firm R3. It plans to apply the Toolkit to its proof of concept project leveraging blockchain to complete Pandemic Reinsurance purchases.

Additionally, the C4IR UAE will also look to scale the toolkit with federal government entities. By scaling the toolkit to a wider audience, the Centre hopes to further the 2021 Federal Blockchain Strategy and support entities in reassessing their supply chains post COVID-19.

Speed and clarity in blockchain implementation, always important, will be all the more critical during the immediate future as organizations tackle the health crisis. The Toolkit’s guidance will be essential as entities look to develop applications and networks for data sharing, given the security and transparency blockchain provides, says Mariam Al Muhairi, C4IR UAE.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

Can collective action cure what’s ailing our food systems?

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Wind farms now provide 14% of EU power – these countries are leading the way

NEC @ MWC14: “Smart cities” hold the key to enhancing citizens’ lives and cutting costs

Libyan national conference postponed, nearly 500,000 children at ‘direct risk’ from fighting around Tripoli

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

How to test if Kiev’s ‘Maidan’ was an authentic revolt or a well-planned operation

European Junior Enterprises to address the significant skills mismatch in the EU between school and employment

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

Alexis Tsipras against internal and external “enemies” in pursue of a two-phase deal now

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

How AI and satellite imaging can stamp out modern slavery

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

The Brussels bureaucracy blocks the Youth Guarantee scheme

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

Air Pollution: Responsibility of Technology and Medicine

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

UN rights office calls for action to end ‘repression and retaliation’ in crisis-torn Nicaragua

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Why do thousands of migrants need to be drowned for Brussels to wake up?

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

New Zealand will have a new ‘well-being budget,’ says Jacinda Ardern

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

COP24: A million lives could be saved by 2050 through climate action, UN health agency reveals

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

‘Every ventilator becomes like gold’ – a doctor’s stark warning from Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

JADE at European Business Summit 2015

On World Day to Combat Desertification, UN shines spotlight on ‘true value’ of land

Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

Latin America and Caribbean region deadliest for journalists in 2019

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

European Elections: “Web giants” are urging users to vote

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

From rescue animals to electric buses, California is introducing bold new rules

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

How civil society can adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

2019 European Elections gets backing from professional footballers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s