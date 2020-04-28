You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

April 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
climates

(Nicholas Doherty, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Emily Kirsch, Founder and Managing Partner, Powerhouse Ventures

  • What impact will COVID-19 have on the climate crisis?
  • Oil firms could ramp up their investment in renewables.
  • While start-ups face a difficult road ahead, there is huge opportunity for those firms who are well-positioned for the rebuilding to come.

The clean energy community has spent decades tackling a crisis that has been unfolding in slow motion. As temperatures rise and entire regions burn, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders have developed and deployed terawatts of clean energy and made solar and wind the cheapest sources of electricity across two-thirds of the world.

In recent weeks, a completely different crisis has emerged in full force. The novel coronavirus is shutting down nations, overwhelming hospitals, and moving the world towards a global recession. Meanwhile, oil prices have plummeted – even turning negative – as reduced demand has converged with an increase in supply after the OPEC nations failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

 

Powerhouse, which I founded in 2013, is an innovation firm and venture fund that backs entrepreneurs who are building the future of energy and mobility. As we do our part to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities in the face of the coronavirus, our minds have also turned to the impact COVID-19 will have on the climate crisis and the entrepreneurs building technologies to address it.

Reshuffling the clean energy landscape

The immediate impacts of the virus were felt early in supply chain issues at start-ups, factories and corporations around the world. The virus and the oil price collapse have already caused the top-10 oil majors to slash their capital expenditures by nearly $30 billion, which could impact their spending on renewable portfolios. Conversely, oil price volatility could lead oil majors to increase their investments in renewables, which produce more stable returns. For the first time in history, some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies are seeing their wind and solar assets outperform their oil assets, and their investors are taking note.

For start-ups, the economic downturn has similarly led to a drop in investment, with CB Insights projecting seed-stage funding to drop 22% this quarter and Pitchbook expecting the crisis to hit mobility start-ups especially hard.

Many industry leaders had hoped for a clean energy stimulus that failed to materialize in the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the US Congress on 27 March. However, as BloombergNEF founder and senior contributor Michael Liebrech pointed out, the real opportunity lies in the economic rebuilding phase, during which it is essential that we don’t bailout industries or business models that will not be viable in a low-carbon future. Subsequent bills should focus on downstream clean-energy technologies like storage, digitization and demand response, shoring up already-cheap wind and solar. In addition, a massive infrastructure investment plan that upgrades our electricity system and public transportation, and electrifies our industries could create immediate employment, generate long-term economic value, and shift the world towards a carbon-free future.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Opportunities for start-ups on the tough road ahead

The coronavirus does not change the fact that wind and solar—unsubsidized—are cost-competitive or cheaper than fossil fuels almost everywhere in the world. While clean energy and mobility start-ups will be hit hard, they also may have the most to offer and gain during the crisis. As consumers and corporations look to save money and cut costs, start-ups that increase efficiency and utilize smart financial mechanisms are particularly well-positioned. For example:

Terabase, which reduces cost and deployment timelines by digitizing solar power plants, continues to see growth in their pipeline; their power purchase agreement (PPA) rates are lower than local fossil fuel production costs in markets where they operate including Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Raptor Maps, which uses aerial imagery to help develop, construct, operate and rate utility-scale solar, is ensuring that renewable assets outperform oil and gas not just now but on an ongoing and long-term basis.

WattBuy, which enables residents in deregulated energy markets to compare and select electricity providers, has seen an uptick in customers looking to switch to cheaper energy plans. In almost every location in which WattBuy operates, 100% renewable rates are less than the average price from utilities.

Station A, which models and predicts the performance of clean energy assets, has set usage records this month. Their technology has identified $14.4 billion in positive annual bill savings opportunities across the US.

Energetic Insurance, which insures against barriers to financing clean energy, has seen demand for their commercial and industrial solar credit insurance spike in the past two weeks as developers and project owners seek to access financing and stabilize cash flows.

Despite these encouraging trends, it will not be an easy road ahead. We are heading towards a recession that may prove far worse than that of 2008, and many start-ups will fail along the way. But saving costs for clients and customers alike, combined with the unchanging trajectory of decreasing renewable and storage asset costs, will continue to create opportunity throughout the industry.

What the coronavirus crisis can tell us about the climate crisis

Some have written about the ‘silver lining’ of coronavirus, arguing that the current drop in emissions and air pollution should be celebrated – but this drop is a direct function of the halting of economic and social activities, and does not represent the liveable future that we need to build. Suggesting that short-term coronavirus-related emissions reductions are “good for climate change” sends a false message that human thriving and economic activity are incompatible with reducing emissions.

Rather, the coronavirus has shown us the scale of the response needed to fight the climate crisis. Neither crisis is being properly addressed, and both require a response of unprecedented urgency that directs our resources and political will to prevent millions of deaths.

No matter the crisis, people matter. You matter. From public health to clean energy, from organizing to innovating, the world needs people like you working on the most important issues of our time. Like the coronavirus, the climate crisis is not a distant threat. It is at our doorstep, affecting billions of lives right now.

To the nurses, doctors, and everyone on the front lines enabling us to have a livable future, your work has never been more meaningful. Both the virus and the climate crisis require all of us to give with the same level of selflessness and heroism.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

Can collective action cure what’s ailing our food systems?

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Wind farms now provide 14% of EU power – these countries are leading the way

NEC @ MWC14: “Smart cities” hold the key to enhancing citizens’ lives and cutting costs

Libyan national conference postponed, nearly 500,000 children at ‘direct risk’ from fighting around Tripoli

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

How to test if Kiev’s ‘Maidan’ was an authentic revolt or a well-planned operation

European Junior Enterprises to address the significant skills mismatch in the EU between school and employment

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

Alexis Tsipras against internal and external “enemies” in pursue of a two-phase deal now

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

How AI and satellite imaging can stamp out modern slavery

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

The Brussels bureaucracy blocks the Youth Guarantee scheme

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

Air Pollution: Responsibility of Technology and Medicine

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

UN rights office calls for action to end ‘repression and retaliation’ in crisis-torn Nicaragua

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Why do thousands of migrants need to be drowned for Brussels to wake up?

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

New Zealand will have a new ‘well-being budget,’ says Jacinda Ardern

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

COP24: A million lives could be saved by 2050 through climate action, UN health agency reveals

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

‘Every ventilator becomes like gold’ – a doctor’s stark warning from Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

JADE at European Business Summit 2015

On World Day to Combat Desertification, UN shines spotlight on ‘true value’ of land

Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

Latin America and Caribbean region deadliest for journalists in 2019

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

European Elections: “Web giants” are urging users to vote

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

From rescue animals to electric buses, California is introducing bold new rules

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

How civil society can adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

2019 European Elections gets backing from professional footballers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s