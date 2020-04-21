You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronaviruses: the truth against the myths

Coronaviruses: the truth against the myths

April 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronaviruses

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Faithfulness, a 2nd year Medical student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Nigeria. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The outbreak of a new type of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province in China has raised a lot of public health concerns across the world. Government of different countries are trying to ensure that their citizens are informed on what to do to prevent themselves and others around them. But how do we separate the facts from the myths? What do we know about coronaviruses?

Coronaviruses belong to a large family of viruses that causes illness that range from the common cold to severe respiratory diseases. They were first identified in the 1960s and were named ‘corona’ because of their crown-like shape.

Coronaviruses can be transmitted between animals and humans, causing a variety of diseases. Some of the diseases caused by these group of viruses in humans include the 2019-nCoV Acute Respiratory Diseases (ARD), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Other human coronaviruses include 229E, NL63 and HKU1. The SARS-CoV outbreak occurred between 2002- 2003 in Guangdong province of China, with approximately 8098 reported cases and 774 deaths. The MERS-CoV outbreak which was responsible for the series of highly pathogenic respiratory tract infection in Saudi Arabia occurred in 2012. MERS-CoV is still monitored globally to understand the risk of the virus, how it spreads, and how to prevent infection.

31st December, 2019, 2019-nCoV which is responsible for ‘2019-nCoV Acute Respiratory Disease (ARD)’ outbreak was reported to WHO. Globally, 11,953 cases have been confirmed and 259 deaths reported. Based on available data, the likelihood of transmission of 2019-nCoV is through contact with a symptomatic infected person. Currently, 2019-nCoV ARD is a public health emergency of international concern due to the global outbreak of the disease outside of China.

Myths

  • It is believed that coronavirus is a new type of virus. Coronavirus is not a new TYPE of virus but a Virus that belongs to a bigger family of virus. 2019-nCoV is a type of Coronavirus.
  • Some think that Coronavirus diseases can be treated with Antibiotics. Viral infections cannot be treated with antibiotics because antibiotics are meant for bacterial infections. Therefore, 2019-nCoV cannot be treated with antibiotics although people infected with 2019-nCoV can be given antibiotics in case of a bacterial co-infection.
  • Some believe that only a certain group of people can get infected by Coronavirus. This is not true as people of all ages can get infected by any type of coronavirus. Older people and those with an underlying illness are more susceptible to 2019-nCoV or any type of coronavirus.
  • Since coronaviruses are zoonotic, there are concerns that household pets might be infected by 2019-nCoV. Although there is no evidence to prove this, it is recommended that everyone protect themselves through hand hygiene to prevent the transmission of common bacteria (e.g. E.coli) from

WHO recommends proper hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and safe food practices as ways by which we can prevent ourselves and others from contracting the virus.

About the author

Miss Faithfulness holds a first degree in Biochemistry (first-class honors) from the Federal University of Technology, Akure in 2018. She is currently a 2nd year Medical student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Nigeria.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Baby foods high in sugar, inappropriately marketed in Europe, reveal two UN studies

What the car industry has done to help fight climate change – and what it needs to do next

This US city put an algorithm in charge of its school bus routes and saved $5 million

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

I have a rare disease. This is my hope for the future of medicine

Predicting two more years of economic stagnation

Peace in the Gulf ‘at a critical juncture’ says DiCarlo, urging continuation of Iran nuclear deal

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Kosovo elections: ‘Most significant change’ in 12 years, Security Council hears

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

Intel, Almunia and 1 billion euros for unfair potatoes

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: migration tragedy in the Rio Grande, drugs report, Torture Victims Day

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

Amazon on fire: the interference in global health

International community has achieved unprecedented success fighting offshore tax evasion

There is a forgotten solution to climate change that we must invest in – nature

Hungary: people born in the 2020s won’t have legal rights any more to buy tobacco

Portugal’s pension system needs to prepare for rapid population ageing

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

These are the most desirable cities for overseas workers

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

EU leaders let tax-evaders untouched

How Asia could be the winner in the US and China’s Belt and Road race

Anti-vaccination scaremongering: What should we know about anti-vaccine argument?

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

38th ACP-EU Assembly: dialogue on cooperation challenges in Kigali

Food safety: New rules to boost consumer trust approved by MEPs

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

First-ever World Braille Day underscores importance of written language for human rights

‘No country, no region’ can tackle global challenges alone says UN’s Mohammed

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

Avocado: the ‘green gold’ causing environment havoc

Medical ethics in the age of the social media influencers

An alternative to the future of antimicrobial therapy

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

Malta: investigation risks being compromised while Prime Minister is in office

Why rich countries are seeing more poverty

Tax revenues have reached a plateau

Budget Committee backs €2.3 million worth of aid to help 550 redundant media workers in Greece

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

3 things to know about the fight against Alzheimer’s

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

The new ethical dilemmas in medicine of the 21st century

These countries have the most expensive childcare

European Commission recommends to the European Council (Article 50) to find that decisive progress has been made in Brexit negotiations

The green hydrogen revolution has started, and it won’t be stopped

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Is your smart home as safe as you think?

More than nine in ten children exposed to deadly air pollution

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s