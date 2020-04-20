You are here: Home / European Union News / Geographical Indications – a European treasure worth €75 billion

Geographical Indications – a European treasure worth €75 billion

April 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
foood markets

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Agri-food and drink products whose names are protected by the European Union as “Geographical Indications” (GIs) represent a sales value of €74.76 billion, according to a study published today by the European Commission. Over one fifth of this amount results from exports outside the European Union. The study found that the sales value of a product with a protected name is on average double that for similar products without a certification.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said: “European Geographical Indications reflect the wealth and diversity of products that our agricultural sector has to offer. Producers’ benefits are clear. They can sell products at a higher value, to consumers looking for authentic regional products. GIs are a key aspect of our trade agreements. By protecting products across the globe, we prevent fraudulent use of product names and we preserve the good reputation of European agri-food and drink products. Geographical Indications protect local value at global level.”

European food is famous for being safe, nutritious and of high quality. Traditional production methods contribute to the EU objective to also become the global standard for sustainability in food production.

EU quality schemes aim at protecting the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as know-how embedded in the region. These product names are part of the EU system of intellectual property rights, legally protecting them against imitation and misuse. Agri-food products and wines are protected as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and spirit drinks as Geographical Indications (GI). European Union also protects Traditional Specialities Guaranteed (TSG), highlighting the traditional aspects of a product without being linked to a specific geographical area. The sales value of agricultural products and foodstuffs labelled as TSG are worth €2.3 billion.

The study was based on all 3,207 product names protected across the 28 EU Member States at the end of 2017 (by the end of March 2020, the total number of protected names increased to 3,322). It concludes that the sales value of a product with a protected name is on average double than that for similar products without a certification.

According to the study, there is a clear economic benefit for producers in terms of marketing and increase of sales thanks to high quality and reputation of these products, and willingness of consumers to pay to get the authentic product.

The main findings of the study are:

  • Significant sales value: Geographical indications and traditional specialities guaranteed all together accounted for an estimated sales value of €77.15 billion in 2017, 7% of the total sales value of the European food and drink sector estimated at €1,101 billion in 2017. Wines represented more than half of this value (€39.4 billion), agricultural products and foodstuffs 35% (€27.34 billion), and spirit drinks 13% (€10.35 billion). Out of the 3,207 product names that were registered in 2017 (both GI and TSG), 49% were wines, 43% agri-food products and 8% spirits drinks.
  • Higher sales premium for protected products: the sales value of the products covered by the study was on average double than the sales value for similar products without a certification. The value premium rate stood at 2.85 for wines, 2.52 for spirits and 1.5 for agricultural products and foodstuffs.
  • A truly European policy: Each EU country produces products whose names are protected at EU level and serve as flagships for the traditional culinary heritage of regions and as economic drivers for the national agri-food sector.
  • Exports of geographical indications: geographical indications represent 15.5% of the total EU agri-food exports. Wines remained the most important product both in terms of total sales value (51%) and extra-EU trade (50%). The U.S., China and Singapore are the first destinations for EU GI products, accounting for half of the export value of GI products.

To ensure that the EU quality policy continues to deliver at its best, an online public consultation was launched from 4 November 2019 to 3 February 2020 to gather feedback on the policy from stakeholders. Among the key findings, a majority of respondents agreed that EU quality schemes benefit producers and consumers. The ‘factual summary’ report gives a detailed overview of the feedback received from the public consultation.

Background

Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and Geographical Indications (GI) for spirit drinks guarantee to consumers that the concerned produce is genuinely made in its specific region of origin, using know-how  and  techniques embedded in the region. The main difference between the PDO and the PGI is related to how much of the raw materials come from the area or which steps of the production process haves to take place in the specific region. Famous geographical indications include for example Bayerisches Bier, Champagne, Irish Whiskey, Kalamata olives, Parmigiano Reggiano, Polish Vodka, Queso Manchego, Roquefort.

Traditional speciality guaranteed (TSG), on the other hand, highlights the traditional aspects such as traditional production method or traditional composition, without being linked to a specific geographical area. Examples of famous TSG are Bacalhau de Cura Tradicional Portuguesa, Amatriciana tradizionale, Hollandse maatjesharing,andKriek.

The EU has concluded more than 30 international agreements, which allow the recognition of many EU Geographical Indications outside the EU and the recognition of non-EU Geographical Indications in the EU. Geographical Indications play an increasingly important role in trade negotiations between the EU and other countries. The Commission also dedicates around €50 million every year to promote quality products in the EU and around the world.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

This is the biggest risk we face with AI, by Google CEO Sundar Pichai

6 ways to future-proof universities

The Italian ‘no’ and France’s Fillon to reshape Europe; Paris moves closer to Berlin

Why cooperative and competitive federalism is the secret to India’s success

The Sino-American trade conflict may be resolved soon

Macron’s Presidency: what the young generation’s expectations are

The JADE Spring Meeting is about to begin

daniela-runchi-jade-president__

A Sting Exclusive: “Education in Europe, fostering skills development inside and outside the school system”

The German banks first to profit from public subsidies of trillions

Who should pay for workers to be reskilled?

The US-Mexico trade deal a threat for others, Trump to single out China, Europe

10 ways central banks are experimenting with blockchain

A Wholesome Health Care for Transgenders: Sex Reassignment Surgery

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

Europe provides financial support to African countries while Turkey denies to change terrorism laws jeopardising the EU deal

UN experts cite ‘possible exploitation’ of workers hired to clean up toxic Japanese nuclear plant

Human rights breaches in Azerbaijan and Sudan

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

European Elections: “Web giants” are urging users to vote

This new initiative aims to make cybercrime harder – and riskier – to commit

A shipping industry leader explains how to keep supply chains moving amid a pandemic

UN launches plan to promote peace, inclusive growth in Africa’s Sahel

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

‘No hope’ global development goals can be achieved without women, says UN Assembly President

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

Google once more under EU crossfire from a possible record fine and new Right to be forgotten case

This is what a Green New Deal for Europe could look like

Who are the winners and losers in Africa’s Continental Free Trade area?

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

This is where teachers are paid the most

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Why AI will make healthcare personal

Nuclear test ban treaty critical to global collective security – UN chief

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

This project in India helps people and tigers co-exist peacefully

World ‘not yet on track’ to ensure children a better future: UN rights chief

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

ECB settles the bank resolution issue, makes banking union tangible

Will France vote for more or less Europe in the next presidential elections?

Six steps that can help us to tackle homelessness

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Can China deal with climate change without the U.S.?

3 steps to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness in the digital age

Regional competitiveness and growth: a Gordian knot for Europe

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

UN chief expresses ‘full confidence’ in top Somalia official following Government expulsion

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

How COVID-19 might help us win the fight against climate change

How and why Mercedes fakes the EU fuel consumption tests

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for more efforts to ensure adoption of security proposals

This is how rice is hurting the planet

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

No agreement in sight on EU budget

Using ‘leprosy’ metaphors in political rhetoric ‘fuels public stigma’ and discrimination: UN rights expert

Deep science: what it is, and how it will shape our future

Anti-vaccers: does the empty can rattle the most?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s