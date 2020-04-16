You are here: Home / EUGlobe / ‘Our concern now is the southern hemisphere’ – COVID Action Platform convenes leaders on the challenges ahead

‘Our concern now is the southern hemisphere’ – COVID Action Platform convenes leaders on the challenges ahead

April 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Australia 2020

(Joey Csunyo, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Christopher Alessi, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

“We are greatly concerned, because if this virus…becomes more serious in Africa, because the health system is weak, its damage could be very, very serious.”

That was the impassioned warning of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), during a digital meeting of the Forum’s COVID Action Platform on 15 April.

Launched last month, the Forum’s platform aims to convene the business community for collective action to protect people’s livelihoods, facilitate business continuity and mobilize support for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, more than 1,300 companies, organizations and individuals have joined the platform.

In addition to the Director-General, participants on this week’s webinar included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer.

Here are some key quotes from the meeting:

On the spread of coronavirus to developing countries:

“Our concern now is the southern hemisphere – and especially Africa,” Dr. Tedros said of the WHO’s shifting focus amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

“Sharing experiences and helping each other is very important,” he added, calling on the European Union to assist the African Union in its fight to contain COVID-19.

“We have to be prepared that the virus gets more intense in Africa,” von der Leyen said, urging the global community to come together to find, produce and deploy a vaccine.

“It affects the southern hemisphere potentially in a huge way, and we just have a small window of opportunity today to speed and scale the emergency response and preparedness to limit the crisis,” Maurer said. He also noted that the coronavirus pandemic is not only a health and economic crisis, but also a “humanitarian crisis”.

On the importance of solidarity in fighting the virus:

“When there is a crack at national levels [between] political parties, it is an opportunity for the virus to exploit,” Dr. Tedros said. But he added: “If there is strong national unity, then global solidarity will also be strong”.

“We need engagement across sectors,” Maurer said, highlighting the urgency of “building alliances and coalitions” across industries and specialties.

There needs to be a “coordinated approach to lifting measures,” argued von der Leyen. “The curve is flattening, but it does not mean it’s decreasing.” She also called for a “Marshall Plan in the European Union” after the economy reopens, to help countries recover and plan for the future.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UK: Crawley group wins European Citizens’ Prize

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

World Wildlife Day: UN chief urges ‘more caring’ relationship with nature

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

From Russia with love: Brussels and Moscow close to an agreement on Ukraine’s gas supplies

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

Less than half of EU travellers are aware of EU Passenger Rights

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

This is how climate science went mainstream

Here’s how we make the internet safer for children

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Yemen conflict: ‘Fragile’ hopes rise, as violence decreases and life-saving humanitarian funding surges

From sun-powered trikes to mind-controlled TV – 10 top gadgets unveiled at CES 2020

UN chief expresses ‘full confidence’ in top Somalia official following Government expulsion

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Diana in Vietnam

Artificial Intelligence: These 3 charts show what people really think

Portugal: €4.66 million in aid for 1,460 dismissed workers and jobless young

It’s time for cybersecurity to go pro bono

Cocaine and opium production worldwide hit ‘absolute record highs’ – major threat to public health says UN study

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

When connectivity is not enough: the key to meaningful digital inclusion

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

Coronavirus has ‘pandemic potential’ – but what is a pandemic?

The German banks first to profit from public subsidies of trillions

The mother of all fights about inflation, growth and banks

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

￼￼G20 LIVE: Fact Sheet from the G20 Leaders Summit and key outcomes (G20 Antalya 2015 Summary)

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

These 11 companies are leading the way to a circular economy

Tourism offers much to the EU gets a little

Commission steps up EU action to protect and restore the world’s forests

From Hangzhou to Rwanda: how Jack Ma brought Chinese e-commerce to Africa

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Europe’s poor investment in digital is threatening prosperity. Here’s what its start-ups need

Theresa May in search of a magic plan to invoke Article 50 and start Brexit negotiations now

Will Eurozone be able to repay its debts? Is a bubble forming there?

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

Why trade wars have no winners

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

‘Essential step’ towards universal health care made at pivotal UN conference

ECB’s Draghi favours a cheaper euro to serve all Eurozone countries

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

UN chief announces progress on committee to shape Syria’s political future

EU leading in global agri-food trade

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s