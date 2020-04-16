You are here: Home / Economy / Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

April 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
COVID 19 kids

(Annie Spratt, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Myriam Sidibe, Senior Fellow, Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Harvard Kennedy School & Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer, Ecobank Foundation

  • Stakeholder capitalism will help companies rebuild their businesses faster after COVID-19.
  • Africa can learn from other countries about how to encourage behaviour change.
  • Companies are building facilities in informal settlements to improve access to water.

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to overwhelm much of Africa, companies on the continent must broaden their perspective. Instead of focusing on short-term returns for owners and investors, they must consider the needs of a variety of stakeholders – employees, suppliers, customers, and the societies in which they operate. This stakeholder capitalism will help companies rewrite their rules of community engagement and rebuild their businesses faster post-COVID-19.

Have you read?

Business as usual will not help countries avert the peak of the epidemic. Across the continent, preventive measures are removing foot traffic from markets and malls. To continue adding value during the emergency, companies need to shift their thinking. Public-private partnerships are emerging, supported by a surge in solidarity funds across the continent.

South Africa, Senegal, and Ghana have all set up their own funds focussed on supporting vulnerable communities and preparing for the recovery. But companies also need to act directly to address the crisis not only for their employees and customers but for stakeholders as well. Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman has said the pandemic is an acid test for stakeholder capitalism.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa
Image: BBC (Source: WHO)

Companies can start by looking to progress that has already been made. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, for example, the private sector built a platform to raise resources to send health workers from across the continent to the affected countries. The difference now is that the entire continent is at risk. We know that our healthcare systems, otherwise occupied with HIV, tuberculosis, severe diarrhoea, malaria, Lassa fever, and other tropical diseases, cannot deal with a COVID-19 peak. Stepping up prevention is the best way to avoid a tragedy.

Fortunately, Africa is a latecomer to the pandemic. We can learn from other countries and set the path for truly enabling behaviour change. We can flatten the curve of sickness while supporting households who have lost their livelihoods from the necessary social distancing.

Hand hygiene is key to prevention, and Africans can build on existing private-public partnerships to promote handwashing. In Kenya, the National Business Compact on Coronavirus has the leading brands in hygiene working together, not competing. The main soap manufacturers along with other companies are putting their resources into a unified platform of communication. They bring together the best of advertising, media and branding to remind consumers that the preventive actions are a matter of life or death. They’re targeting the estimated 6 million Kenyans who are struggling to maintain hand hygiene and other key behaviours. And they work with the government, UN organizations, community-based organizations and digital agencies to distribute essential hygiene products.

Messaging on handwashing with soap is not enough. Private companies are building facilities in informal settlements to improve access to water. This engagement will have to continue beyond COVID-19 to supply clean water and handwashing facilities to households. Even more important, prevention and livelihoods must go hand in hand. Social distancing prevents many people from getting food or resources to get clean water, soap and other vital items. Companies must help our populations protect themselves whilst preserving a certain level of economic activity.

To get there, companies can work with a variety of community-based coalitions, such as SHOFCO, which is operating in Kibera, Nairobi, in order to use their platform to support emerging organizations stemming the spread of the disease in their community. These communities are also customers for many large corporations and smaller businesses. Retail distributors, who belong to local communities, are already talking to slum dwellers and villagers, and they can reinforce health messages. In this process, they can identify local products which may benefit from a distribution channel in the communities as COVID-19 may tip the scale in favour of local products.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

These efforts can play out in the informal sector as well. From financial services to health issues, these value chains have multiple entry points to change the relationship between businesses and citizens. Companies can no longer simply focus on what they sell. They provide a piece of a dynamic puzzle and can make a big difference by collaborating with a purpose.

In Togo, the government collaborated with financial institutions and mobile network operators to use the digital infrastructure for cash transfers through Novissi, which means solidarity in local dialect. This initiative intends to ensure that informal workers are not caught between the virus and hunger.

We know that our communities willingly come together in times of joy and sorrow by pooling their resources. In taking that ethos to the national level, through collaborating with the private sector and appealing to shared humanity – we have a foundation for true stakeholder capitalism.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UK: Crawley group wins European Citizens’ Prize

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

World Wildlife Day: UN chief urges ‘more caring’ relationship with nature

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

From Russia with love: Brussels and Moscow close to an agreement on Ukraine’s gas supplies

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

Less than half of EU travellers are aware of EU Passenger Rights

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

This is how climate science went mainstream

Here’s how we make the internet safer for children

19th EU-China Summit: A historical advance in the Chino-European rapprochement

Yemen conflict: ‘Fragile’ hopes rise, as violence decreases and life-saving humanitarian funding surges

From sun-powered trikes to mind-controlled TV – 10 top gadgets unveiled at CES 2020

UN chief expresses ‘full confidence’ in top Somalia official following Government expulsion

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Diana in Vietnam

Artificial Intelligence: These 3 charts show what people really think

Portugal: €4.66 million in aid for 1,460 dismissed workers and jobless young

It’s time for cybersecurity to go pro bono

Cocaine and opium production worldwide hit ‘absolute record highs’ – major threat to public health says UN study

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

When connectivity is not enough: the key to meaningful digital inclusion

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

Coronavirus has ‘pandemic potential’ – but what is a pandemic?

The German banks first to profit from public subsidies of trillions

The mother of all fights about inflation, growth and banks

MEPs adopt plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

￼￼G20 LIVE: Fact Sheet from the G20 Leaders Summit and key outcomes (G20 Antalya 2015 Summary)

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

These 11 companies are leading the way to a circular economy

Tourism offers much to the EU gets a little

Commission steps up EU action to protect and restore the world’s forests

From Hangzhou to Rwanda: how Jack Ma brought Chinese e-commerce to Africa

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Europe’s poor investment in digital is threatening prosperity. Here’s what its start-ups need

Theresa May in search of a magic plan to invoke Article 50 and start Brexit negotiations now

Will Eurozone be able to repay its debts? Is a bubble forming there?

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

Why trade wars have no winners

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

‘Essential step’ towards universal health care made at pivotal UN conference

ECB’s Draghi favours a cheaper euro to serve all Eurozone countries

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

UN chief announces progress on committee to shape Syria’s political future

EU leading in global agri-food trade

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s