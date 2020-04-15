You are here: Home / European Union News / Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

April 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
european parliament

Parlement européen Strasbourg, France (Frederic Köberl, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Due to strict sanitary measures to avoid COVID-19 spreading, Parliament has put in place temporary measures to allow members to fulfil their democratic rights and legislative duties.

Parliament’s bureau has agreed to an alternative voting procedure, which was first used during the plenary session on 26 March 2020. Parliament has put in place measures for Members to discuss and vote in committee and plenary sessions from a distance.

Based on public health grounds, this temporary voting procedure is valid until 31 July, unless extended by a bureau decision.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

104 countries have laws that prevent women from working in some jobs

Will Qualcomm avoid Broadcom’s hostile takeover post the 1 bn euro EU antitrust fine?

Climate change is threatening Switzerland’s stunning scenery

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

Human Rights Day celebrates ‘tremendous activism’ of the world’s young people

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

Coronavirus: a cultural escape goat or the next Big Five

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

3 megatrends for the factories of the future

Ramp up nuclear power to beat climate change, says UN nuclear chief

World Cancer Day: Here’s how perceptions about the disease differ around the world

Macron defends the idea of European sovereignty

Cutting CO2 emissions from trucks: MEPs reach deal with Council

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

Forget about growth without a level playing field for all SMEs

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Climate change is forcing 20 million people a year from their homes, Oxfam says

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

Poliomielitis: climatic changes and impossibility in border control

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

Why the next 4 months are crucial to the future of the ocean

GSMA Announces Latest Event Updates for 2018 “Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

‘Exercise restraint’ Guterres urges Sri Lankans, as political crisis deepens

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

The European Sting at the Retail Forum for Sustainability live from Barcelona

UN condemns deadly attack one of its vehicles

3 ways to fight stress at work

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

The European Commission and EU consumer authorities publish final assessment of dialogue with Volkswagen

‘Africa has both the energy and the determination’ to make sustainable development happen, says UN deputy chief

UN film festival encourages young people to promote peace, dialogue and empathy

The China-US trade deal will be signed on time; the path is set

Commission proposes a governance framework for the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness

How can batteries become more sustainable? This young scientist might have the answer

In Christchurch, UN chief calls for tolerance, solidarity to extinguish ‘wildfire’ of hate speech

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

Countries violate rights over climate change, argue youth activists in landmark UN complaint

7 steps to becoming a ‘CEO Academy’

The 27 EU leaders did nothing to help May unlock the Brexit talks

UN allocates $20 million in emergency funding, as Cyclone Idai disaster unfolds

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

Are e-cigarettes as safe as they claim to be?

Brain Drain remains a crucial and unresolved issue

Half of Eurozone in deflation expecting salvation from monetary measures

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

COVID-19 outbreak: Commission supports repatriation of EU citizens from cruise ship in Japan

Easing ‘classroom crisis’ in Côte d’Ivoire, brick by (plastic) brick

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

LGBTQI+ and health care: do they deserve more attention from medical universities?

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price

New UN-Syrian Action Plan signals an ‘important day’ for child protection, says UN envoy

We can build a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Here’s how

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s