Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.
Due to strict sanitary measures to avoid COVID-19 spreading, Parliament has put in place temporary measures to allow members to fulfil their democratic rights and legislative duties.
Parliament’s bureau has agreed to an alternative voting procedure, which was first used during the plenary session on 26 March 2020. Parliament has put in place measures for Members to discuss and vote in committee and plenary sessions from a distance.
Based on public health grounds, this temporary voting procedure is valid until 31 July, unless extended by a bureau decision.
