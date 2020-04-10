You are here: Home / Business / ‘All hands should be on deck’ – key quotes from leaders on the fight against COVID-19

‘All hands should be on deck’ – key quotes from leaders on the fight against COVID-19

April 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
paramount

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Christopher Alessi, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

As the world wrestles with the unprecedented implications of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, “we are facing a human crisis unlike any we have experienced” and our “social fabric and cohesion is under stress.”

That was the assessment of UN Deputy-Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed during a digital meeting of the Forum’s COVID Action Platform on 8 April.

Launched last month, the platform aims to convene the business community for collective action to protect people’s livelihoods, facilitate business continuity and mobilize support for the global response to the virus. To date, more than 1,300 companies, organizations and individuals have joined the platform.

In addition to Deputy-Secretary-General Mohammed, participants on this week’s digital meeting included Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees; Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America and Chair of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council; and André Hoffmann, Vice Chairman of Roche and Member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees.

Here are some of the key quotes from the call:

On the economic impact of the crisis:

“We have moved to a recession that will be worse than the one we experienced in 2008,” said Mohammed.

“Given the nature of the crisis, all hands should be on deck, all available tools should be used,” said Lagarde. “We are providing support, as attractively as we can, so that from the household to the large big corporate account, all economic players can access financing through their banks,” she added.

Moynihan noted: As a result of central bank actions across the globe, markets have been “flooded with liquidity that has been able to stabilize markets to a certain degree across the board.”

coronavirus impact interest rates
Image: World Economic Forum

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

On the role of business:

“The number one thing is to focus on is employees and customers,” Moynihan said on how companies should set priorities and manage the ongoing crisis. When it comes to taking care of employees, he added, the goals should be: “keep them well, keep them employed and keep them mentally healthy.”

Moynihan also encouraged businesses of all sizes to adopt the Stakeholder Principles endorsed by the World Economic Forum and businesses on 1 April: to keep employees safe; to secure shared business continuity with suppliers and customers; to ensure fair prices for essential supplies for end consumers; to offer full support to governments and society; to maintain the long-term viability of companies for shareholders; and to continue sustainability efforts, including to fight climate change.

Mohammed, meanwhile, said companies should focus on “scaling up production, making sure supply chains are alive and reliable,” retaining workforce and and engaging young people.

 

On the need to find a vaccine:

“This infection is not going to disappear…without science leading us to vaccines, we will get second and third waves of this,” said Farrar on the long-term destructive damage the coronavirus could wreak on the globe.

“Unless we do produce drugs and vaccines we are not going to have an exit strategy,” he added.

Similarly, Hoffmann said: “There is no solution to this crisis without a properly functioning vaccine.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Bosnia and Herzegovina: MEPs concerned by slow progress in EU-related reforms

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

“Beating pollution for our planet”, a Sting Exclusive by Mr Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment

More than just a phone: mobile’s impact on sustainable development

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

Coronavirus update: Countries urged to fight ‘controllable’ pandemic

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

Night owls, rest easy

Learn from the margin, not the center: digital innovation with social impact as transformative force bridging digital divide

Women must be at ‘centre of peacekeeping decision-making’, UN chief tells Security Council

Recession: the best argument for growth

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Commission launches debate on more efficient decision-making in EU social policy

Artificial Intelligence: a danger to mankind, or the key to a better world?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Climate crisis and food risks, fresh violence threat for millions of Syrians, calls for calm in Kashmir

Hardened creditors drive Greece to dire straits; Tsipras desperate for an agreement

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

Coding in Namibia: UN supports young women’s computing career dreams

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, UN food relief agency calls for ‘unhindered access’ to frontline regions

Young migrants: Is Europe creating a lost generation?

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Europe – 14 June 2016

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

From Sweden to India, School climate strikes have gone global

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

How to build a fairer gig economy in 4 steps

Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

How blockchain can manage the future electricity grid

Scourge of slavery still claims 40 million victims worldwide, ‘must serve as a wakeup call’

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

New migration pact highlights key role of business in protecting migrants, say UN experts

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

Lack of access to clean water, toilets puts children’s education at risk, says UN

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

This is where teachers are most (and least) respected

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for a cyber-bulletproof EU”, by EU Vice-President Ansip

Back to the basics for the EU: Investment equals Growth

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s