You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

April 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_Vaccinatioan

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Greta Keenan, Programme Specialist, Science and Society, World Economic Forum

  • Edward Jenner developed the first vaccination to prevent smallpox.
  • Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aims to lower vaccine prices for the poorest countries.
  • The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) works to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging diseases.

It is no secret that vaccinations have revolutionized global health. Arguably the single most life-saving innovation in the history of medicine, vaccines have eradicated smallpox, slashed child mortality rates, and prevented lifelong disabilities.

 

Possibly lesser known, however, are the historic events and pioneers we can today thank for not only saving millions of lives each year, but for laying the foundations of future vaccine development – something that is front-of-mind as the world rushes to make a viable coronavirus vaccine.

Early attempts to inoculate people against smallpox – one of history’s most feared illnesses, with a death rate of 30% – were reported in China as early as the 16th Century. Smallpox scabs could be ground up and blown into the recipient’s nostrils or scratched into their skin.

The practice, known as “variolation”, came into fashion in Europe in 1721, with the endorsement of English aristocrat Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, but was later met with public outcry after it transpired 2-3% of people died after inoculation, and further outbreaks were triggered.

The next iteration of inoculation, which turned out to be much safer than variolation, originated from the observation that dairy farmers did not catch smallpox. The 18th Century English physician, Edward Jenner, hypothesised that prior infection with cowpox – a mild illness spread from cattle – might be responsible for the suspected protection against smallpox. And so, he set to work on a series of experiments, now considered the birth of immunology, vaccine therapy, and preventive health.

In 1796, Jenner inoculated an eight-year-old boy by taking pus from the cowpox lesions on a milkmaid’s hands and introducing the fluid into a cut he made in the boy’s arm. Six weeks later, Jenner exposed the boy to smallpox, but he did not develop the infection then, or on 20 subsequent exposures.

In the years that followed, Jenner collected evidence from a further 23 patients infected or inoculated with the cowpox virus, to support his theory that immunity to cowpox did indeed provide protection against smallpox.

The earliest vaccination – the origin of the term coming from the Latin for cow (“vacca”) – was born. Jenner’s vaccination quickly became the major means of preventing smallpox around the world, even becoming mandatory in some countries.

Smallpox deaths in England during various stages of vaccination.

Almost a century after Jenner developed his technique, in 1885, the French biologist, Louis Pasteur, saved a nine-year-old boy’s life after he was bitten by a rabid dog, by injecting him with a weakened form of the rabies virus each day for 13 days. The boy never developed rabies and the treatment was heralded a success. Pasteur coined his therapy a “rabies vaccine”, expanding the meaning of vaccine beyond its origin.

The global influence of Louis Pasteur led to the expansion of the term vaccine to include a long list of treatments containing live, weakened or killed viruses, typically given in the form of an injection, to produce immunity against an infectious disease.

Scientific advances in the first half of the 20th Century led to an explosion of vaccines that protected against whooping cough (1914), diphtheria (1926), tetanus (1938), influenza (1945) and mumps (1948). Thanks to new manufacturing techniques, vaccine production could be scaled up by the late 1940s, setting global vaccination and disease eradication efforts in motion.

Vaccines against polio (1955), measles (1963), rubella (1969) and other viruses were added to the list over the decades that followed, and worldwide vaccination rates shot up dramatically thanks to successful global health campaigns. The world was announced smallpox-free in 1980, the first of many big vaccine success stories, but there was still a long way to go with other infectious diseases.

By the late 1990s, the progress of international immunization programmes was stalling. Nearly 30 million children in developing countries were not fully immunized against deadly diseases, and many others weren’t immunized at all. The problem was that new vaccines were becoming available but developing countries simply could not afford them.

In response, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and partners came together in 2000 to set up the Global Alliance for Vaccines and immunization, now called Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The aim was to encourage manufacturers to lower vaccine prices for the poorest countries in return for long-term, high-volume and predictable demand from those countries. Since its launch, child deaths have halved, and 13 million deaths have been prevented.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Protecting against long-standing illnesses will continue to be important in the decades and centuries ahead, but the work is not complete. In order to protect the world against infectious diseases, we need a mechanism to monitor new viruses, and rapidly develop vaccines against the most dangerous emerging infections. The devastating 2014/2015 Ebola virus was a wake up call for how ill-prepared the world was to handle such an epidemic. A vaccine was eventually approved but came too late for the thousands of people who lost their lives.

In response, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) was launched at Davos in 2017, a global partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil society organizations working to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and enable equitable access to these vaccines for affected populations during outbreaks.

We’ve come a long way since the risky and gruesome early inoculation efforts five centuries ago. Scientific innovation, widespread global health campaigns, and new public-private partnerships are literally lifesavers. Finding a vaccine to protect the world against the new coronavirus is an enormous challenge, but if there’s one thing we can learn from history, it’s that there is reason for hope.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Bosnia and Herzegovina: MEPs concerned by slow progress in EU-related reforms

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

“Beating pollution for our planet”, a Sting Exclusive by Mr Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment

More than just a phone: mobile’s impact on sustainable development

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

Coronavirus update: Countries urged to fight ‘controllable’ pandemic

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

Night owls, rest easy

Learn from the margin, not the center: digital innovation with social impact as transformative force bridging digital divide

Women must be at ‘centre of peacekeeping decision-making’, UN chief tells Security Council

Recession: the best argument for growth

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Commission launches debate on more efficient decision-making in EU social policy

Artificial Intelligence: a danger to mankind, or the key to a better world?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Climate crisis and food risks, fresh violence threat for millions of Syrians, calls for calm in Kashmir

Hardened creditors drive Greece to dire straits; Tsipras desperate for an agreement

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

Coding in Namibia: UN supports young women’s computing career dreams

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, UN food relief agency calls for ‘unhindered access’ to frontline regions

Young migrants: Is Europe creating a lost generation?

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – Europe – 14 June 2016

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

From Sweden to India, School climate strikes have gone global

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

How drones can manage the food supply chain and tell you if what you eat is sustainable

How to build a fairer gig economy in 4 steps

Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

How blockchain can manage the future electricity grid

Scourge of slavery still claims 40 million victims worldwide, ‘must serve as a wakeup call’

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

New migration pact highlights key role of business in protecting migrants, say UN experts

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

Lack of access to clean water, toilets puts children’s education at risk, says UN

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

This is where teachers are most (and least) respected

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for a cyber-bulletproof EU”, by EU Vice-President Ansip

Back to the basics for the EU: Investment equals Growth

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s