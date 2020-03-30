You are here: Home / Policy / Health / 14 ways to protect your mental health in the pandemic, according to Public Health England

14 ways to protect your mental health in the pandemic, according to Public Health England

March 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid girl

(Sharon McCutcheon, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ceri Parker, Commissioning Editor, Agenda, World Economic Forum

  • From setting a routine to phoning a friend, new guidelines aim to support people’s mental health.
  • One-in-ten people around the world suffer from a mental health disorder.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic is an anxious and uncertain time.

Stuck indoors, worried about an uncertain future, concerned for your family or friends: the pandemic is a stressful situation for anyone to contend with.

For the estimated one-in-ten people in the world who live with a mental health disorder, it’s an even tougher time.

mental health disorders
Mental health disorders are widespread all around the world
Image: Our World in Data

In the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have been raising awareness of mental health issues for years, have backed a new campaign by Public Health England to encourage people to take care of their minds as well as their bodies during the outbreak.

While the British government is providing an additional £5 million ($6.2 million) in funding for mental health charities, the campaign also outlines some simple steps that could help many people stay calm and positive.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

The 14 recommendations, condensed lightly from the full version, are:

Consider how to connect with others: Video calls with friends and family can help beat isolation.

Help and support others: Think about how you could help those around you – it could make a big difference to them and can make you feel better too.

Talk about your worries: Remember that this is a difficult time for everyone and sharing how you are feeling and the things you are doing to cope with family and friends can help them too.

Look after your physical wellbeing: Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water, exercise inside where possible and outside once a day (keeping the recommended 2 metres from others as outlined in the social distancing guidance and if this is in accordance with government advice in your country).

Look after your sleep: Try to maintain regular sleeping patterns and keep good sleep hygiene practices – like avoiding screens before bed, cutting back on caffeine and creating a restful environment.

Try to manage difficult feelings: Try to focus on the things you can control, including where you get information from and actions to make yourself feel better prepared. The Every Mind Matters page on anxiety and NHS mental wellbeing audio guides provide further information on how to manage anxiety.

Manage your media and information intake: 24-hour news and constant social media updates can make you more worried. It may help to only check the news at set times or limit yourself to a couple of checks a day.

Get the facts: Gather high-quality information that will help you to accurately determine your own or other people’s risk of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Think about your new daily routine: Think about how you can adapt and create positive new routines – try to engage in useful activities (such as cleaning, cooking or exercise) or meaningful activities (such as reading or calling a friend). You might find it helpful to write a plan for your day or your week.

Do things you enjoy: If you can’t do the things you normally enjoy because you are staying at home, try to think about how you could adapt them, or try something new. There are lots of free tutorials and courses online.

Set goals: Setting goals and achieving them gives a sense of control and purpose – think about things you want or need to do that you can still do at home.

Keep your mind active: Read, write, play games, do crossword puzzles, sudokus, jigsaws or drawing and painting. Find something that works for you.

Take time to relax and focus on the present: Relaxation techniques can help some people to deal with feelings of anxiety. For useful resources see Every Mind Matters and NHS’ mindfulness page.

If you can, once a day get outside, or bring nature in: Spending time in green spaces can benefit both your mental and physical wellbeing. If you can’t get outside you can try to get these positive effects by spending time with the windows open, or arranging space to sit and see a view (if possible) and get some natural sunlight.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What people want – ignore at your peril

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

What happens when you toss your water bottle in the trash?

The European Brain Drain: a truth or a myth?

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

Why South Africa is on a path of economic renewal

Can agroforestry save India’s rivers and the farms that depend on them?

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

What brands get wrong about China – and how to put it right

Financial inclusion in India is soaring. Here’s what must happen next

Statement by President Tajani on US steel and aluminium duties

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

IMF – World Bank meetings: US – Germany clash instituted, anti-globalization prospects visualized

Terrorism ‘spreading and destabilizing’ entire regions, Guterres warns States, at key Kenya conference

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Gender Equality as a platform to improve Medicine

Medicine and mental health: relax, the doctor is a lifelong learner

5 ways to make your organization a great sustainability partner

Unity, regional cooperation and international support needed for Horn of Africa to develop sustainably

Anti-vaccers: does the empty can rattle the most?

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

CO2 can be a valuable raw material, not just a climate killer. Here’s how

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

China’s cities are rapidly becoming more competitive. Here’s why

A small group of world leaders are standing together against inequality

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

Why impoverishment and social exclusion grow in the EU; the affluent north also suffers

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

We must stop turning a blind eye to the world’s health crises

The next generation is key for a European renaissance

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

Why practicing medicine privately at home is still a (difficult) option?

These will be the main cybersecurity trends in 2020

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

Four in 10 indigenous languages at risk of disappearing, warn UN human rights experts

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

We lack a global framework for saving our environment. Here’s how we change that

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

These patients are sharing their data to improve healthcare standards

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

The global economy isn’t working for women. Here’s what world leaders must do

Can self-charging batteries keep us connected for ever? A young scientist explains

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: Banking moguls continue brandishing financial Armageddon to intimidate us all but in Davos they worry about the very distant future

Germany’s fiscal and financial self-destructive policies

270 million people are migrants, who send home a staggering $689 billion

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s