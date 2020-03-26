You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

March 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
baby mother

(Zach Lucero, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Emma Charlton, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Millions of families around the world are isolating together or social distancing.
  • The World Health Organization has six tips to help make it a positive experience.
  • It recommends spending quality time together and keeping things positive. A daily schedule and exercise can help alleviate stress.
  • Be honest about what we know and don’t know about COVID-19.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has upended family life around the world, closing schools, forcing parents to work remotely and cutting people off from their friends and family.

 

The so-called new normal is a lot to take in for everyone, but even more so for parents, carers and the children that depend on them.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

With many families around the world forced to stay at home, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published six one-page tips for parents, covering everything from creating a new routine to managing stress and talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are its suggestions:

1. Spend some quality time together

First up is setting aside some time to spend with each of your children and asking them what they would like to do. The suggestions include reading a book, looking at pictures, going for a walk, dancing, doing a chore together, playing games or helping them study.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 1: One-on-one time.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

2. Keep it positive

Using positive language and praising your child or teenager for something they have done well is the second tip. This will help reassure them that you notice what they’re doing and care about it.

The WHO also advises keeping it real when it comes to your expectations – asking yourself, what’s actually achievable?

“It is very hard for a child to keep quiet inside for a whole day…But maybe they can keep quiet for 15 minutes while you are on a call.”

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 2: Keeping it positive.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

3. Have some structure

Having a consistent daily routine will help shape your day. This might mean making a schedule that has time for structured activities, as well as free time to help children feel more secure. They may want to join in and help plan the day – like making a school timetable.

Daily exercise should play a role, too – to lower everyone’s stress levels and help dispense some of that pent-up energy. In the UK, well-known personal trainer Joe Wicks is streaming live exercise sessions for children while schools are closed.

Routine also extends to hand washing – something vital to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 3: Structure up.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

4. Manage acting out

The WHO recommends three steps for dealing with bad behaviour. First, if you can catch it early, redirect or distract by suggesting you go outside or for a walk. If that doesn’t work, take a 10-second pause before you respond, breathe in and out slowly five times, and then try to respond in a calmer way.

The final recommendation is to instill consequences.

“Give your child a choice to follow your instruction before giving them the consequence,” the WHO says. “Once the consequence is over, give your child a chance to do something good, and praise them for it.”

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 4: Bad behavior.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

5. Take steps to manage stress

Managing stress is a big one for families stuck at home. Taking time for yourself – even if it’s just a five-minute cup of tea, meditation or exercise – can help.

“Be open and listen to your children,” the WHO says. “Your children will look to you for support and reassurance. Accept how they feel and give them comfort.”

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 5: Keep calm and manage stress.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

6. Talk openly about the virus

The final tip relates to mitigating the anxiety that children may be feeling about the pandemic. We’re all exposed to so much news and constant updates via social media that it can be hard to avoid thinking about COVID-19 even for a few minutes.

Here, the WHO advocates a transparent approach – talking to your children openly about what’s going on and admitting when you don’t have all the answers.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Tip 6: Talking about COVID-19.
Image: WHO Healthy Parenting Advice

“Check to see if your child is OK,” the WHO urges. “Remind them that you care and that they can talk to you anytime.Then do something fun together!”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

Fairer, simpler, more flexible EU farm policy: MEPs vote on post-2020 reform

The reason the world showed limited empathy to the Orlando victims

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

UN celebrates books as ‘bridges across cultures’

Brexit: An orderly exit is in the interests of both parties

Renewed pressures on Berlin to adopt growth policies

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

Food system failures in our age of abundance

UN spotlights wellbeing of seafarers on International Day

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

EU’s new sanctions on Russia into force “in the next few days”: strength, weakness or strategy?

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Why we need to start a new pro-vaccine movement

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

‘Signs of hope’ toward a political settlement in Yemen, UN special envoy tells Security Council

South Sudan: UN rights experts see little headway on peace deal amid spike in local-level violence

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Long-term EU budget: MEPs lay down funding priorities for post-2020 budget

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by violations of UN-backed ceasefire in Libya

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

What just happened? 5 themes from the COP24 climate talks in Poland

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

Countries should focus on labour market policies to help refugees and improve coordinated actions to tackle illegal immigration

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

Businesses can lead a revolution in disability inclusion

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How trade tariffs could help combat climate change

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

Where is heading Putin’s Russia?

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s