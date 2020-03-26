As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, here are some of the latest headlines and resources to help you arm yourself with the best information.

COVID-19’s impact around the globe

This map illustrates the global coronavirus lockdown
With India ordering its 1.3 billion residents to stay at home, there are now roughly 3 billion people in some form of lockdown around the world. This map by the Daily Mail shows where full and partial lockdowns have been enacted. Read more here.

G20 leaders to meet by video conference to discuss COVID-19
Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will meet by video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. Summit leaders will discuss developing a response to the outbreak’s economic impact. Read more here.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.