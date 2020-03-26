As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, here are some of the latest headlines and resources to help you arm yourself with the best information.
COVID-19’s impact around the globe
- Globally, confirmed cases reach 474,000.
- Total number of those who have recovered is 115,000.
- Spain’s death toll overtakes China.
- Nearly a third of the globe is under some form of coronavirus lockdown.
- UK’s Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.
This map illustrates the global coronavirus lockdown
With India ordering its 1.3 billion residents to stay at home, there are now roughly 3 billion people in some form of lockdown around the world. This map by the Daily Mail shows where full and partial lockdowns have been enacted. Read more here.
G20 leaders to meet by video conference to discuss COVID-19
Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will meet by video conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. Summit leaders will discuss developing a response to the outbreak’s economic impact. Read more here.
What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?
A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.
Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.
The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.
As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is “Public Enemy #1”: These 6 steps can help fight it
Lockdowns have created a second window of opportunity to fight coronavirus, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. But as reported cases climbed above 450,000 this week, that window is closing.
To that end, the Director-General outlined six steps that any country can take, regardless of its size or situation, to fight the virus.
1. Expand, train and deploy your public health force.
2. Implement a system to find every suspected case.
3. Ramp up testing capacity and availability.
4. Identify and adapt key facilities you will use to treat and isolate patients.
5. Develop a clear plan to quarantine contacts.
6. Refocus the whole of government on suppression and containing COVID-19.
“We have overcome many pandemics and crises before,” said the Director-General. “We will overcome this one, too. The question is how large a price we will pay.”
Despite preventive efforts, Italy sees sharp rise in COVID-19 fatalities
Italy’s death toll rose by 743 on Tuesday, the second highest daily number since the outbreak emerged in the country’s northern regions last month. These deaths come during a week when the government closed all non-essential businesses and after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte raised fines for those people violating stay-at-home orders to up to €3,000, from a previous maximum of €206. Read more here.
Half a million in UK heed call for volunteers
More than 500,000 people signed up to help Britain’s National Health Service tackle the coronavirus outbreak, with 170,000 signing up just hours after the request. These volunteers will help to deliver food and medicines, as well as provide transport for patients. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those volunteers would serve an “absolutely crucial” role. Read more here.
Speak your Mind Here