You are here: Home / Policy / Health / This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

March 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
von der leyen brussels

Ursula von der Leyen, on the left, and Charles Michel. Co-operators: Photographer: Etienne Ansotte European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service.

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • People working in the gig economy may not be able to afford to follow health advice to self-isolate.
  • Some countries have changed the rules around sick pay to ensure universal access.
  • Other governments are providing loans and paying company wage bills to prevent economic collapse due to the coronavirus.

Growing numbers of workers experiencing the symptoms of coronavirus face a stark choice: self-isolate and lose income or keep going to work. So, as the COVID-19 crisis deepens, countries including Ireland, Germany and Denmark are introducing emergency measures to help.

 

While many employees receive full pay when they are sick, for workers in the so-called “gig economy” the situation can be more complicated. People on short-term or freelance contracts may not automatically be entitled to sick pay if they self-isolate, or they might only receive partial payments at less than their usual wage.

This situation – economic necessity forcing people with symptoms of the virus to attend work instead of following medical advice to stay at home – could hamper efforts to suppress the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, which reduces contact between people, helping to avoid a sudden spike in new patients. Reducing the peak of the disease can lower the overall number of cases and cut pressure on health service resources, which can quickly be overwhelmed if large numbers of people have the virus at the same time.

Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The affect mass quarantines have had on the outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei province.
Image: Statista

In China, after aggressive quarantine measures affecting 56 million people were enforced, the number of new COVID-19 infections in Hubei province – where the outbreak originated – fell dramatically, from 1,600 to just 36 a month later.

Other countries are taking note of the role quarantine could play in reducing infection rates.

Incentive for isolation

In a bid to encourage people who feel ill to self isolate, the government of Ireland has relaxed application requirements for people to claim statutory sickness benefits. The changes give everyone, including those working in the gig economy, a temporary income and incentivise them to stay at home if they have symptoms of the virus.

In addition, the usual six-day waiting period to claim illness benefits has been removed for anyone who has COVID-19 or has been advised by health services to self-isolate.

Claimants will also receive a 50% increase in their payments, rising to €305 per week. This applies for two weeks’ medically required self-isolation or for the duration of a work absence once a coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed.

Employers in Ireland are being urged by the government to continue paying any employee who is unable to attend work or is self-isolating the difference between the newly bolstered illness benefits and their normal wages.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Sizeable loans

In the UK, similar temporary changes have been made to the rules surrounding statutory sick pay (SSP). Instead of waiting four days to claim, employees who fall ill with the virus can claim from the first day of their absence from work. The application process will also be easier, as sick staff no longer need to obtain a doctor’s note to apply for SSP.

While people working on temporary or freelance contracts are not entitled to apply for SSP, the application process for other state assistance has been streamlined to provide funds for people in the gig economy affected by the virus.

A hardship fund has also been set up to help local authorities support vulnerable people and households. Moves were also announced to help businesses defer payments, to ease pressure on their cash flow caused by the virus outbreak.

Germany, meanwhile, has offered companies unlimited loans to prevent them collapsing because of the pandemic. In a move designed to protect jobs and the economy, loans will be available to both small and large businesses, which will also be able to defer billions of euros in taxes.

“There is no upper limit on the amount of loans that [the state development bank] can issue,” stated Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz, according to the Financial Times.

Germany’s state development bank KfW has roughly half a trillion euros available to support the country’s economy, which is the largest in Europe.

Cutting wage bills

Emergency measures have also been implemented in Denmark, where companies hit by the impact of the coronavirus will receive state aid to help them continue to pay salaries.

Denmark’s government has announced moves to cover 75% of wage bills, helping companies struggling in the face of a slowing economy caused by the virus. Employees must take five days of their vacation entitlement or time off from work.

The offer lasts for three months and aims to encourage firms to send home employees rather than fire them.

Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, tweeted her support for countries offering such measures.

“Ireland and Denmark move to give workers paid sick leave #COVID19. Other governments must follow their lead and protect the health and the income of workers and their families,” she states.

Providing access to sick pay for people with the disease means more people can self-isolate without suffering economic hardship.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Charles Michel advocates a strong Europe that acts where it can add real value

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

The Fourth Industrial Revolution needs a social revolution, too. Here’s how we can make this happen

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

How Greece was destroyed

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

Nothing about us without us: how youth empowerment creates lasting change in the climate meltdown

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

“Airbnb and YouTube are two great examples of a crowd based capitalism”, key stakeholders outline the boundaries of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Davos

“America first” policy goes against EU-US partnership, say MEPs

Syria: UN Humanitarian Coordinator calls for unimpeded access from within the country

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

Why exchange programs are essential for the medical students of the 21st century

Environment and health at increasing risk from growing weight of ‘e-waste’

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

Food safety: Enhancing consumer trust in EU risk assessment and authorisation

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

Cyprus President urges collective leadership to address ‘root causes’ of world’s crises

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

UN Envoy urges Burundi leaders to ‘seize opportunities for national unity and peace’

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

How smartphones can close the global skills gap for billions

The banks first to benefit from the new euro trillion ECB plans to print

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Samoa measles outbreak claims 70 lives, majority are children under five

The EU Commission fails to draw the right conclusions about corruption

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Making the move to more sustainable mobility – three steps for companies

A new global financial crisis develops fast; who denies it?

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

China’s response shows how bold decision-making can contain coronavirus

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Thousands risk lives fleeing fighting in Syria’s last ISIL stronghold

The US may be “open” to reviving TTIP, while the EU designs the future of trade with China

OECD joins with Japan to fight financial crime by establishing new academy

Suicide Prevention: Using Graduation as a Transformative Tool

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

‘Growing alarm’ over Fall Armyworm advance, with cash crops ‘under attack’ across Asia

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

Thai cave boys spared thundershowers, highlighting extreme climate disruption: UN weather agency

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

Effective multilateralism the antidote to today’s ‘divisions’, Holy See tells UN Assembly

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s