Spain locks down, Denmark shuts borders – today’s COVID-19 updates and expert analysis

US travel ban extended to the UK and Ireland

The United States extended its travel ban Saturday to UK and Ireland. With the new, broader restrictions, American citizens and green card holders can return home to the US but must travel through one of 13 US airports and undergo health screenings or quarantine orders if needed. Domestic restrictions are also under consideration in the US The president urged travelers to rethink non-essential flights. “If you don’t have to travel,” said President Donald Trump, “I wouldn’t do it.” Read more here.

New restrictions in France, Spain and Israel

Spain announced a nationwide lockdown Saturday, asking people to remain in their homes except for essential tasks (buying food, medical appointments). France’s government required the closure of cafés, restaurants and non-essential stores. Israel will soon shut restaurants and non-essential businesses. (Banks and gas stations will remain open). Read more here.

Denmark closes its borders

Denmark closed its borders Saturday to everyone except for Danes, Danish residents and green card holders until April 14. Medical supplies, food and other essential imports will still be allowed to enter the country. Read more here.

How coronavirus Google searches reveal our economic fears

Before coronavirus arrives in a country, there’s a marked increase in Google searches for topics such as “recession” and “survivalism,” according to new research by Oxford economists. Such searches, they say, precede slowdowns in economic growth, especially consumption. The study, say the economists, is a sign for governments and the media to study their messaging carefully and understand the pressures that firms and consumers are under. Read more here.

The UK persues a “herd-immunity” strategy – a virologist explains what that means

In an article for World Economic Forum Agenda, virologist Jeremy Rossman explains the UK’s “delay” strategy, one aimed at allowing the contagion to pass through the entire population at a speed that would not overwhelm the healthcare system. The WHO recently said a delay strategy could be effective when combined with surveillance and containment. Such a strategy, Rossman writes, would require a large number of people to be infected – potentially 47 million – and could lead to more than 1 million deaths. Read more here.