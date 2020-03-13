You are here: Home / United Nations News / De-escalate now, to steer Yemen off ‘precarious path’, UN Security Council hears

De-escalate now, to steer Yemen off ‘precarious path’, UN Security Council hears

March 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment

World Bank/Scott Wallace For Yemen to transition away from conflict, power must be shared among different political and social components, including women and civil society.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Yemen is at a “critical juncture”, the UN Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council on Thursday. Speaking via video-link, Martin Griffiths said that the combatants will either move towards de-escalation or greater violence, which would make “the path to the negotiating table more arduous”.

Houthis rebels have been fighting the internationally-recognized Government and their allies, for control of Yemen since 2014.

Mr. Griffiths updated the Council that “the most alarming military escalation” has taken place in Al Jawf, the governate east of the Houthi-held capital city, Sana’a, and expressed concern that the surge in fighting there may trigger conflicts in other governorates that would “drag Yemen into a new and irresponsible cycle of violence”.

The UN envoy underscored that “thousands of families have been displaced by the recent fighting and are in critical need of shelter and assistance”, and reiterated that indiscriminate attacks on civilians are “unlawful and reprehensible”, urging them to exercise “maximum restraint”.

Recapping visits to Ma’rib and Sana’a, Mr. Griffiths said he’d visited the latest conflict zone, where he met with a wide host of interlocuters in a bid to stop the fighting.

“I wish to be very clear, there is no justification for military escalation in Marib”, he told the Chamber, “Ma’rib must not become the next epicenter of Yemen’s tragic conflict”.

Reverse current trajectory

The UN envoy also spoke of continued clashes in Hudaydah, particularly in the city and the southern part of the governorate, in which civilians are bearing the brunt.

Moreover, he observed “with much concern”, violence elsewhere, including clashes in the governorates of Al-Dhale, Shabwa, Taiz and Saada and warned of “a real risk of a protracted military escalation across much of the country”.

“We must do all we can to support the parties in containing and reversing the current trajectory”, he said.

“It is imperative that the parties agree to participate in a public, accountable, nationwide de-escalation mechanism, that quiets the tempo of war, and steers Yemen off this precarious path”.

The UN envoy also condemned the death sentences handed down by a court in Sana’a earlier this month to 35 Yemeni parliamentarians, calling “the fragmentation and politicization of the judiciary and other institutions” a “serious cause for concern”.

Some willingness

Despite his alarming report, Mr. Griffiths said he had also received messages of reassurance saying that “the expeditious resumption of a peaceful political process remains within reach”.

The parties have exhibited some willingness to continue engaging in confidence-building measures, including in a large-scale prisoner exchange and in ensuring the medical air bridge flights to allow Yemeni patients to travel abroad for medical assistance.

“But much more must be done”, he stated.

Transitioning to peace

In closing, he expressed frustration that the political process had been stalled since the last round of official peace talks back in 2016.

“We must maintain focus on reviving a process that ushers into Yemen an inclusive transition away from conflict”, he stressed, articulating that during a transition, “power will need to be shared among different political and social components, including women and civil society, in the spirit of partnership and consensus”.

Moreover, transitional security arrangements will need to be agreed upon and Yemenis will need guarantees of humanitarian relief, reconstruction and economic recovery across the country.

“Let us hope that this soon will become the reality for Yemen”, concluded the UN envoy.

‘Dangerous territory’

Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham noted that escalating hostilities in the country have “pushed peace further away than it had seemed just six weeks ago”.

“This is dangerous territory”, he told the Council, calling for all parties “to freeze military activities and work towards de-escalation”.

He maintained that the renewed fighting underlines the urgency of tackling five priority issues: protecting civilians and respect for international humanitarian law; humanitarian access and delivery; funding for the UN aid operation; the Yemeni economy; and progress towards peace.

While flagging the need for a nationwide ceasefire, he called on the parties to spare civilians and meet the essential needs of those displaced by of the fighting.

Helping the helpless

The UN official told the Council that a number of humanitarian projects have been awaiting approval for months and noted that insecurity remains a challenge.

Pointing to preliminary data collected over the last several weeks, he said that aid is saving millions of lives and having a “pronounced effect on countering severe food insecurity”.

“However”, he acknowledged, “with delays in key assessments in the north and the south, it is not yet possible to quantify any changes over the last year or to confirm whether there are pockets of large, unmet needs”.

In closing Mr. Rajasingham said: “Now is the time to take the bold steps…that will give the people of Yemen hope that political dialogue, not war, will prevail in their country”.

“Humanitarians have been remarkably successful in mitigating some of the worst consequences of this crisis for civilians”, he concluded. “But only a political solution can end the crisis altogether”.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Pharmaceuticals conceal drug side effects with the EU’s Court blessing

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

More state aid to big firms, no special provisions for the SMEs

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Marco Polo’s Dream

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

MWC 2016 LIVE: BlackBerry acquires Encription, talks Microsoft and health

Direction Wakanda: finance methods to make Africa a superhero continent

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

Access to ‘affordable’ medicines in India: challenges & solutions

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

4 reasons why women should lead the G7 agenda in 2018

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s