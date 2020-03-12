You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / The Red Cross’s health chief explains how business must respond to coronavirus

The Red Cross’s health chief explains how business must respond to coronavirus

March 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
red coss

(Credit: IFRC)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • A continuity plan is vital for your business to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
  • The plan should assess and adopt best practices to slow the disease’s spread.
  • Companies need to be prepared to work remotely in the event of a staff member getting sick.

Postponed, cancelled, closed: the use of these words has accompanied the COVID-19 virus outbreak, as both local and international businesses feel its impact.

In some places, usually busy restaurants, bars and other spots where people gather now sit empty, while many global industry conferences and major events will no longer be held. The temporary impact of these changes could have far-reaching consequences for some organizations.

Here, Emanuele Capobianco, Director of Health and Care at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, gives some advice on ways businesses can manage the coronavirus.

 

How should companies plan for the impact of COVID-19?

The critical recommendation for all businesses is to create and adopt a business continuity plan. It’s essential to decide what should happen in the short to medium term, and consider the longer-term impact, as we don’t know how long the virus will be around or how it will evolve.

A continuity plan should include measures to prevent infections in the workplace, such as encouraging all employees to wash their hands regularly. Provide staff with alcohol-based hand rub, and put up clear signs around the building stressing the importance of regular hand washing, both at work and at home.

Secondly, review where staff sit and try to minimize their proximity in the workplace. Avoid closed spaces and crowded rooms, which may mean encouraging more employees to work from home or remotely, or even dividing the workforce into shifts to distance employees.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has launched a new community, bringing together experts from the World Health Organization with business leaders around the world, which will hold regular virtual meetings to boost collaboration.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the Coronavirus.

Thirdly, make provisions for when staff or one of their family members get sick. Plan to close the office or workplace and be ready to operate the business remotely. For each critical person, identify the next person, and the next, who can step in and take over their responsibilities if needed. This is something all businesses should be looking at now, to iron out any issues in preparation.

Finally, business meetings, workshops and conferences are being affected, especially major events. Your continuity plan should assess the impact of cancelling events if they cannot be rescheduled, postponing them or holding them remotely if this can be managed. Doing things remotely or virtually is a critical path to protecting your business and its staff.

Postponing events to the third or fourth quarter of the year could cause work to back up, and events may have to be postponed a second time due to the lack of certainty about the outbreak. While in some parts of the world it could be over in a matter of months, it could also unfold in waves.

What about people working on flexible contracts and those not employed in a conventional office?

While demand for some types of work in areas like the service sector will fall, in others demand will increase.

In the event that the emergency becomes bigger, schools and workplaces could close and many more people will stay home. For people self-isolating or those preferring to avoid going to the store, there will be a major increase in demand for home deliveries of food and other supplies, which will require additional delivery drivers.

Of course, every CEO’s priority should be protecting employees, so protocols need to be established to ensure the maximum safety of people like delivery drivers when visiting people’s homes.

Maintaining a distance of more than a metre and ensuring plenty of ventilation is easier for delivery drivers than people working in closer proximity to their customers, such as taxi drivers. Scientists, health authorities and business owners need strong dialogue to look at how the virus is unfolding to ensure the safety of their workers, and as a consequence the safety of their business.

Are there any myths about the virus or bad company practices that business owners should be aware of?

One of the main myths surrounds the use of masks, which are not effective for the general population to wear. Masks should be reserved for health personnel, sick people and people at home caring for those with the virus. Wearing masks when you are not sick does little to stop the virus spreading and causes shortages of supplies for the people who really need them.

Secondly, it is critical that people with symptoms of COVID-19 – mainly fever or a dry cough – stay at home and do not attend work. Employers can do a lot to support their employees if they are sick or need to stay home to take care of a family member.

Business owners should make sure their staff can afford to stay home if they are sick. Increasing family leave or sick leave provisions could help ensure sick employees stay home, and are not forced to go into work. Providing support like this protects the long-term interests of both employees and the business.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

From inconvenience to opportunity: the importance of international medical exchanges

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Take-home pay growing at lowest level since 2008, as gender-gap persists: UN labour agency

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

UN Envoy ‘confident’ deal can be reached to avert further violence around key Yemeni port city

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

Catalonia secessionist leader takes Flemish ‘cover’; Spain risks more jingoist violence

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in Morocco

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

5 things you might not know about Leonardo da Vinci

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

UN condemns ‘cowardly’ attack on Libya’s national oil corporation headquarters

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

Me and China

Work and reforms of the UN ‘at risk’, Guterres warns Member States, amidst ‘record-level’ cash crisis

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

UN rights chief denounces Burundi for ‘belligerent and defamatory’ attack on inquiry team

Syria: A bloody tracer of Trump – Putin rapprochement

Atomic agency cites concerns over Iran testing sites, offers COVID-19 assistance

German synagogue shooting ‘another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism’: UN chief

Security Union: political agreement on strengthened Schengen Information System

Ebola not an international ‘health emergency’ but risks spreading across DR Congo border, warns UN health agency

A Sting Exclusive: “Technology for all, development for all: the role of ITU”, written by the Secretary General of the United Nations Agency

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

The new ethical dilemmas in medicine of the 21st century

How the powerful science of behaviour change can make us healthier

Why a global recession isn’t inevitable

Nokia wins Commission’s approval for Alcatel-Lucent acquisition: a new way for antitrust cases?

UN chief hears ‘heartbreaking accounts’ of suffering from Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh; urges international community to ‘step up support’

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

Local innovation, international impact: SMEs and the ITU Telecom World Awards

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

Sherpa climbers carried out the highest-ever spring clean. This is what they found

First 17 “European Universities” selected: a major step towards building a European Education Area

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

Migration has set EU’s political clock ticking; the stagnating economy cannot help it and Turkey doesn’t cooperate

Apple Vs. EU: Will the US tech giant ever pay for taking advantage of Ireland’s taxation?

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Does the EU want GMOs and meat with hormones from the US?

Youth Forum welcomes positive ruling on non-EU student visas

7 key challenges for the future of ASEAN – and how to solve them

Overseas investment falling, developing countries largely unscathed: UN trade agency

UK economy in dire straits: leading banks now officially plan to Brexit too

Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

South Africa’s cabinet is now 50% women for the first time ever

Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’

The importance of exchanges for the medical students of the world

Commission: Do it like the Americans in the food sector

In visit to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas, UN chief calls for greater action to address climate change

What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

At last a good price for the Greek debt!

Future fit: 3 ways fashion can be more sustainable

Prospect of lasting peace ‘fading by the day’ in Gaza and West Bank, senior UN envoy warns

UN chief encourages victims of terrorism to ‘raise up their voices’

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s