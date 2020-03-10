You are here: Home / United Nations News / Sudan Prime Minister survives attempted assassination

Sudan Prime Minister survives attempted assassination

March 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Cia Pak Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s 74th session.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Sudan’s Prime Minister survived a reported assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum on Monday, tweeting after the incident that he was “safe and in good shape”.

Briefing reporters, the UN’s Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said UN chief António Guterres was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the attack, and expressed “full solidarity” with the Prime Minister and people of Sudan.

The joint UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) also released a statement expressing “deep regret” at the attempted assassination.

UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, said “we are both deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident. It is indicative that the perpetrator(s) of such a heinous act aims to derail the transitional period. The hopes of the Sudanese people for a transition to peace, freedom and justice must prevail.”

Mr. Hamdok was appointed to lead Sudan’s transitional Government last August, after its longterm ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was deposed by the military in response to months of popular protest against his rule.

So far nobody has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Prime Minister’s convoy, which the country’s information minister is reportedly describing as a “terrorist attack”. The political transition has led to many former key figures in politics and the military, losing influence and authority.

‘Full support’ from UN Mission

“UNAMID and its leadership reiterate their full support to Prime Minister Hamdok in his endeavors to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future”, said Mr. Mamabolo.

Nobody was reported to have been hurt in Monday’s attack, which reportedly took place near the northeastern entrance to a bridge which collects the north of the city to the Prime Minister office in central Khartoum.

Mr. Hamdock said on Twitter: “Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition; instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan.”

