“Let hope be the antidote to fear.”

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. In this new roundup, find coronavirus news updates, tips and tools.

These links can help you protect yourself and stay informed.

Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. In this new daily update, we’ve assembled some of the latest headlines, resources and tools to help you arm yourself with the best information.

From today’s WHO Briefing

The WHO has consolidated its guidance for different countries to help address different needs, depending on whether the virus can be isolated or must be managed. Countries fall into 4 different categories: those with no cases; those with sporadic cases; those with clusters; and those with community transmission. The overall goal for each is the same: stop the transmission and spread of the virus. “It’s not about containment or mitigation,” says Dr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General. “It’s about both.”

To read more: Coronavirus (COVID19): Latest news from the World Health Organisation briefing ]

Stats good to know (from today’s briefing)

More than 100,000 – Reported cases of coronavirus across 100 countries

70% – Share of reported cases in China that have recovered and been discharged

4 – Number of countries with 93% of all reported coronavirus cases

Chart of the day: Why fast action is critical

One chart, shared widely on Twitter Saturday by Carl T. Bergstrom, a University of Washington researcher and expert on fighting coronavirus misinformation, helps demonstrate the importance of fast action in minimizing coronavirus impact. The upshot? Controls will be key to slow the spread of the virus and ensure that healthcare systems aren’t overwhelmed.

To read more: Minimizing coronavirus’ impact is a race against time – this chart explains why

The flattened curve shows how a reduced rate of coronavirus infection could reduce the impact on hospitals and the wider healthcare system Image: Esther Kim, Carl T. Bergstrom

What to read:

This piece from CNN on Italy’s moves to cancel travel and public events

A feature from StatNews on how the Ebola Vaccine was made by scientists across 3 continents against all odds

Helpful tips and coronavirus facts from the World Health Organization

Public health tips, like this one, can help fight misinformation regarding how the virus spreads.

From the World Economic Forum:

This GIF, taken from the World Economic Forum’s COVID-19 map, shows how the virus has spread in Asia.