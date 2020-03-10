You are here: Home / United Nations News / Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

March 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment

World Bank/Li Wenyong Employed youth, between the ages of 15 and 24, face a greater risk than older workers of losing their jobs because of automation.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The number of young people around the world who are neither employed, studying or in some kind of training, is on the rise, according to a new report released on Monday by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

And young women are more than twice as likely as their male counterparts to be affected.

Increasing automation, a narrow focus of vocational training and a lack of jobs to match qualifications, are leaving young people with a precarious future in the labour market, says the report, officially called: Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020: Technology and the future of jobs (GET Youth 2020).

Moreover, employees between the ages of 15 and 24, face a greater risk than older workers of losing their jobs because of further technological advances, and those with vocational training are even more vulnerable.

“This reflects how the occupation-specific skills imparted by vocational training tend to become obsolete faster… than general education skills”, the report says, calling for modernized vocational training programmes that meet the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Upward trend

The report shows that since 2017, there has been an upward trend in the number of youth not in employment, education or training (NEET).

In 2016 there were 259 million young people classified as NEET – a number that rose to an estimated 267 million in 2019, and is projected to continue climbing to around 273 million in 2021.

In terms of percentage, the trend was also slightly up from 21.7 per cent in 2015 to 22.4 per cent in 2020 – implying that the international target to reduce the NEET rate by 2020 will be missed.

“Not enough jobs are being created for these young people”, said Sukti Dasgupta, Chief of the Employment and Labour Market Policies branch of the ILO Employment Policy Department.

“We can’t afford to waste this talent or this investment in learning if we are to meet the challenges posed by technology, climate change, inequality and demographics”.

Women excessively affected

Some 267 million of the current population of 1.3 billion young people globally, are classified as NEET, two-thirds, or 181 million, of whom are young women.

“Too many young people around the world are becoming detached from education and the labour market, which can damage their long-term prospects, as well as ultimately undermine the social and economic development of their countries”, said Sangheon Lee, Director of the Employment Policy Department of the ILO.

But the reasons for the trend, vary enormously: “The challenge will be to balance the flexible approach needed to reach these young people with the strong policies and actions necessary to make an impact”, he continued, stressing that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach will not work”.

GET Youth 2020 shows that those who do complete tertiary education, are less likely to find their jobs lost to automation.

However, they face other issues. The rapid increase in the number of young people with degrees in the labour force has outpaced the demand for graduate labour, pushing down graduate wages.

“Not enough jobs are being created for these young people, meaning the potential of millions is not being properly tapped”, said the ILO’s Ms. Dasgupta.

“We can’t afford to waste this talent or this investment in learning if we are to meet the challenges posed by technology, climate change, inequality and demographics”, she concluded. “We need integrated policy frameworks and responsive training systems, designed using dialogue between governments, workers and employers”.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

Yellen and Draghi tell Trump and markets not to expedite the next crisis

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

EU: Tax evasion and fraud flourish under political protection

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

Why vaccines are not just for children

Getting African Women into the Boardroom

Six ways to cut through the Middle East’s geopolitical fog

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

‘Going green’ is good business says private sector at UN’s COP24 climate conference

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 70 – is it time for a new approach?

Lost in translation

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

‘This is a time for facts, not fear,’ says WHO chief as COVID-19 virus spreads

FROM THE FIELD: Hardy seeds bear fruit to protect Colombia’s environment

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Myanmar and UN agriculture agency agree framework to improve nutrition and food security

Commission reviews relations with China, proposes 10 actions

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

Monday’s Daily Brief: human rights in the Near East and a Forum for Refugees

4 essential qualities for digital leaders

How to build deforestation-free supply chains: lessons from Indonesia

UN Security Council hails ‘courage’ of Afghan voters

European Business Summit 2013: Where Business and Politics shape the future

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

5 things you need to know about your microbiome

Phone lines open between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and people are calling strangers

Is Germany yielding to pressures for more relaxed economic policies?

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

China Unlimited – The chinese tourism in Lisbon

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

Cédric in India

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

25 years on from landmark conference, millions of women and girls still in danger: UN deputy chief

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

China Unlimited and the Chinese dream

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: The fruits of sustainability and decent work

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

UK economy in dire straits: leading banks now officially plan to Brexit too

EU-US ties to break over Iran; Democrats’ electoral win may not change it

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Climate change and health: creating global awareness and using earth resources wisely

EU and India re-open talks over strategic partnership while prepare for a Free Trade Agreement

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s