You are here: Home / European Union News / All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

March 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
gender equality__

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

On International Women’s Day, the European Parliament celebrates the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA).

For this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March, the European Parliament is marking the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration on gender equality. Twenty-five years after it was adopted, women’s rights and gender equality have not yet been realised. No country in the world has fully achieved equality and empowerment for women and girls. Women in Europe and around the world still face numerous challenges, some of which are newly emerging.

As the European Parliament recently stressed in its latest resolution, MEPs reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the BPfA and to the full range of actions for gender equality outlined therein. We strongly believe that working to achieve women’s rights and gender equality demands a coordinated and multisector approach that involves all relevant stakeholders, including civil society and women’s organisations as well as the business world. The Parliament shall continue to fight for a strong leadership role in achieving girls’ and women’s rights and gender equality in the European Union as well as at a global level.

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, said: “Altogether, we have to lead by example and join forces to achieve genuine gender equality. We must double our efforts to implement Agenda 2030 and all Sustainable Development Goals, to ensure that no woman or girl is subject to discrimination, violence or exclusion, and that all women and girls have access to health, food, education and job opportunities.

Europe is at the crossroads of transitions: green, industrial and digital. We must lead the transition to a green economy for a healthy planet and a new digital world, while leaving no one behind. All women in the world need to be actors of change. Now it is time to move from words to deeds!”

Evelyn Regner, Chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality said: “Let us continue to raise our voices. Let us denounce injustice and fight for a better, more inclusive and fair world. On International Women’s Day, as well as on every other day of the year. Because, and it still needs to be stressed, women’s rights are fundamental human rights.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

Yellen and Draghi tell Trump and markets not to expedite the next crisis

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

EU: Tax evasion and fraud flourish under political protection

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

Why vaccines are not just for children

Getting African Women into the Boardroom

Six ways to cut through the Middle East’s geopolitical fog

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

‘Going green’ is good business says private sector at UN’s COP24 climate conference

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 70 – is it time for a new approach?

Lost in translation

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

‘This is a time for facts, not fear,’ says WHO chief as COVID-19 virus spreads

FROM THE FIELD: Hardy seeds bear fruit to protect Colombia’s environment

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Myanmar and UN agriculture agency agree framework to improve nutrition and food security

Commission reviews relations with China, proposes 10 actions

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

Monday’s Daily Brief: human rights in the Near East and a Forum for Refugees

4 essential qualities for digital leaders

How to build deforestation-free supply chains: lessons from Indonesia

UN Security Council hails ‘courage’ of Afghan voters

European Business Summit 2013: Where Business and Politics shape the future

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

5 things you need to know about your microbiome

Phone lines open between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and people are calling strangers

Is Germany yielding to pressures for more relaxed economic policies?

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

China Unlimited – The chinese tourism in Lisbon

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

Cédric in India

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

25 years on from landmark conference, millions of women and girls still in danger: UN deputy chief

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

China Unlimited and the Chinese dream

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: The fruits of sustainability and decent work

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

UK economy in dire straits: leading banks now officially plan to Brexit too

EU-US ties to break over Iran; Democrats’ electoral win may not change it

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Climate change and health: creating global awareness and using earth resources wisely

EU and India re-open talks over strategic partnership while prepare for a Free Trade Agreement

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s