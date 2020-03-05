You are here: Home / United Nations News / Human rights defenders, too often left defenceless themselves – UN expert

Human rights defenders, too often left defenceless themselves – UN expert

March 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Mothers stand up in memory of their sons killed in the context of police operations.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Human rights defenders working in conflict and post-conflict situations need to be given greater recognition, protection and support, an independent UN expert said on Wednesday, in his latest report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“Defenders in conflict settings are courageous men and women who provide emergency relief, ensure access to civilians and document civilian casualties and violations of international law”, said Michel Forst, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

“In post-conflict settings, they may help claiming back the homes of displaced people and challenge impunity”, he continued. “Some are children calling for peace and equal access to education”.

Mr. Forst pointed out that while they face multiple threats to their safety “due to conflict-related insecurity or the very nature of their work”, their contributions too often go unnoticed.

He cited, as an example, when they denounce violations committed by warring parties.

“Women defenders are particularly exposed to gender-based violence, including sexual violence,” flagged the UN export.

According to his report, defenders in conflict and post-conflict situations face serious restrictions on their freedom of expression and assembly.

Their activities are restricted in the name of national security, public order and counter-terrorism, or through obstacles put in place by those in authority over registering non-governmental organizations (NGO), accessing funding, suspending of online communications and cyber-attacks.

Moreover, journalists and NGO staff face arrest and criminal charges for denouncing human rights violations.

Defenders left defenceless

“More countries have recently experienced violent conflict than at any point in the last thirty years”, he pointed out. “Human rights defenders operating in these situations of intense pressure are too often solely responsible for their own protection”.

In his report, he called on States and non-State actors to implement and strengthen protection mechanisms for rights defenders in conflict and post-conflict situations.

“Specific legislation, guidelines and mechanisms to protect them should, therefore, be systemically implemented in order to safeguard their important role in promoting peace, human rights, security and justice”, concluded the Special Rapporteur.

Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. They are part of the Special Procedures, which encompass the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system. The positions are honorary and the experts are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Eurozone: Even good statistics mean deeper recession

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

‘Habitual residence’ rules deprive EU workers from social benefits

How ‘savings circles’ empower women in rural Africa

144 years on, Universal Postal Union meets to define its 21st Century role

A short history of climate change and the UN Security Council

Rising insecurity in Central Africa Republic threatens wider region, Security Council told

Anti-vaccination: a private choice leading to collective outcomes

Here’s the secret to financing a greener future

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

Whose interests are protected by the new Mortgage Directive?

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

We underestimate the power of data at our peril. This is why

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

UN chief hails victory of ‘political will’ in historic Republic of North Macedonia accord

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

Estonian Prime Minister Ratas: Europe is a thought that must become a feeling

Thursday’s Daily Brief: ambulance attack in Libya, #GlobalGoals defenders, human rights in Cambodia, Swine Fever

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

Germany’s strong anti-bribery enforcement against individuals needs to be matched by comparably strong enforcement against companies

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

Presidents of pan-European youth organisations call upon the European Council to preserve the Schengen principles

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Turning waste into wealth: World Habitat Day focus on cleaning up cities

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

Under fire, UN refugee agency evacuates 135 detained in Libya to Niger

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

EU-US trade talks go ahead despite Prism and civil rights breach

Vote at 16 in Malta: next stop Europe

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

North Korean families facing deep ‘hunger crisis’ after worst harvest in 10 years, UN food assessment shows

Four million Syrian children have only known war since birth: UNICEF

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

UN agency chief calls Ethiopia’s revised refugee law ‘one of most progressive’ in Africa

Timor-Leste Foreign Minister highlights value of UN in resolving conflicts

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

OECD sees global growth slowing, as Europe weakens and risks persist

Venezuelan exodus to Ecuador reaches record levels: UN refugee agency steps up aid

Multilateralism’s ‘proven record of service’ is focus of first-ever International Day

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

Chile ups foreign bribery enforcement but flawed case resolutions are insufficient to ensure transparency and accountability

European Elections: “Web giants” are urging users to vote

What data dominance really means, and how countries can compete

Africa: Urgent action needed to mobilise domestic resources as tax revenues plateau

How 5G can connect the affordable homes of the future

Storms and snow in Lebanon worsen plight for Syrian refugees

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s