You are here: Home / United Nations News / Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

March 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Man Yi Flight attendants wear face masks at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The organizing committee of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), a major UN conference scheduled to take place in March, has decided to cut the event down to a one-day meeting, citing current concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The move came following a recommendation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Member States, on February 29, to amend the format of the 64th session of the conference, which was originally due to last several days (March 9 to March 20), and would have welcomed representatives of Member States, UN entities and non-governmental organizations from around the world.

On Monday, the commission decided to limit the event to a procedural meeting on March 9, including opening statements – from the chairperson, Mher Margaryan, Mr. Guterres, the President of the General Assembly and several other high-level UN officials – followed by the adoption of a political declaration, and action on any other draft resolutions.

The event will then be suspended until further notice: no general debate will take place, and the planned side events will be cancelled. Member States will be represented by their New York-based Permanent Missions to the UN.

In a letter sent to all UN ambassadors on Monday, Ms. Margaryan reiterated the Secretary-General’s strong recommendation that delegations and other stakeholders should refrain from travelling to UN Headquarters in New York.

Regarding a potential resumption of the Commission later in the year, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, briefed reporters on Tuesday that this would be a decision made by Member States and, if they agree on rescheduling the event, the UN will do its best to accommodate the request.

Millions due to visit holy sites in Iraq: WHO works on virus prevention measures

With millions of pilgrims expected to visit holy sites in Iraq in the coming month, the World Health Organization (WHO) is working with religious leaders and health officials  to improve protection for visitors from possible COVID-19 infection.

In a statement released on Tuesday, WHO’s Iraq chief, Adham Ismail, said that measures taken by the Iraqi government to limit the spread are in line with the agency’s recommendations, but he noted that “urgent preparations are critically needed, such as designating proper isolation facilities”.

Mr. Ismail reported that, following a risk assessment, Iraq’s health authorities are calling on clerics to support the government’s decision to avoid gatherings as much as possible. So far, the country has reported 26 cases of COVID-19, all among nationals coming from Iran.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Eurozone: Even good statistics mean deeper recession

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

‘Habitual residence’ rules deprive EU workers from social benefits

How ‘savings circles’ empower women in rural Africa

144 years on, Universal Postal Union meets to define its 21st Century role

A short history of climate change and the UN Security Council

Rising insecurity in Central Africa Republic threatens wider region, Security Council told

Anti-vaccination: a private choice leading to collective outcomes

Here’s the secret to financing a greener future

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

Whose interests are protected by the new Mortgage Directive?

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

We underestimate the power of data at our peril. This is why

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

UN chief hails victory of ‘political will’ in historic Republic of North Macedonia accord

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

Estonian Prime Minister Ratas: Europe is a thought that must become a feeling

Thursday’s Daily Brief: ambulance attack in Libya, #GlobalGoals defenders, human rights in Cambodia, Swine Fever

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

Germany’s strong anti-bribery enforcement against individuals needs to be matched by comparably strong enforcement against companies

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

Presidents of pan-European youth organisations call upon the European Council to preserve the Schengen principles

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

Turning waste into wealth: World Habitat Day focus on cleaning up cities

EU signs with Canada historic trade agreement, others to follow

Under fire, UN refugee agency evacuates 135 detained in Libya to Niger

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

EU-US trade talks go ahead despite Prism and civil rights breach

Vote at 16 in Malta: next stop Europe

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

North Korean families facing deep ‘hunger crisis’ after worst harvest in 10 years, UN food assessment shows

Four million Syrian children have only known war since birth: UNICEF

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

UN agency chief calls Ethiopia’s revised refugee law ‘one of most progressive’ in Africa

Timor-Leste Foreign Minister highlights value of UN in resolving conflicts

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

OECD sees global growth slowing, as Europe weakens and risks persist

Venezuelan exodus to Ecuador reaches record levels: UN refugee agency steps up aid

Multilateralism’s ‘proven record of service’ is focus of first-ever International Day

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

Chile ups foreign bribery enforcement but flawed case resolutions are insufficient to ensure transparency and accountability

European Elections: “Web giants” are urging users to vote

What data dominance really means, and how countries can compete

Africa: Urgent action needed to mobilise domestic resources as tax revenues plateau

How 5G can connect the affordable homes of the future

Storms and snow in Lebanon worsen plight for Syrian refugees

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s