This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief
Myanmar doing too little to ensure displaced Rohingya return: UN refugee agency chief
March 4, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.
Civilians ‘must never be a target,’ says UN in Afghanistan, amid troubling number of casualties during Ramadan
Two days left until General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), lots of newsletter opt-outs but does the EU citizen really know?
“As long as we work together through thick and thin, more benefits can be delivered to the people of Eurasia”, China’s Premier Li Keqiang highlights from ASEM in Brussels
Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique
Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, United Nations, The Sting
Speak your Mind Here