You are here: Home / European Union News / Media Advisory : Coronavirus COVID-19 – measures introduced by the European Parliament

Media Advisory : Coronavirus COVID-19 – measures introduced by the European Parliament

March 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_coronavirus___

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Important precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus on the premises of the European Parliament were announced by President Sassoli on Monday (2 March).

  • The activities of the EP core functions are maintained – committees, plenary session, Bureau, Conference of Presidents
  • Other (non-core) activities are suspended for three weeks, including visits, events, cultural events planned, hearings, seminars organised by the Administration, political groups and MEPs
  • Journalists can still access the EP provided they take the same precautions as staff.

Media representatives may continue to access Parliament’s premises and fully exercise their role and inform public opinion, unless they have visited one of the affected regions during the last 14 days, or if they know they have been in contact with a person confirmed to have the virus and have not been cleared by a doctor (same provisions as for EP staff). However, all journalists entering Parliament’s premises will be required to sign a declaration stating that they have not been to a risk area in the last 14 days.

The following areas (subject to revision) are concerned:

  • China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao)
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • The following regions in Northern Italy: Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto
  • Iran (as of 26.02.20)
  • Japan (as of 27.02.20)

Background:

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has spread to different regions of the world, including clusters in certain regions in the European Union and constitutes a threat to public health. The European Parliament has therefore adopted precautionary measures  and will closely monitor the developing situation and update its advice if necessary.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

10 ways cities are tackling the global affordable housing crisis

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

Bangladesh elections: Hold those responsible accountable for ‘violent attacks and intimidation’

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

Will Boris Johnson’s victory lead to a no-deal Brexit or is there still time?

“Health and environment first of all”, EU says with forced optimism after 7th round of TTIP talks

Yemen war ‘a test of our humanity’, and we’re ‘badly failing’ warns UN Children’s Fund chief

One in three children do not get the nutrition they need

This is why people live, work and stay in a growing city

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

UN chief condemns attack targeting international forces in northern Mali

There are more than 1 billion guns in the world and this is who owns them

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

From Israel’s ‘start-up nation’, 4 lessons in innovation

Your next pair of sneakers could be made from coffee

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino died – here are more species on the verge of extinction

Wages are flatlining around the world – is automation to blame?

This is how much people would pay to use some of the world’s most popular apps

EU presses India for a free trade agreement

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: funding for Palestine refugees, families today, tech surveillance

EU-UK: A deal synonymous to ‘remain’, England pays the Irish price

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

Military Medicine and its Relationship with Antibiotic Therapy

How the digital finance revolution can drive sustainable development

European Business Summit 2014 : The Sting Report, Day II – Business, Politics and EBS 2015

‘Maintain calm’ and ‘exercise patience’ UN envoy urges, as Nigeria heads to polls

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas death toll expected to rise as thousands remain missing

Europe’s top court hears Intel and sends € 1.06 bn antitrust fine to review

From Hangzhou to Rwanda: how Jack Ma brought Chinese e-commerce to Africa

UN rights chief urges ‘immediate dialogue’ to end Chile unrest

Finnish Council Presidency priorities debated in plenary

Stricter rules to stop terrorists from using homemade explosives

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

Commission challenges Council over EU 2014 budget

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

New Zealand will have a new ‘well-being budget,’ says Jacinda Ardern

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

The three US financial war fleets

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

The EU Commission by serving the banks offers poor support to European mainstream political parties

EU’s judicial cooperation arm, Eurojust, to become more effective with new rules

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Venezuela: UN human rights office calls for ‘maximum restraint’ by authorities in face of new demonstrations

Human rights breaches in Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

‘Forgotten’ pneumonia epidemic kills more children than any other disease

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

Commission launches new tool to support digital teaching and learning in schools

‘Address root causes’ of instability in Mali through ‘aid and support’ urges UN chief

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s