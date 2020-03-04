Media Advisory : Coronavirus COVID-19 – measures introduced by the European Parliament

The activities of the EP core functions are maintained – committees, plenary session, Bureau, Conference of Presidents

Other (non-core) activities are suspended for three weeks, including visits, events, cultural events planned, hearings, seminars organised by the Administration, political groups and MEPs

Journalists can still access the EP provided they take the same precautions as staff.

Media representatives may continue to access Parliament’s premises and fully exercise their role and inform public opinion, unless they have visited one of the affected regions during the last 14 days, or if they know they have been in contact with a person confirmed to have the virus and have not been cleared by a doctor (same provisions as for EP staff). However, all journalists entering Parliament’s premises will be required to sign a declaration stating that they have not been to a risk area in the last 14 days.

The following areas (subject to revision) are concerned:

China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao)

Singapore

South Korea

The following regions in Northern Italy: Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto

Iran (as of 26.02.20)

Japan (as of 27.02.20)

Background:

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has spread to different regions of the world, including clusters in certain regions in the European Union and constitutes a threat to public health. The European Parliament has therefore adopted precautionary measures and will closely monitor the developing situation and update its advice if necessary.