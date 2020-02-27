You are here: Home / United Nations News / A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

February 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
 

Impact Investment Exchange Sokkheng, who runs a village store in Cambodia, is supported by IIX’s WLB1 (Women’s Livelihood Bond 1).

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Many women running small businesses in emerging markets in developing countries have to juggle their business objectives with family obligations and personal savings goals. By supporting a women-focused bond providing loans to microfinance institutions and impact enterprises, the UN is helping women entrepreneurs facing similar challenges, to succeed in their professional and private lives.

Sokkheng, who runs a village store in Cambodia with her husband, lacked confidence when it comes to choosing the best approach to reinvest in her business, potentially making her vulnerable to economic and financial risks.

Today, her prospects have markedly improved, thanks to the support of a microfinance institution with a history of promoting the well-being of rural society, backed by a loan from the world’s first financial product focused on women to be listed on a stock exchange; the product is called the Women’s Livelihood Bond Series (WLB Series) and has been launched by Impact Investment Exchange (IIX).

Microfinance, major impact

The microfinance company approved a microloan for Sokkheng’s store and, crucially, provided expert financial advice. According to a UN-backed study, around 89 per cent of Cambodian adults find it challenging to manage their personal finances.

Financial education is an important way to ensure that more people can establish savings priorities, spend in a smarter way and, crucially for women entrepreneurs such as Sokkheng, feel more fully informed when they take out loans or look for other forms of financial support.

Armed with the information she received, Sokkheng now has better cash management knowledge, helping her to improve the profitability of her business. She also signed up for microinsurance, which now provide her with additional economic security in times of emergencies.

Forging stronger bonds

The microfinance institution that helped Sokkheng has been able to scale up its operations and help more women borrowers, thanks to IIX’s WLB1, the first in a series of gender bonds, listed on the Singapore Exchange. IIX’s WLB Series is designed to create sustainable livelihoods for some two million women in Cambodia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and India.

Following the success of the first bond, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), have partnered to provide support for the second bond in the series.

This support came in the form of a grant to help IIX to undertake impact monitoring and to help scale up the WLB Series.

The second WLB (WLB2), a $12 million bond, focuses on supporting 250,000 women in the region: capital is lent to several microfinance institutions and impact enterprises (companies which look to make a positive impact to society, alongside making a profit), chosen because they improve women’s access to finance, essential goods, assets that generate income, and vocational training.

Commenting on the launch of the second bond, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, said “we are proud to announce our partnership with IIX’s Women’s Livelihood Bond Series, which embodies the bold innovations that are needed to advance progress for the world’s poorest communities.”

Judith Karl, Executive Secretary of UNCDF, said, “We are excited to work with IIX, ESCAP, the Rockefeller Foundation and other key partners to demonstrate that viable investment vehicles can be created to attract finance from the international capital markets to the countries and people that need it most.”

Life for Sokkheng and her family has been transformed by IIX and microfinance: her business has expanded, and her household income has grown. She can now set aside savings every month, and look forward to a comfortable, and secure retirement.

Gender equality, finance, and the UN

  • Achieving gender equality is one of the goals of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG 5)
  • The UN support for the Women’s Livelihood Bonds is in line with SDG 5, which calls for reforms that give women “equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance and natural resources, in accordance with national laws”
  • ESCAP’s involvement in the bonds is part of a programme which aims to advance women entrepreneurship and market participation in the Asia-Pacific region, resulting in poverty reduction, improved livelihoods and economic growth.
  • UNCDF develops programmes that focus on eliminating gender equality and empowering women.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Commission spends billions without achieving targets

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

An entrepreneurial point-of view on tackling the migration crisis and the risks of abolishing Schengen

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

Human rights: breaches in Russia, the Rakhine State and Bahrain

The challenges of mental health among the Syrian medical students

Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t

Brussels enraged with Swiss referendum result to keep out EU citizens

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Bigotry makes politicians ‘complicit in the violence that follows’ : UN independent experts

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Madagascar: UN chief commends leaders, State institutions following ‘historic milestone’ election

Alexis Tsipras ready to test Eurozone’s political sturdiness; Up to what point?

Worldwide terror attacks have fallen for the third year in a row

Alarming level of reprisals against activists, human rights defenders, and victims – new UN report

Who can compel Wallonia to unlock CETA, the EU-Canada free trade pack?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: Banking moguls continue brandishing financial Armageddon to intimidate us all but in Davos they worry about the very distant future

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Why schools should teach the curriculum of the future, not the past

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

A machine din

Financial Transaction Tax: More money for future bank bailouts?

Final preparations for DCX and IFRA Expo 2019, in association with The European Sting

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: “Am I a real Boy?”

This is the IMF’s latest take on the economy in 2020

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

A Sting Exclusive: “Change is challenge, change is opportunity”, Commissioner Bienkowska cries out live from European Business Summit 2015

ECB indicates south Europeans can endure more austerity

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

Will the French let Macron destroy their party political system?

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

‘Action and tangible progress’ needed to finally ‘win the peace’ for Syrians: UN envoy

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

NHS: A great healthcare system but how accessible is it to migrants?

How Africa’s entrepreneurs are changing the direction of globalization

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

Using ‘leprosy’ metaphors in political rhetoric ‘fuels public stigma’ and discrimination: UN rights expert

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

Will 2020 be the year blockchain overcomes its hype?

At last a good price for the Greek debt!

Health privatization to blame for health inequality or poor investment in public health?

Why leaders need to upgrade their operating systems

Hospitals in Yemen attacked, disrupting healthcare for thousands of vulnerable civilians

Tiny Iceland teaches the West how to treat bankers

Finland is a world leader in clean energy. Here’s what’s driving its success

A new Europe for people, planet and prosperity for all

Climate change and health: creating global awareness and using earth resources wisely

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s