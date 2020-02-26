You are here: Home / European Union News / A record number of College members travel to Addis Ababa for the 10th European Union-African Union Commission-to-Commission meeting

A record number of College members travel to Addis Ababa for the 10th European Union-African Union Commission-to-Commission meeting

February 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
addis ababa

Stadium/Meskel Square, A5, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Fitsum Admasu, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travels tomorrow to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 10th Commission-to-Commission meeting between the European Union and the African Union, accompanied by 20 Commissioners and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Discussions will focus on key issues such as growth, jobs, green transition, digital, peace, security and governance, and mobility and migration.

Before departing Brussels, President von der Leyen, said: “Europe and Africa are natural partners. We have a historic bond and we share many of today’s challenges. One of our main objectives is to turn the green and digital transformation of our economies into opportunities for our youth.”

This 10th Commission-to-Commission meeting marks a record participation on the EU side, a testament of the priority relations which Africa represents for the new European Commission and its aspiration to take them to a new level.

Besides High Representative/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell, Vice-Presidents for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, for an Economy that works for people, Valdis Dombrovskis, for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight, Maroš Šefčovič, for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, as well as Vice-President for Promoting our European way of life, Margaritis Schinas, will accompany the President.

Commissioners for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, for Trade, Phil Hogan, for Innovation and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, for Justice, Didier Reynders, for Equality, Helena Dalli, for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, as well as Commissioners for Transport, Adina Ioana Vălean, for Energy, Kadri Simson and for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, will also travel to Addis Ababa.

The EU and the African Union (AU) will discuss how to take foward their cooperation to address key challenges both Europe and Africa are facing such as the need to promote sustainable growth and jobs, green transition, digital transformation, peace, security and good governance, mobility and migration.

The meeting will also be an opportunity for the EU side to consult its African partners on the upcoming comprehensive Africa Strategy which President von der Leyen promised to deliver in her first 100 days in office and is due to be presented in early March.

The presentation of this important document will kick-start a wider consultation process that will lead up to the EU-AU Ministerial meeting in May 2020 in Kigali, Rwanda, and the upcoming EU-AU Summit in October in Brussels, where both sides will agree a joint approach on shared priorities.

Background

The EU and the AU have progressively built a solid strategic and political partnership that is anchored on reciprocal commitments. This partnership is based on shared values and interests, enshrined in the Joint Africa-EU Strategy adopted in 2007 in the Summit in Lisbon.

Political dialogue between the EU and the AU takes place regularly at different levels. Commission-to-Commission and ministerial meetings take place every year, whilst EU-AU Summits at Heads of State level are held every three years. At the 5th AU-EU Summit in 2017, African and European leaders identified economic opportunities for the youth, peace and security, mobility and migration and cooperation on governance as the strategic priorities for 2018-2020 and committed to tackle them jointly.

The EU also presented in the Summit in 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, its new External Investment Plan with the objective to create 10 million new jobs by 2023, in particular for women and young people. The Plan hopes to trigger €47 billion in public and private investments.

In the last Commission-to-Commission meeting in May 2018 in Brussels, the EU and the AU signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce their cooperation in the area of peace and security.

The two Commissions are committed to being active players and driving forces to implement the EU-AU Partnership, which is today more relevant than ever in a fast evolving global environment.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

The Venezuelan exodus to Roraima and its repercussions

Freshwater is saltier – and it’s bad for the planet and our health

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

It’s time to build a responsible media supply chain

UN and civil society team up to make cities more sustainable and inclusive

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

What’s going on in Chernobyl today?

Economy on a steady rise in Latin America and Caribbean region ‘despite international turbulence’ – UN report

Our healthcare systems are ailing. Here’s how to make them better

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Why protectionism spells trouble for global economic growth

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

Electronic cigarette: a still controversial qualitative imbalance

Preserving biodiversity vital to reverse tide of climate change, UN stresses on International Day

Let the Italians have it their way, it may be good for all Eurozone

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

Parliament approves EU rules requiring life-saving technologies in vehicles

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

3 vital steps to a new gender equality playbook

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

World Food Day: here’s what the UN is doing to fix ‘intolerable’ wrong of hunger

Here’s how to find a job you really love

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

Why Eurozone’s problems may end in a few months

This robot boat delivered a box of oysters in a breakthrough for unmanned shipping

Window for a Brexit deal: Brussels to think again May’s proposal

Grievous violations continue against Myanmar civilians, Human Rights Council hears

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

Climate Change: A Healthcare Emergency

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

China’s lead in the global solar race – at a glance

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

Libya: Security Council demands commitment to ‘a lasting ceasefire’

Is mental health really ‘health’?

Peacekeeping: A ‘great opportunity’ to develop professionally and personally

Artificial Intelligence has a gender problem. Here’s what to do about it

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

250+ senior claims leaders under one roof, exchanging transformation strategy

Why business can no longer turn a blind eye to poor vision

It’s ‘time to #EndTB’, says UN on World Tuberculosis Day

India should ‘unlock’ freedom curbs in disputed Kashmir, urges UN human rights chief

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

Technology is a force for peace and prosperity. Don’t let its challenges obscure this

Chinese economy to raise speed and help the world grow

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Pumping more money into banks but leaving them unregulated doesn’t help

A new European banking space is born this year

South Sudan: €48.5 million in additional EU humanitarian aid

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: The New Draft Agreement!

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

Is the EU’s enlargement over-stretched?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s