You are here: Home / United Nations News / Biodiversity ‘fundamental’ for global food systems, at “heart’ of development – UN agriculture chief

Biodiversity ‘fundamental’ for global food systems, at “heart’ of development – UN agriculture chief

February 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNDP Mayra Monge has dedicated much of her life to researching and planting native trees in the verdant biodiverse powerhouse of Costa Rica.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Because the production of everything we eat transforms the environment, the United Nations agriculture chief told a high-level UN meeting on biodiversity that careful discussions are needed to decide on the scale of acceptable transformations.

Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told negotiators on Monday that as agriculture and food systems are “at the heart of the concept of sustainable development”, they are central to deliberations regarding the Post-2020 Biodiversity Framework, which is expected to be adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference in October.

“Biodiversity is fundamental for ecosystems, for human beings, and is the basis of food diversity,” said Mr. Qu, opening the second meeting of the Open-ended Working Group established by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which FAO is hosting.

He spoke about the enormous challenge of feeding more than nine billion people in 2050 – in ways that assure healthy diets while not overexploiting natural resources.

“I know that the world is eagerly waiting out there for demonstrable progress towards a clear, actionable and transformative global framework on biodiversity,” said the Acting Executive Secretary of the CBD, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema.

The FAO chief signaled his hope for a “robust” outcome at the UN Biodiversity Conference that will be held in Kunming, China. The framework decided there will set the course for the next 10 years and beyond.

Leading the call

Mr. Qu noted that FAO has shepherded “many milestones” of UN efforts to achieve biodiversity conservation.

He highlighted the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries and The International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture as well as knowledge products, such as last year’s The State of the World’s Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture.

He also pointed out that FAO provides keystone functional services, such as data collection and dissemination, standard-setting, policy consultation and capacity building – all useful in protecting biological diversity.

The FAO Director-General concluded by urging the delegations to ensure that biodiversity is an integral part of the issues discussed at the 2021 World Food Systems Summit, which will be hosted by the UN Secretary General and aims to maximize the co-benefits of a food systems approach across the entire 2030 Agenda and meet the challenges of climate change.

The CBD, which entered into force in December 1993 and currently has 196 Parties, aims to promote the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of its components, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of genetic resources.

This is a ‘super year’ for the environment – a make or break year in which key international meetings, including on the Ocean (Lisbon) and a proposed ‘Nature’ summit in New York this coming Septymeber, will set the tone and agenda for environmental action in the decade ahead.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

This is why AI has a gender problem

Pro-EU forces won a 70% triumph in the European elections

Yellen and Draghi tell Trump and markets not to expedite the next crisis

New York City has a plan to fight fast fashion waste. Here’s how it works

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

UN chief hopes for new agreement after Israel concludes international observation mission

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

UN rights chief urges ‘immediate dialogue’ to end Chile unrest

FROM THE FIELD: Enduring freezing winter in a war zone

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

The influence of the multilateral agreement on migrant health

These are the next big products in consumer technology

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

Deep fakes could threaten democracy. What are they and what can be done?

Apple’s tax avoidance scheme remains as creative as their new iPhone

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Commission launches two projects to support cooperation and innovation in Romanian regions and cities

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

At global health forum, UN officials call for strong, people-focused health systems

This tiny new grain could save the planet

Got the blues? Head for some green spaces

Reforms in Lithuania are reinforcing economic growth but boosting productivity is still a challenge

Why Commissioner Rehn wants us all to work more for less

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

Understanding of LGBT realities ‘non-existent’ in most countries, says UN expert

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

How universities can become a platform for social change

EU budget: Making the EU fit for its role as strong global actor

Victims of terrorism remembered

On our way to China

EU invests in green projects and bans single-use plastics while climate change requires more to be done

The remote doctor, can it ever work?

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

Abuse of authority provisions adopted by the Senate raise concerns over Brazil’s capacity to ensure independence of prosecutors and judges in fighting corruption

Advancing multilateralism goes ‘hand-in-hand’ with work of the UN

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

Denouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns ‘violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory’

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

TTIP 9th Round marked by American disappointment: Will some optimism save this trade agreement?

Robot inventors are on the rise. But are they welcomed by the patent system?

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

‘We must fight terrorism together’ without sacrificing legal and human rights, declares UN chief

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

German banks suffer of nausea amidst rough seas

Why global collaboration is needed to protect against a new generation of cyber threats

Earth already has a perfect recycling system. So why not use it?

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s