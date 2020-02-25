You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 4 ways the way we make things can change for a sustainable world

4 ways the way we make things can change for a sustainable world

February 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
sustainable

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ric Fulop, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Desktop Metal

  • Industry must work to mitigate its impact on stakeholders and the environment.
  • New technologies like 3D printing can make the additive manufacturing industry more sustainable.
  • The World Economic Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing and Production Initiative is identifying the companies leading Industry 4.0 and a new world of sustainable manufacturing.

The way we make things is changing. But the Fourth Industrial Revolution isn’t solely about how new manufacturing technologies, like 3D printing, will benefit companies and consumers. It’s also about how industry can usher in a cleaner, more sustainable world.

It’s foolish to deny the planet is rapidly approaching the day when the consequences of climate change will be unavoidable. The question now facing many business leaders is whether – and how – we can both continue to build value for our shareholders and mitigate our impact on the natural world.

 

To find those answers, the World Economic Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing and Production Initiative has worked over the past year to address issues ranging from using data to foster innovation, to supporting the adoption of inclusive technologies.

Global companies will increasingly reap the rewards of a more flexible and automated manufacturing ecosystem – enabled, in part, by technologies like 3D printing. My company, Desktop Metal, and the additive manufacturing industry in general, have a role to play in helping customers utilize these technologies to create a positive impact on the community at large.

Here are four ways Industry 4.0 can manufacture a more sustainable world.

1. Tooling-free manufacturing, without scrap

Tooling may have helped make the modern industrial age possible, but eliminating it produces many positive impacts – reduced lead times, lower part costs and decreased warehouse overhead – in addition to mitigating the environmental impacts of manufacturing.

Without the need for tooling, manufacturers can eliminate portions of the complex web that sends parts and products around the world. Instead, only raw materials – metal powders that can be densely packed – will be shipped, creating a far more efficient supply chain.

Parts, meanwhile, will be sent across borders as digital files, and only downloaded and printed when and where they’re needed.

Powder-metallurgy-based additive processes also enable near 100% use of raw materials with little waste or scrap, making it a green and highly circular technology.

By moving manufacturing closer to consumers, powder-metallurgy-based additive technology not only reduces the environmental impact of transporting materials and parts over long distances, but also can dramatically level the playing field, allowing small companies around the globe to compete with large manufacturers to produce parts customized for local markets.

Circular economy

What is a circular economy?

The global population is expected to reach close to 9 billion people by 2030 – inclusive of 3 billion new middle-class consumers.This places unprecedented pressure on natural resources to meet future consumer demand.

A circular economy is an industrial system that is restorative or regenerative by intention and design. It replaces the end-of-life concept with restoration, shifts towards the use of renewable energy, eliminates the use of toxic chemicals and aims for the elimination of waste through the superior design of materials, products, systems and business models.

Nothing that is made in a circular economy becomes waste, moving away from our current linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy. The circular economy’s potential for innovation, job creation and economic development is huge: estimates indicate a trillion-dollar opportunity.

The World Economic Forum has collaborated with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a number of years to accelerate the Circular Economy transition through Project MainStream – a CEO-led initiative that helps to scale business driven circular economy innovations.

Join our project, part of the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Environment and Natural Resource Security System Initiative, by contacting us to become a member or partner.

2. Consolidating assembly

Another benefit of additive manufacturing is assembly consolidation, or the combining of several parts into fewer, multi-functional assemblies. This curtails environmental impacts, too.

With fewer parts to transport, the process can make shipping networks more efficient, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

In most cases, combining multiple parts also results in significant cost and weight savings. As one example, Optisys engineers were able to reduce the components in a Ka band antenna from 100 to 1.

Assembly consolidation is another way manufacturing can be more sustainable.

Though the geometric flexibility of 3D printing makes it possible to create complex, multi-functional parts, the additive manufacturing industry is still in its infancy when it comes to manufacturing production parts.

In part, that’s because the story of the additive industry is really one of three distinct growth curves. The first, beginning in the early 1990s, largely focused on research and development of the new additive technology.

Today, the industry stands at the start of a new S-curve, which will see wider adoption of 3D printing for manufacturing, forever changing the way products are made.

The new additive manufacturing industry’s S-curve

As the industry continues to evolve in the coming decades, it will eventually reach the next curve, where companies print complete products using multiple materials, further reducing environmental impacts.

3. Generative design

The geometric flexibility that comes with 3D printing also opens the door to an entirely new class of design, which uses artificial intelligence and takes inspiration from nature.

Using new generative design tools, engineers outline where a part should exist, what forces are acting upon it and delineate areas to avoid. The rest is up to a computer.

The end results are fully optimized parts as much as 50% lighter than conventional designs, without sacrificing performance.

By making such parts possible, 3D printing uses fewer raw materials. It can be used to manufacture lightweight components for everything from cars to airplanes, resulting in lower carbon emissions.

4. Circular manufacturing and new polymers

With nearly infinite reusability, 3D printed metal parts have begun to open the door to the notion of a circular manufacturing process in which products are designed to fit into sustainable loops, where components can be reused again and again.

Metals, however, aren’t the only material used in modern manufacturing.

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, a number of researchers are developing advanced polymers like polyhydroxyalkanoate, or PHA, which can be broken down in soil, compost and marine sediment. These are far more environmentally friendly, and a natural fit for a more circular economy.

Building communities for the future

None of these benefits, however, exist in a vacuum – and none of the effects of climate change can be reversed by any one company.

The World Economic Forum Platform for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production last year identified a network of “lighthouse” companies leading in Industry 4.0 applications.

Going forward, my company and others will work to strengthen ties across that network and share best practices as we try to bring the future of manufacturing and production to fruition – and ensure that future looks bright for as many people as possible.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

European Commission calls on national political parties to join efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Europe

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

India is investing more money in solar power than coal for first time

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

Lessons from dealing with the collapse of Lehman Brothers

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: MEPs demand action to protect citizens’ privacy

These are the countries best prepared for health emergencies

Tech companies are changing, for the better

A renewed agenda for Research and Innovation: Europe’s chance to shape the future

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

Lithuania finds the ways to maintain its energy security

Can Eurozone stand economic and financial fragmentation?

Artificial Intelligence: These 3 charts show what people really think

Shinzō Abe, on the right, and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU-Japan Summit in Tokyo last week. (Copyright: European Union, 2018 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte)

EU and Japan ratify first FTA ever to include Paris Climate Agreement provision

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

UN expresses concern following wave of street protests in Iraq and elsewhere

Traffic congestion cost the US economy nearly $87 billion in 2018

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

3 natural mysteries that could be explained by quantum physics

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

An economist explains how to value the internet

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We have to learn to trust Artificial Intelligence. Here’s how

What wealth managers can learn from family dynamics

A record one million Syrians displaced over six months, during six key battles: UN investigators

Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

EU mobilises €21 million to support Palestine refugees via the UN Relief and Works Agency

Not much of a help the new EU Directive on pensions

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

The migration crisis is slowly melting the entire EU edifice

Schools in Florida now have to teach mental and emotional health

Would a digital border tax slow down adoption of 3D printing?

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds: new UN health agency report

Climate change update: will the UN member states regain momentum despite the little progress at COP23?

5 ways cities can use emerging technologies to fight climate change

Night owls, rest easy

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

Guterres censures terrorist attacks in Nigeria, pledges UN ‘solidarity’

This wall of shoes is for the women killed by domestic violence

The growing cyber-risk to our electricity grids – and what to do about it

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more inclusive Argentine economy

Future fit: 3 ways fashion can be more sustainable

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

Why David Cameron’s large victory in UK elections will not pursue a ‘Brexit’

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s