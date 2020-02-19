You are here: Home / Business / This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

February 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
supermarkets plastic

(David Veksler, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Charlotte Edmond, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Consumers are pressuring brands and retailers to reduce plastic packaging.
  • A new report from the Green Alliance suggests plastic alternatives may cause other problems for the environment, too.
  • Greater involvement from government would help drive a more coordinated response and bring about faster changes.

The vast majority of UK shoppers is now concerned about the volume of plastic waste, finds a new report.

But pressure on supermarkets to change their packaging could cause other problems for the environment, it says.

 

Compiled by environmental think tank Green Alliance and based on responses from leading supermarkets and consumer goods companies, the report finds increasing pressure from consumers to move away from plastics. All of the UK’s top 10 supermarkets now have plastic reduction targets, compared to just half of them in 2018.

plastic single use waste environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics
How concerned are consumers about plastic?
Image: Green Alliance

But the report suggests there has not been a significant reduction in the amount of plastic packaging in use – and says many companies are simply substituting single-use plastics for other single-use alternatives. It cites statistics from the UK National Packaging Waste Database, which show a year-on-year increase in all packaging types handled in 2019 with the exception of steel.

plastic single use waste environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics
The young people are more likely to swap brands due to concerns over their packaging.
Image: Green Alliance

Nearly half of consumers ages 18-34 say they have changed food brands based on packaging. But retailers said this has yet to be seen in real consumer behaviour. In other words, people say they have changed, but in reality, many habits remain.

This could, in part, be a chicken-and-egg problem. Plastic still dominates the supermarket shelves, with one report by Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigation Agency saying UK supermarkets put at least 59 billion items of single-use packaging on the market each year – that’s nearly 900 pieces per inhabitant.

Public confusion

More worrying, perhaps, is the fact the brands questioned say decisions to move away from plastics can sometimes be made without considering the environmental impact of the alternatives. A ban on all plastics is not necessarily the best response, the report suggests. Instead, current consumer sentiment should be used to fuel discussions about packaging choices and the consequences of alternatives.

For example, swapping drink bottles from single-use plastic to single-use glass could have a negative impact on carbon footprints, as glass is heavier and more bulky to transport.

Likewise, switching from plastic packaging to paper on fresh fruit and bakery products could be problematic. Paper bags can use more energy in production. Some research suggests that when taking factors like ecosystem toxicity, water and air pollution into account, a paper bag would have to be reused 43 times in order to have a lower impact than a plastic bag.

Circular economy

What is a circular economy?

The global population is expected to reach close to 9 billion people by 2030 – inclusive of 3 billion new middle-class consumers.This places unprecedented pressure on natural resources to meet future consumer demand.

A circular economy is an industrial system that is restorative or regenerative by intention and design. It replaces the end-of-life concept with restoration, shifts towards the use of renewable energy, eliminates the use of toxic chemicals and aims for the elimination of waste through the superior design of materials, products, systems and business models.

Nothing that is made in a circular economy becomes waste, moving away from our current linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy. The circular economy’s potential for innovation, job creation and economic development is huge: estimates indicate a trillion-dollar opportunity.

The World Economic Forum has collaborated with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for a number of years to accelerate the Circular Economy transition through Project MainStream – a CEO-led initiative that helps to scale business driven circular economy innovations.

Join our project, part of the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Environment and Natural Resource Security System Initiative, by contacting us to become a member or partner.

The study also identifies misinformation and confusion among the public about the differences between packaging types – such as between “bio-based,” “compostable” and “biodegradable” – which can lead to items being disposed of incorrectly.

plastic single use waste environment renewable solar energy change transition friendly environment carbon footprint carbon emissions reduction change natural climate change global warming air pollution clean energy power renewables plastic plastics
The types of packaging that cause the most concern for consumers.
Image: Green Alliance

So, what can we do?

Retailers may be slower to shift to plastic alternatives in the absence of clear-cut improvements, the report notes. And there are concerns about the cost of introducing some novel packaging types, such as plant-based compostables.

There have been some changes, though, with more focus from the industry on increasing recyclability and the volume of recycled materials being used. Retailers are also giving greater consideration to how they can incorporate refill models into their business.

Some supermarkets already offer refill options for some products, or allow customers to bring their own containers for delicatessen items, as two examples. But retailers highlighted the need for consumer buy-in for such models to be successful. Similarly, there are also environmental hurdles around losses, breakages and emissions from transport, as refilling generally requires heavier and more material-intense durable packaging than single-use options.

Greater involvement and direction from government would be an advantage, retailers say, helping to ensure companies’ plastics policies develop in compatible ways. And more focus on carbon footprints generally, as well as looking at how packaging innovations can contribute to broader market improvements rather than being treated simply as a competitive advantage, were also recommended.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

The Sting’s Team

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Canada has the most comprehensive and elaborate migration system, but some challenges remain

I accidentally went viral on TikTok. I learned we failed our youngest generation.

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

We have to fight for a fairer tech industry for women

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

What next after more sanctions against Russia, will the Ukrainian civil war end?

Competing with Apple and leading innovation: Google’s world replies to EU on android charges

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

From philanthropy to profit: how clean energy is kickstarting sustainable development in East Africa

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Victims of terrorism remembered

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Schaeuble wants IMF out and bailouts ‘a la carte’ with Germany only to gain

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

MWC 2016 LIVE: The top 5 themes of this year’s Mobile World Congress

EC v Samsung: A whole year to compile a case

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

GDP growth slows in most G20 economies in third quarter of 2019

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s