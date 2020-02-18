You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How speaking ‘parentese’ to your child could make them a faster learner

How speaking ‘parentese’ to your child could make them a faster learner

February 18, 2020 by Leave a Comment
parent

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate Whiting, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • “Parentese” is a particular way of talking to your children, which involves slowing down your speech, speaking in a higher pitch and giving pauses for them to respond.
  • Babies of parents who were coached in parentese started talking sooner and had a wider vocabulary than others.
  • Talking to children as much as possible from birth gives them a head-start and will help prepare them for school.

One of the most smile-inducing milestones in a baby’s life is when they manage their first word. But that magical moment could happen sooner, depending on the way parents or carers speak to the child.

Scientists have long suggested that babies prefer what’s called parentese – when mothers and fathers modulate their voice, including making it higher in pitch.

In this black-and-white video, seven-month-old Paul shows a distinct preference for this style of baby talk, by turning his head to the side where his mother is speaking parentese, instead of the side where she’s talking normally.

And research has found children of parents coached in speaking parentese start talking sooner and have a greater vocabulary than children whose parents had not received the same training.

What is parentese?

It’s tempting to coo or babble at your newborn – or even make up words like tootsies for toes – and abandon all grammar.

But numerous studies have shown true baby talk actually involves using proper grammatical structures, speaking about an octave higher than normal, saying things more slowly, exaggerating the rise and fall of your voice and, crucially, leaving pauses to give baby a chance to respond.

All of this serves to make you sound happy and encourages your baby to engage in communication, which is an important step in their cognitive and social development.

At 14 months, babies whose parents had been coached in parentese were producing significantly more words than babies in the control group, research by the University of Washington found. They were also babbling in more of the recordings made.

Brain-boosting

Reading and talking to children from birth is crucial to give them the best start in life and help them to be school-ready, says Professor Anne Fernald, a developmental psychologist at Stanford University.

babies parenting language development growth toddler parents mum dad father mother mothers fathers children baby talk chat speech learning growth growing grow change vocabulary talking age head-start advantage benefit pitch tone question good parenting
Studies show that talking to children from birth can boost their development.
Image: Wikimedia commons

In experiments that tested children’s language processing abilities, she has found children whose parents talked to them less could lag behind others by as much as six months by the age of two.

“Parents who talk more to their kids are more likely to realize their developmental potential,” Prof Fernald says. “You are obligated to feed them, wash them, and clothe them. Talk to them while you are doing it.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The next EU President will first have to drink his tea at Downing Street

Black Panther’s ‘General Okoye’ joins the fight against gender-based violence

ECB’s Draghi favours a cheaper euro to serve all Eurozone countries

Do not confuse food charity with ‘right to food’, UN expert tells Italians, labelling food system exploitative

Artificial intelligence summit focuses on fighting hunger, climate crisis and transition to ‘smart sustainable cities’

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Consumers suffer three defeats

‘Crimes against humanity,’ ‘war crimes’ and risk of new ethnic violence in DR Congo, warn UN experts

The vehicles of our future

South Sudan’s foreseen genocide: from “Never Again” to “Again and Again and Again”?

Women to save Europe’s own labour resources

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

How will the NATO-EU competition evolve in the post Brexit era?

Monday’s Daily Brief: human rights in the Near East and a Forum for Refugees

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century: an equity unachieved

Vaccine hesitancy: a pregnancy related issue?

Erdogan’s electoral win on a ‘me or chaos’ dilemma means trouble for everybody

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

UN chief appoints Luis Alfonso de Alba as Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

These 3 countries are global offshore wind powerhouses

A Sting Exclusive: “The competitiveness of Europe depends on a digital single market”, EPP President Joseph Daul highlights live from European Business Summit 2015

Juncker’s Investment Plan in desperate need for trust and funds from public and private investors

UN chief welcomes new push by El Salvador’s political parties to begin fresh dialogue

Crimea, a wicked game of political chess and a ‘big’ coincidence

Would you let an AI vote for you?

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

The German automotive industry under the Trump spell

Relieving the suffering of dying: Home Palliative Care as a spiritual coping strategy

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

Burned in the Amazonian forest: Your health may be in danger

MEPs demand Bulgaria’s and Romania’s swift accession to Schengen area

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Nordic noir: The unhappiness epidemic affecting young people in the world’s happiest countries

Is the energy industry meeting its sustainability goals?

The European Sting Cookie Policy

The punishment gap: how workplace mistakes hurt women and minorities most

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

The hidden downsides of autonomous vehicles – and how to avoid them

Gaza blockade causes ‘near ten-fold increase’ in food dependency, says UN agency

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

A refugee from Syria cries out: “I’m not just a number!”

European Youth Capital 2018 : Cascais

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Unemployment and immigrants haunt the EU; who can offer relief?

EU-China trade: closer ties as US-China trade battle brews

Amazon, a pair of shoes and my Data Privacy walks away

EU Commission: a rise in wages and salaries may help create more jobs

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

Hunger in Yemen: WFP considers aid suspension in face of repeated interference by some Houthi leaders

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

10 predictions for the global economy in 2019

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Green deal for Europe: First reactions from MEPs

Three ways China can make the New Silk Road sustainable

In the age of the tourism backlash, we need ‘destination stewards’

MEPs vote for upgrade to rail passenger rights

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s