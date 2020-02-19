You are here: Home / United Nations News / Hope for ‘long-elusive progress’ in negotiating peace in eastern Ukraine

Hope for ‘long-elusive progress’ in negotiating peace in eastern Ukraine

February 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment

© UNICEF/Aleksey Filippov Since the fighting began in early 2014, educational facilities on both sides of the contact line have been damaged or destroyed.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Minsk II agreement, the UN political chief told the Security Council on Tuesday, that along with the Minsk Protocol and the Minsk memorandum, it remains “the only agreed framework” for a negotiated, peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, also recalled that the Secretary-General has consistently expressed the UN’s “strong backing” for the lead role of the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), and the OSCE to find a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and called for “a revitalization of these efforts”.

Making progress

Since her last update in mid-July, Ms. DiCarlo offered hope for “long-elusive progress” in implementing the Minsk provisions, including key security and political aspects.

“Most notably”, she said, “on 9 December, and after a three-year hiatus, the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met in Paris under the so-called Normandy Format” and called for, among other things, immediate measures to stabilize the situation.

The leaders committed to fully implement the ceasefire and to support an agreement within the contact group on three areas aimed to disengage forces and equipment.

“They encouraged the Trilateral Contact Group to facilitate the release and exchange of conflict-related detainees and committed to supporting an agreement within the Group, on new crossing points along the line of contact, based primarily on humanitarian criteria”, she said.

Moreover, she said that the participants recalled that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission requires secure access throughout Ukraine to fully implement its mandate.

Referring to her first visit to the country in December, she noted that her “interlocutors were clear…to see tangible progress in the negotiations”.

While many stressed the need for greater involvement of women in the peace efforts, some looked to improve the humanitarian situation for ordinary people and others to strengthen political that would support initiatives to ensuring sustainable peace.

Concerning reports

Disturbing reports of ceasefire violations across the contact line near Zolote are “deeply concerning”, she said, calling them “a stark reminder” that in the absence of sustained political will, “there is a very real risk of backsliding and further violence”.

“At this pivotal time, I hope this Council will encourage all stakeholders to do their utmost to ensure sustained positive momentum in the negotiations and display the political will and flexibility to reach agreement on the key steps forward and focus on the implementation of agreed commitments, including first and foremost commitment to a durable ceasefire”, she stated.

Impact on civilians

In eastern Ukraine, the armed conflict continues to claim lives, cause injuries, restrict freedoms and negatively impact basic human rights.

“The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has regularly reported on the human rights situation and on violations”, Ms. DiCarlo lamented.

The UN is particularly concerned for those along the contact line, who remain the most vulnerable.

“Civilians are paying the highest price in this crisis. 3.4 million people – including the elderly, the disabled and children – require humanitarian assistance and protection services”, she informed the Council.

Moreover, humanitarian access and the protection of civilians are everyday challenges.

“Water, education and health infrastructure continued to be severely impacted by the conflict, reducing access to those facilities for civilians living there” she said, adding, “attacks on civilian infrastructure must stop”.

Wider repercussions

She pointed out that as the UN and partners seek unimpeded and sustained access to reach the most vulnerable civilians, the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan remains severely underfunded and the 2020 Plan requires $158 million.

“This conflict continues to exact an unacceptable humanitarian toll on the Ukrainian population”, she concluded. “It destabilizes overall peace and security in Ukraine, but also potentially in the region as a whole”.

Political will lacking

The newly appointed Special Representative of the OSCE’s Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine, Heidi Grau, outlined the latest discussions in the TCG, saying its activities have “remarkably intensified over the past six months”.

She spoke of disengaging forces and recommitting to a ceasefire, as well as on political and economic aspects.

However, she bemoaned, “despite undeniable achievements…trust and political will are still lacking for a real breakthrough”

“I hope that the TCG’s reinforced working plan, to which the sides have acquiesced, will foster change in that respect, too”, she said in closing.

For his part, Halit Çevik, Chief Monitor of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission, said the overall security situation on the ground.

He cited a number of ceasefire violations, saying “political commitment to a ceasefire…has yet to be translated into concrete implementation on the ground”.

“What lays ahead in the coming months is crucial”, he stated, underscoring an urgency to maintain momentum toward peace.

The key elements to address the security situation are set out in the Minsk agreements.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How dearly will Germany pay for the Volkswagen emissions rigging scandal

Medicine in the 4th Industrial Revolution: the third entity of the new doctor-patient relationship

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

Threat from petty criminals who turn to terrorism, a growing concern, Security Council hears

This woman solved one of the biggest problems facing green energy

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

World in grip of ‘high impact weather’ as US freezes, Australia sizzles, parts of South America deluged

Worldwide consumer confidence has shot up to its highest level for four years according to a survey of 130 Global Retail leaders

18th EU Eco-Innovation Forum in Barcelona shows the way for Europe’s new Environmental policy

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

Why does the whole world want Britain to stay in the EU?

Climate adaptation could make the world more peaceful

EU out to conquer African Union summit

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

Trade: EU and 16 WTO members agree to work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Are we sleepwalking into a new global crisis?

Art, mental health and suicide: different strategies for increasing access to health services

How AI is shaping financial services

What do refugees really need from those who want to help? A refugee explains

Gender Equality as a platform to improve Medicine

The European Commission to stop Buffering

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: from cardboard beds to recycled medals, how the Games are going green

Peru is building a new international airport near Machu Picchu – and archaeologists are worried

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

Israel @ MWC14: Israel The Start App Nation

New EU rules to thwart money laundering and terrorist financing

UN member states express their will to tackle global migration but specific actions are still missing

UN political chief calls for dialogue to ease tensions in Venezuela; Security Council divided over path to end crisis

These are the United States’ most exported products

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK government White paper

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Gender equality in STEM is possible. These countries prove it

Gender Equality and medicine in the 21st Century: we want the fair share

Bill Gates’ top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2019

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

Is the ECB enforcing the will of the big Eurozone member states on the small? Can the euro area live with that?

Prospect of negotiated peace in Afghanistan ‘never been more real’ – UN mission chief

Mixed news about the Eurozone economy

If airlines were a country they’d be one of the world’s top 10 greenhouse gas emitters

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

EU: Tax evasion and fraud flourish under political protection

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Memoirs from a unique trip to China: “my new old dragon” (Part I)

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

EU Justice Scoreboard 2019: results show the continuing need to protect judicial independence

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s