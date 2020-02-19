You are here: Home / European Union News / Afghan refugees: €21 million in humanitarian aid for host communities and vulnerable populations in Pakistan and Iran

Afghan refugees: €21 million in humanitarian aid for host communities and vulnerable populations in Pakistan and Iran

Pakistan

(Credit: United Nations)

The European Commission is releasing an additional €21 million in humanitarian aid for Afghan refugees in neighbouring Iran and Pakistan. The announcement was made at the International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees held in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “The EU continues to stand by the people of Afghanistan, as well as the many who have fled to neighbouring countries. I commend Pakistan and Iran for hosting millions of refugees. Our funding will provide refugees and host communities with basic services, such as health, education, and water supply.”

The EU’s emergency assistance will also help families affected by the recent extreme weather conditions in the areas of Baluchistan and Pakistan Administered Kashmir, as well as the floods in southern Iran.

Today’s announcement brings the EU humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran to €300 million for 2016-2020.

 

Background

Persistent and intensified conflict continues to cause large-scale suffering and displacement of Afghan people. Iran and Pakistan are the biggest hosts of Afghan refugees worldwide. While current negotiations for peace and reduction of violence in Afghanistan progress, additional support is needed in the host countries, in true partnership and burden-sharing. Since 2014, the EU has allocated a comprehensive package of over €2.7 billion billion in response to the Afghan crisis, including humanitarian, development and stabilisation support in Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

