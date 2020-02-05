You are here: Home / European Union News / European Commission launches EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan

European Commission launches EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan

February 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment
chemotherapy

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, on World Cancer Day, the European Commission is launching an EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. The consultation will help shape the Plan, identify key areas, and explore future action.

Every year, 3.5 million persons are diagnosed with cancer in the European Union. It is a serious health issue that will directly affect 40% of EU citizens with important impacts on the European health systems and economies. However, with up to 40% of cancer cases being attributed to preventable causes, the scope for action and potential to reduce the number of cases in the EU is immense. As announced by President von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines and set out in the mission letter of Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, the Commission will present a European plan to reduce the suffering caused by the disease and support Member States to improve cancer control and care.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: Everyone has a friend, a colleague or a relative who’s gone through this. Everyone has experienced the same sense of sadness and helplessness. But there is something we can do – individually and collectively. At Member State’s level and through our European Union. Of course, we do not start from scratch. But there is much more we can do than we are currently doing. Today, on World Cancer Day, we begin a common path that will lead to Europe’s Beating Cancer Action Plan. Together we can make a difference: with prevention and research, with a new data strategy and equality in treatment across Europe.”

Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, said: ”Cancer concerns us all, in one way or another. Promoting our European Way of Life is also about values, dignity and synergies; that is what any policy on cancer should build on. The Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan is a new major effort to make this happen, by opening a new era in cancer prevention and care. Together, let’s shape a patient-centred Beating Cancer Plan that brings hope and life opportunities to all patients, their families and their friends in Europe. We can win this battle!”

Stella Kyriakides,Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Cancer is an area where EU citizens expect us to take decisive actions. A Europe that strives for more is a Europe that listens to its citizens, that cares for their wellbeing. This is what Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan is aboutmaking a difference for Europe’s citizens, patients and health systems. The success of the Plan will depend on the full engagement of citizens, cancer patients, stakeholders and actors at European, national and local levels. I invite everyone to participate and make this plan as ambitious and efficient as possible. Together we can make a difference.”

Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, which will be presented before the end of this year, will propose actions at every key stage of the disease:

  • Prevention measures: Prevention is the easiest and most effective way of reducing cancer in the EU. Measures on prevention could include improved access to healthy diets and vaccination coverage; measures to reduce environmental risk factors such as pollution and exposure to chemicals; research and awareness raising.
  • Early detection and diagnosis: Measures to improve the chance of a better health outcome through early diagnosis could include increasing the coverage of the target population for cancer screening; increased use of digital solutions and technical support to Member States.
  • Treatment and care: Measures to improving outcomes of cancer care and treatment could include improving the access to high-quality treatment and uptake of new therapies; measures to ensure the availability and affordability of essential medicines; innovation and research.
  • Quality of life: Measures to ensure the best possible quality of life for cancer patients, survivors and carers could include measures to improve professional re-integration; prevent discrimination; the provision of palliative care and transfers of best practice.

The Commission is todaylaunching the public consultation at the “Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan: Let’s strive for more” event in the European Parliament. Opened by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the event brings together citizens, cancer patients and survivors to share their personal testimonials, as well as a wide range of stakeholders, from political leaders to health professionals and NGO’s.

Next steps

The aim of the public consultation is to allow EUcitizens and stakeholders to contribute and voice their opinion on the best ways to address this issue in the EU.The results of the consultation will feed into the outline of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and help identify the areas and the scope of future action. The consultation will run for twelve weeks. In addition to the public consultation, the Commission is also today launching a consultation on the Roadmap for the Plan, running for four weeks.

Until July, specific elements of the Plan will be discussed with Member States as well as targeted consultations with stakeholders. Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan will be presented before the end of this year.

Background

Tackling cancer is of fundamental importance for Europe’s future. A new case of cancer is diagnosed in the EU every 9 seconds. Cancer is the second leading cause of mortality after cardiovascular disease. In addition, cancer incidence places a massive burden on health and social systems, puts pressure on governmental budgets and negatively impacts the productivity and growth of the economy, including the health of the EU workforce. It is a complex disease caused by a combination of multiple factors, including genetic predisposition, environmental or lifestyle influences and infectious agents. By 2035, cancer cases could double and without further action, it could become the leading cause of death in the European Union. However, 40% of all cancer cases can be prevented if the recommendations to reduce the risk – as specified in the European Code Against Cancer – are implemented.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is the world’s biggest mental health problem – and you might not have heard of it

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

Easing US-China trade tensions could save millions of jobs: Asia-Pacific UN report

UN experts voice ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s ‘consistent pattern’ of denying life-saving medical treatment to detainees

Indonesia: Psychological impact on earthquake survivors turns villages into ‘ghost towns’

The Italian ‘no’ and France’s Fillon to reshape Europe; Paris moves closer to Berlin

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

New UN rights chief pledges to push back on ‘centuries of prejudice and discrimination’

Here’s how to prepare South-East Asia’s young people for the future

All States have ‘primary responsibility’ to protect against hate attacks

The Parliament sets the way for the European Banking Union

These 5 countries plan to slash their CO2 emissions. But how will they do it?

The European Agenda on Migration: EU needs to sustain progress made over the past 4 years

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

At last some rules on banks

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

UN Middle East Coordinator strongly condemns ‘arrests and violence’ by Hamas security forces during Gaza protests

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

UN rights chief ‘strongly’ condemns ‘shocking’ mass executions in Saudi Arabia

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

‘Good enough’ global cooperation is key to our survival

Innovating together: connectivity that matters at ITU Telecom World 2019 – in association with The European Sting

The ASEAN Community sees the light: the genesis of a new powerful economic and political bloc and EU’s big opportunity

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

Combat against devastating effects of tobacco can only be won ‘if the UN stands united’ – UN health official

EU Summit consumed by the banks

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

This one small change could transform education for millions

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

LIFE Programme: Member States to benefit from quarter of a billion euros of investments in environment, nature and climate action

Here are five tips to make your message clear in a crowded world

Nuclear weapons in Lithuania: defence against Russia or target for terrorists?

The Government of China and UNIDO partner to develop technical guidelines for standards of small hydropower development

Eurobarometer survey: Majority of EU citizens positive about international trade

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “Remove Roadblocks to Climate Action”

EU finally agrees on target for 40% greenhouse emission cuts ahead of Paris climate talks

It’s EU vs. Google for real: the time is now, the case is open

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Can technology save life on Earth?

Manufacturing is finally entering a new era

Service and Sacrifice: Guinean peacekeepers make their mark in Mali

On flight to sustainable development, ‘leave no country behind’, urges aviation agency

European Defence Fund on track with €525 million for Eurodrone and other joint research and industrial projects

Trump blocks US warmongers from bombing Iran

Solidarity needed to overcome ‘isolated’ attacks on Venezuela refugees, migrants

5 creative alternatives to plastic packaging

EU Budget 2020 deal: Investing more in climate action, youth and research

Juncker Plan exceeds original €315 billion investment target

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

Parallel downfalls of Merkel and Deutsche Bank threaten Germany and Europe

Fear casts again a cold, ugly shadow over Europe; Turkey sides with Russia

5 things you need to know about water

‘Bicycle Kingdom’ makes a comeback, as China seeks solutions to tackle air pollution crisis

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Disability inclusion, minimum wage, and LGBTI rights in Botswana

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s