You are here: Home / United Nations News / End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

January 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment

WFP/Abeer Etefa A displaced family living in the Al-Shadadi area of Al Hassakeh governorate, northeast Syria, where WFP is providing food assistance.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The “dire and deteriorating humanitarian situation” affecting women and children in northwest Syria was the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator’s top concern on Wednesday morning as he briefed the Security Council in New York.

“Hostilities have escalated in recent days in the Idlib area, especially around Ma’arat al-Numan, Saraqeb and western Aleppo”, said relief chief Mark Lowcock, describing the fighting in those areas as appearing to be “more intense than anything we have seen in the last year”.

Civilians continue to be subjected to heavy bombardment and shelling. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) documented at least 81 mostly women and children killed by air and ground-based strikes between 15-23 January alone.

“This total is in addition to the more than 1,500 civilian deaths that OHCHR has verified since the escalation began in late April”, he detailed.

While the most alarming reports are from southern Idlib, where hundreds of Government airstrikes have been concentrated, non-State armed groups continue to shell Aleppo city, killing or injuring dozens of civilians.

“Many families are moving multiple times”, said Mr. Lowcock. “They arrive in a place thought to be safe, only for the bombs to follow, so they are then forced to move again”.

‘Make it stop’

Amidst the fighting, humanitarian organizations have provided food to more than 1.4 million civilians and health supplies to treat almost 200,000 people.
“This has all come in through the cross-border operation, as re-authorized under your Resolution 2504” Mr. Lowcock told the Council, calling it “the only way to assist the more the 2.8 million people in need in northwest Syria.”

Noting that cross-border humanitarian operations have “staved off a massive humanitarian catastrophe” there, he emphasized that civilians are “still suffering terribly”.

He painted a picture of traumatized people under siege feeling “totally abandoned by the world”.

“They don’t understand why this Council is unable to stop the carnage amongst a civilian population trapped in a war zone”, he underscored.

“Their message to you is essentially the same one I relayed when I briefed you on 30 July: “We are afraid. Please help us. Make it stop.’”

Stressing that the most urgent need is “to protect the civilian population and to scale up the humanitarian response”, the Humanitarian Coordinator called on “all parties to facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers and supplies to address civilians’ essential needs”.

70,000 still displaced across the northeast

Turning to northeast Syria, he said that some 70,000 people have remained internally displaced since military operations began last October.

“An additional 90,000 people are living in IDP camps”, said the relief chief, noting that overall there are around 1.8 million in the northeast in need of humanitarian assistance.

While an average of 850,000 people in 2019 had received monthly assistance from within Syria, the removal of the Al Yarubiyah border crossing with Iraq, has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to forecast a reduction in the medical services and supplies.

As requested in Resolution 2504, the Council will be updated by end-February on the feasibility of using alternative modalities for that border crossing to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need throughout Syria.

‘Devasting consequences’

“There is a grave and in many ways worsening situation on the ground”, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Khawla Matar said, updating the Council on the current political landscape of the war-torn country.

She spotlighted that the alarming scale of military operations in the northwest has resulted in “devasting consequences” for three million people in the Idlib area and reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate ceasefire and urged a “sustained de-escalation” by all parties to the fighting.

Ms. Matar informed the Chamber that the Special Envoy continues to engage with all Syrian political players, including the groundbreaking Constitutional Committee, and key international partners “to unlock progress in the difficult path out of the Syrian conflict”.

Meanwhile, for the first time the working group on the release of detainees and abductees, the handover of bodies and the identification of missing persons – comprising Iran, Russia, Turkey and the UN – will convene, as part of an ongoing rotation, in Geneva next month.

“We realize progress on this file is not easy, but it would be of enormous significance to so many Syrians to see the pace and scale of releases increase”, she said.

She also said that “countering Security Council-listed terrorist groups is imperative”, noting that it must be done in a way that protects civilians and fully respects international humanitarian and human rights law, which is “only likely to be effective with genuine cooperation among relevant players”.

Crisis repercussions

Ms. Matar reported on the “turbulent” north-east, “protracted tensions” in southern Syria and the “presence of five foreign armies” operating in the country – a reminder of the continuing dangers the crisis presents to international peace and security and the challenges to Syria’s territorial integrity.

The deputy envoy underscored the need for a process that “builds trust and confidence step-by-step” to create a safe and neutral environment, which would also bolster confidence among refugees for safe, voluntary and dignified refugee returns and to those who wish to support the reconstruction of Syria.

And while the Special Envoy, Geir Pedersen, is carefully exploring “modest openings” to further pursue this, his deputy acknowledged that “genuine dialogue among key international players” was needed.

Ms. Matar affirmed that the Special Envoy prioritizes the inclusion of a full range of Syrian voices in the process and continues to consult widely and build bridges whenever possible.

“The Special Envoy will continue to press for an end to the violence”, she concluded, saying that he also seeks to “unlock the kind of comprehensive political process that would result in a lasting political settlement, that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, and that respects and restores Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and independence.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need

Security Council unanimously agrees to extend UN Cyprus Mission amid political impasse

‘Make healthy choices’ urges UN agency, to prevent and manage chronic diabetes

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

Japan to invest in euro values

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

EU-China relations under investigation?

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

‘Vaccines are safe’ and save lives, UNICEF declares, launching new #VaccinesWork campaign

Will the French let Macron destroy their party political system?

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

Brexit update: Tusk’s proposal is out and Cameron takes it all

Commission launches new edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor 2019

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Yemen war: UN chief urges good faith as ‘milestone’ talks get underway in Sweden

Italian voters put again the European Peoples in the Brussels picture

With Caribbean island life under threat, UN chief pushes to face ‘headwinds together’

Migration crisis update: Greece could probably say goodbye to Schengen really soon

Vendor Pulse – 2000

The Irish Presidency bullies the Parliament over EU budget

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

This app uses augmented reality to rewrite ‘herstory’

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Brexit ‘no-deal’ preparedness: Final Commission call to all EU citizens and businesses to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal on 31 October 2019

Privacy is a human right, we need a GDPR for the world: Microsoft CEO

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

Earth Hour 2019: switch off your lights, and become an innovator

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

How cities, not states, can solve the world’s biggest problems

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

Stable growth momentum in the OECD area

EU budget 2020: Commission focuses its proposal on jobs, growth and security

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

This tool shows you which cities will flood as ice sheets melt

The world is facing a $15 trillion infrastructure gap by 2040. Here’s how to bridge it

‘Forgotten’ pneumonia epidemic kills more children than any other disease

3 ways business leaders can build digital trust

Europe must remember its past to build its future

There’s a global learning crisis and it’s leaving millions without basic skills

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

How India’s government can build better contracts with blockchain

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

Impressions of China

Three UN workers killed following Benghazi car bomb attack, as Security Council meets in emergency session, honours their ‘ultimate sacrifice’

Adoption of new rules to better protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

Autumn 2018 Economic Forecast: sustained but less dynamic growth amid high uncertainty

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Long live Eurozone’s bank supervisor down with the EU budget supremo

New roadmap toward healthier and cleaner oceans adopted by UN Environment and European Commission

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s