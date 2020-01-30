You are here: Home / European Union News / Brexit deal approved by the European Parliament

Brexit deal approved by the European Parliament

January 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
brexit parliament

Parliament approves the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement before submitting it to Council for the last step in the ratification process©EU 2020-EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Withdrawal Agreement was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday evening by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.

In a debate with the Croatian State Secretary for European Affairs Nikolina Brnjac on behalf of the Presidency of the Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, Parliament took stock of the withdrawal process so far and the challenges ahead.

Commenting on the historic importance of the vote, most speakers on behalf of the political groups highlighted that the UK’s withdrawal will not be the end of the road for the EU-UK relationship and that the ties that bind the peoples of Europe are strong and will remain in place. They also mentioned that there are lessons to be learnt from Brexit that should shape the future of the EU and thanked the UK and its MEPs for their contribution throughout the UK’s membership. Many speakers warned that the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK are going to be difficult, especially taking into account the timeframe provided in the Withdrawal Agreement.

You can catch up with the debate by clicking on the links below:

Opening statement by Guy VERHOFSTADT (RE, BE), EP Brexit Steering Group coordinator

Opening statements by Nikolina BRNJAC on behalf of the Croatian Presidency and by Ursula VON DER LEYEN, Commission President

First round of political group speakers

MEPs debate (1st part)

MEPs debate (2nd part)

MEPs debate (3rd part)

Closing statements by Michel BARNIER, Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK and Nikolina BRNJAC

Closing statement by David SASSOLI, EP President

Parliament will have its say on future relationship with UK

Parliament’s UK coordination group, led by Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister (EPP, DE), will liaise with the EU Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom and coordinate with the Foreign Affairs Committee and International Trade Committee and all other competent committees. The EP will follow closely the work of the EU negotiator Michel Barnier and continue to influence the negotiations through resolutions. The final agreement will need the approval of the Parliament as a whole.

Quote

After the historic vote, President Sassoli said that: ““It deeply saddens me to think that we have come to this point. Fifty years of integration cannot easily be dissolved. We will all have to work hard to build a new relationship, always focusing on the interests and protection of citizens’ rights. It will not be simple. There will be difficult situations that will test our future relationship. We knew this from the start of Brexit. I am sure, however, that we will be able to overcome any differences and always find common ground”.

Next steps

To enter into force, the Withdrawal Agreement will now be put to a final vote by qualified majority in the Council.

The transition period starting on 1 February is set to expire at the end of December 2020. Any agreement on the future EU-UK relationship will have to be fully concluded before that point if it is to come into force on 1 January 2021.

The transition period can be extended once for one to two years, but the decision to do so must be taken by the EU-UK Joint Committee before 1 July.

Parliament will have to approve any future relationship agreement. If such an agreement refers to competences that the EU shares with member states, then national parliaments will also need to ratify it.

Background

The vote in Parliament’s plenary session took place after the completion of the ratification process in the UK and the positive recommendation by the Constitutional Affairs Committee. Part Two of the Withdrawal Agreement protects EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in other EU countries, as well as their families. According to its provisions, all social security rights under EU law will be maintained and citizens’ rights will be guaranteed throughout their lifetime, and relevant administrative procedures have to be transparent, smooth and streamlined. The implementation and application of these terms will be overseen by an independent authority, which will have powers equivalent to those of the European Commission.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need

Security Council unanimously agrees to extend UN Cyprus Mission amid political impasse

‘Make healthy choices’ urges UN agency, to prevent and manage chronic diabetes

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

Japan to invest in euro values

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

EU-China relations under investigation?

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

‘Vaccines are safe’ and save lives, UNICEF declares, launching new #VaccinesWork campaign

Will the French let Macron destroy their party political system?

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

Brexit update: Tusk’s proposal is out and Cameron takes it all

Commission launches new edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor 2019

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Yemen war: UN chief urges good faith as ‘milestone’ talks get underway in Sweden

Italian voters put again the European Peoples in the Brussels picture

With Caribbean island life under threat, UN chief pushes to face ‘headwinds together’

Migration crisis update: Greece could probably say goodbye to Schengen really soon

Vendor Pulse – 2000

The Irish Presidency bullies the Parliament over EU budget

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

This app uses augmented reality to rewrite ‘herstory’

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Brexit ‘no-deal’ preparedness: Final Commission call to all EU citizens and businesses to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal on 31 October 2019

Privacy is a human right, we need a GDPR for the world: Microsoft CEO

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

Earth Hour 2019: switch off your lights, and become an innovator

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

How cities, not states, can solve the world’s biggest problems

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

Stable growth momentum in the OECD area

EU budget 2020: Commission focuses its proposal on jobs, growth and security

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

This tool shows you which cities will flood as ice sheets melt

The world is facing a $15 trillion infrastructure gap by 2040. Here’s how to bridge it

‘Forgotten’ pneumonia epidemic kills more children than any other disease

3 ways business leaders can build digital trust

Europe must remember its past to build its future

There’s a global learning crisis and it’s leaving millions without basic skills

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

How India’s government can build better contracts with blockchain

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

Impressions of China

Three UN workers killed following Benghazi car bomb attack, as Security Council meets in emergency session, honours their ‘ultimate sacrifice’

Adoption of new rules to better protect children caught in cross-border parental disputes

Autumn 2018 Economic Forecast: sustained but less dynamic growth amid high uncertainty

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Long live Eurozone’s bank supervisor down with the EU budget supremo

New roadmap toward healthier and cleaner oceans adopted by UN Environment and European Commission

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s