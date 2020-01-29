You are here: Home / United Nations News / FROM THE FIELD: Sourcing clean water in Ghana

UNDP Ghana In northern Ghana some 50% of people lack access to safe drinking water.

Communities in northern Ghana are benefiting from the rehabilitation of water sources which is expected to boost livelihoods and build resilience against climate change, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Around 50 per cent of the population in the north of the West African country does not have access to clean drinking water, leaving them vulnerable to illness and disease.

But now the rehabilitation and construction of new boreholes and dams as well as irrigation systems in 50 communities is helping meet domestic water needs and provide innovative opportunities for growing crops in a region affected by climate change.

One group of farmers has discovered a new crop which is boosting incomes.

Read more here about how fresh water is bringing fresh hope to some of the most vulnerable people in Ghana.

