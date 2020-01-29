You are here: Home / Policy / Environment / Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year

January 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
air pollution

(Holger Link, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sarah Ibershimi, a third year medical students, studying at ‘Universiteti i Mjekësisë Tiranë (UMT)’, in Albania. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Air Pollution is one of the most serious environmental issues facing the modern world nowadays. It is a combination of natural and man-made substances and gases, from the smoke indoors to the smog outdoors over the cities. It consists of small particles in the air, that can affect human’s health, animal’s life and plant’s growth. When these substances (gases, liquids or solids), reach high concentrations, they could become life-threatening.1,2

What causes air pollution?

People are affected not only by local pollution, but also by air pollution in a wider geographic perspective, since it can across continents. The main sources of air pollution are the household pollution or the indoors one (which consists in burning woods, fossil fuels, heat, light homes, polluting stoves, etc.) and the outdoors air pollution (which consists in the pollution that comes from industry, waste, transport and other sources.) 3.

How air pollution affects people worldwide?

People exposed to air pollution, are more predisposed to certain diseases such as: respiratory diseases, heart diseases, lung cancer, skin irritations, preterm birth and even death. There is also evidence of links between man-made air pollution and low birth weight, tuberculosis, cataract, nasopharyngeal and laryngeal cancers. Pollutants that have a negative and irreversible effect on people’s health are considered as toxic pollutants (asbestos, benzene, arsenic oxide, some nitrates, ethylene dichloride etc.)5According to World Health Organization data, 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. As a result, an estimated 7 million people worldwide, dies every year from the continuous exposure to polluted air.4

How can we end the deaths of 7 million people per year?

Taking steps to reduce air pollution is an urgent need.

Firstly, it is essential for every country to adopt laws to regulate emissions and reduce air pollution. It is especially important to take measures to control coal use and to place a limit on the amount of pollution an industry is allowed. Also, by reducing greenhouse gas emission, can combat global warming.1

Secondly, using renewable energy over fossil fuels is more environmentally friendly. Moreover, they do not involve toxic substances that can affect our health.

Thirdly, anybody can adopt the motto ‘From micro steps to macro results’. Simply changes in our daily life, can lead to reduction of air pollution. Taking public transport or riding a bicycle instead of driving a car, recycling organic materials instead of burning them, eating locally, adding insulation to our homes, reusing plastic and paper, using durable bags instead of plastic ones while shopping or even printing and photocopying in both sides are some of the small changes that can bring big results.

In conclusion, as we are facing an urgent crisis, it is time to act rapidly. If both people and governments take the measures, we can beat the climate change, by reducing air pollution.

References:

  1. Nunez, C. (2019, February 4). National Geographic. Retrieved from Air Pollution.
  2. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (n.d.). Retrieved from Air Pollution.
  3. World Health Organization. (n.d.). Retrieved from Air Pollution.
  4. Environmental Pollution Centers. (2019).
  5. Environmental Defence Fund. (n.d.). Retrieved from Health impacts of air pollution.

About the author

Sarah Ibershimi is a third year medical students, studying at ‘Universiteti i Mjekësisë Tiranë (UMT)’, in Albania. She is a Vice-General Secretary of ACMS (Albanian Committee of Medical Students), part of IFMSA (International Federation of Medical Students’ Association), since August, 2019. This new experience is enabling her to advocate change for the betterment of health for all vulnerable groups, which is also one of the main purposes of ACMS. The intertwining of the passion and professionalism, has always helped her to show her best in all the responsibilities that she undertakes.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

OECD Secretary-General Gurría welcomes announcement of new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada

‘Race against time’ to help women who bore brunt of Cyclone Idai: UN reproductive health agency

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Ebola fight ongoing amid evidence of ‘several massacres’ in DR Congo’s Ituri province

Trump fines China with $50 billion a year plus some more…

Is history a new NATO weapons against Russia?

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

Trump’s Russian affair spills over and upsets Europe

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

Nearly 900 children released by north-east Nigeria armed group

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

‘€1 million’ fines for rescue boats prompts UN concern for future sea operations

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

“The markets have moved on renewables, policy makers must keep up”, A Sting Exclusive by Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment

#TakeYourSeat at the UN Climate Change Conference: a way for all people to join the global conversation

Plastic is a global problem. It’s also a global opportunity

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

UN Human Rights Council resolution on youth and human rights: a step forward for youth rights

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

Tougher defence tools against unfair imports to protect EU jobs and industry

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

The dangers of data: why the numbers never tell the full story

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

Deal on tightening the rules to stop terrorists from using homemade explosives

Markets are more sensitive to Greece’s woes than Merkel

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

Four in 10 indigenous languages at risk of disappearing, warn UN human rights experts

This is what a planet-wide network of ocean sanctuaries could look like

Eurozone closer to a deflation – stagnation trap

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

UNICEF welcomes Bangladesh statement that Rohingya will not be forced to leave

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Is the energy industry meeting its sustainability goals?

Is the world living up to its climate commitments?

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

5 ways for scientists and clinicians to double up on healthcare

Trade, entrepreneurship and the future of ASEAN’s economy

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

The price of centralization of human resources for health

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Migration crisis, a human crisis after all

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for smaller businesses to get financing through capital markets

Dangerous Trumpism in the Middle East with an anti-European edge

MEPs demand end to EU arms exports to Saudi Arabia

The Sichuan Province of China presents its cultural treasure to the EU

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

Public Policies for LGBT in Brazil

Engaging ‘head and mind’, key for effective learning, says UNESCO chief on Literacy Day

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Women in peacekeeping, the arrest of Sudan’s leader, updates on Libya, Nigeria and Syria

INTERVIEW: UN’s top official in North Korea foresees ‘surge’ in humanitarian aid

Big data is coming to agriculture. Farmers must set its course

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

More Stings?

Filed Under: Environment, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s