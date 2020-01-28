You are here: Home / United Nations News / UN health agency team in China to strengthen coronavirus response through partnership

UN health agency team in China to strengthen coronavirus response through partnership

January 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Evan Schneider Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) is in China to discuss the novel coronavirus outbreak with senior Government officials.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and colleagues arrived in Beijing on Monday, in efforts to understand the latest developments and strengthen partnerships in order to boost the overall response against the new respiratory disease.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said the UN agency also is working with countries everywhere to activate their response systems.

Coronaviruses are a large family of respiratory viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to the Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Novel coronavirus was first identified earlier this month in Wuhan, a city in central China.  So far, 80 people have died, according to the latest WHO situation report published on Monday.

There have been 2,798 confirmed cases of the disease globally, 2,741 of which were in China. Thirty-seven cases have been reported in 11 other countries, 36 of which had travel history to China, and 34 related to travel in Wuhan.

WHO said its strategic objectives during the outbreak include limiting human-to-human transmission and identifying patients early.

“Understanding the time when infected patients may transmit the virus to others is critical for control efforts,” the agency report said.

Current estimates for the incubation period range from 2-10 days, but this information will be refined as more data becomes available.

As transmission of novel coronavirus appears similar to that for MERS and SARS, WHO has recommended basic principles such as avoiding close contact with those suffering from acute respiratory infections, frequent handwashing, and enhanced infection prevention practices in healthcare facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Japan should reform retirement policies to meet challenge of ageing workforce

Further reforms in Japan needed to meet the challenges of population ageing and high public debt

Post-Brexit muddled times: the resignation of UK’s top ambassador and Theresa May’s vague plans

“BRI cooperation is entering a new stage: we need a new and more constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion”, China’s Ambassador to EU Zhang Ming underlines live from European Business Summit 2019 in Brussels

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Brexit casts a shadow over the LSE – Deutsche Börse merger: a tracer of how or if brexit is to be implemented

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

“BEUC cautions against TTIP that would seek to align EU and US chemicals management frameworks”

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

NEC @ MWC14: “Smart cities” hold the key to enhancing citizens’ lives and cutting costs

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

Financial services are changing. Here’s how

Security Council urged to help spare Syrians from ‘devastation’

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

Germany fears that Americans and Russians want to partition Europe again

This Japanese town has banned urban sprawl

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

Changing balances: leaders of medical research worldwide

How do we really feel about women leaders?

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

State of the Union 2018: The Hour of European Sovereignty

Why cities hold the key to safe, orderly migration

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

These countries are best at attracting and nurturing talented workers

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: UN Secretary-General Announces “Climate Action 2016” Partnership

How a trade war would impact global growth

EU-wide rules for safety of drones approved by European Parliament

EU budget: Regional Development and Cohesion Policy beyond 2020

How can newspapers survive? By measuring their social impact

‘Provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric’ destabilizing Middle East, warns top UN official

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

The Sting’s Team

‘Violence, atrocities and impunity’ reign throughout Libya, ICC prosecutor tells UN Security Council

Who can unlock the stalled Brexit negotiations? UK Premier sticks to her proposal

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Commission launches debate on a gradual transition to more efficient and democratic decision-making in EU tax policy

Can Eurozone stand economic and financial fragmentation?

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

The secret weapon in the fight for sustainability? The humble barcode

The EU Parliament backs the ‘Right2Water’ initiative all the way through

Why the euro may rise with the dollar even at lower interest rates

A Sting Exclusive: why the environment is important to your health, by UNEP’s Head for Europe

Hostages to a rampant banking system

Number of MEPs to be reduced after EU elections in 2019

Changing world of work needs new jobs strategy

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s