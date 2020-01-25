You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine

What we know about the Wuhan coronavirus and urgent plans to develop a vaccine

January 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Samantha Sault, Writer, Washington DC and Geneva

  • The virus first appeared in a seafood market in Wuhan, China
  • The virus is thought to have crossed to humans from bats
  • Developing a vaccine is now a priority

The spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus was a cause for concern among participants at this year’s 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI) held a press conference in Davos to provide an update on the outbreak, and announced a new partnership to develop vaccines for the virus as quickly as possible – before the outbreak becomes a global epidemic.

What is the Wuhan coronavirus?

The Wuhan coronavirus, officially called nCoV-2019, first appeared in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. With a population of 11 million, Wuhan is the largest city in Hubei Province in Cetral China.

The virus most likely originated in bats in the market, then “crossed the species barrier” to humans. In late December or early January, it began spreading human to human, said infectious disease expert Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, during the press conference.

On 23 January, he said there have been nearly 600 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

On 24 January, reports upped the number to more than 800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

A China correspondent for the Reuters news agency posted this chart showing the rapid spread of the disease.

The virus is a respiratory infection, causing symptoms including coughing, sneezing and a sore throat, similar to influenza, said Dr. Farrar.

The virus has spread beyond Wuhan, to Beijing, Shanghai and Macau as well as South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the UK and the US.

Speaking in Davos on 22 January, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed the first case of the virus in Hong Kong.

“My health colleagues are really on guard,” she said. “With this rapid flow of people across the border, we are vulnerable.”

Is the Wuhan coronavirus similar to SARS?

CEPI and several partner organizations are quickly trying to understand the disease and develop vaccines.

“We don’t know anything with certainty yet,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. “We don’t understand the transmission dynamics of the disease. We don’t understand yet the severity of the disease.”

They do know a few things:

“Coronaviruses are a family of viruses named because of crown-like spikes on their surfaces. The viruses cause respiratory illnesses ranging from the common cold to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS),” explained Reuters.

But it’s decidedly not SARS, said Dr. Farrar, who worked on the 2002-2003 epidemic, which spread from China to Toronto, Canada.

The Wuhan coronavirus is “easier to pass between human beings” than SARS, he warned. But people should not panic yet. While it seems like the new virus could spread to a wider population than SARS, he expects the mortality rate of the Wuhan coronavirus will be lower than the 10% mortality rate of SARS.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about epidemics?

Epidemics are a huge threat to health and the economy: the vast spread of disease can literally destroy societies.

In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and to enable access to them during outbreaks.

Our world needs stronger, unified responses to major health threats. By creating alliances and coalitions like CEPI, which involve expertise, funding and other support, we are able to collectively address the most pressing global health challenges.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum to tackle global health issues? Find out more here.

What this means for business

Dr. Farrar said there are around 450 million people travelling in China alone for the Chinese New Year, which officially starts on 25 January – and many, many more travelling in the region and around the world for the holiday.

Wuhan and other parts of China, including Shanghai Disneyland, put travel restrictions in place, which he said can “buy time,” though people will still find ways to travel and the infection can still spread, especially since people can be infectious without any symptoms.

But for now, restrictions can help. “When you don’t have treatment and you don’t have vaccines, non-pharmaceutical interventions are literally the only thing you have,” said Dr. Hatchett. In addition to travel restrictions, these interventions include things like isolation and “social distancing,” hand-washing and the use of face masks.

The next steps

To get vaccines to the clinical trial phase as quickly as possible, CEPI said they will leverage new and previously existing global partnerships and research.

CEPI announced a new partnership with US-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to develop a new vaccine against the coronavirus and conduct a clinical study for it “as quickly as possible.”

Moderna Inc. uses messenger RNA to “inject instruction into humans, for humans to make their own medicine,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel in Davos.

CEPI will also leverage an existing $56 million partnership with US-based biopharma Inovio, which was launched in 2018 to develop a vaccine against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Lassa fever.

The organization will also build upon a $10.6 million partnership with the University of Queensland in Australia to develop a platform to enable targeted, rapid vaccine production against multiple viral pathogens.

It’s “the first new epidemic disease of note” since CEPI was founded to combat the Ebola epidemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

“France will be there, it will always be there!”, French President Hollande says in a rather disorganised speech; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

European Parliament marks EU accession prospects for Serbia and Kosovo

Chile ups foreign bribery enforcement but flawed case resolutions are insufficient to ensure transparency and accountability

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

Why and how Germany had it again its own way in Cyprus

MEPs propose more transparent legislative drafting and use of allowances

‘More time’ agreed for buffer zone, to spare three million Syrian civilians in Idlib

Kenya wants to run entirely on green energy by 2020

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

How the world’s best teacher is changing lives in Africa

Encryption is under attack. Here’s why that matters

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

Why responsible consumption is everyone’s business

From ‘dead on the inside’ to ‘truly alive’: Survivor of genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda recounts her story as UN marks 25th anniversary

‘Real change’ involving women in peace and security, still too slow, Guterres tells Security Council

Parliament to ask for the suspension of EU-US deal on bank data

We have the tools to beat climate change. Now we need to legislate

Can the EU afford a trade war with China?

The ephemerality of the public-private health boundary

Merkel: Nationalism and egoism must never have a chance again in Europe

MEPs adopt new Fisheries Partnership with Morocco including Western Sahara

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Darfur peace process at a ‘standstill’ as demonstrations against Sudanese Government continue

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

Who’s promised net-zero, and who looks likely to get there?

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Climate Change and Human Health: Two Faces of The Same Coin

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

EU summit: Are the London Tories planning an exit from the EU?

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

Brexit: European Commission publishes Communication on preparing for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Forty-two countries adopt new OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

How Africa and Asia are joining forces on universal healthcare

Four ways Europe can become a global innovation leader

Is our brave new world about to burst?

Humanitarian Aid: EU allocates €55 million in Sudan

Why are so few women buying into Bitcoin?

State aid: Commission approves €380 million German rescue aid to Condor

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

Boris to end up in jail if he loses the next elections?

Can medical students be prepared for Global Health ethical issues?

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

Pollution could be harming every part of your body. Here’s how

These are the 3 key skill sets workers will need to learn by 2030

A shortened EU Summit admits failures, makes risky promises

Why a healthy planet and a healthy economy go hand-in-hand

Is Data Privacy really safe seen through Commissioner’s PRISM?

Here’s how we can make innovation more inclusive

The EU Commission predicts a decimated growth in the next years

Eurozone to enter the winter…

The Government of China and UNIDO partner to develop technical guidelines for standards of small hydropower development

Saving the whales is more important than planting trees to stop climate change. This is why

More Stings?

Filed Under: China, Health, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s