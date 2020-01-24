You are here: Home / Business / Business is a crucial partner in solving the mental health challenge

Business is a crucial partner in solving the mental health challenge

January 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment
depressed____

(Sydney Sims, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Miranda Wolpert, Head, Mental Health Priority Area, Wellcome Trust

  • Approaches to mental health problems are limited to two biomedical strategies.
  • More than 100 different other approaches have been suggested.
  • Employers must collaborate in working towards the next generation of treatment.

Anxiety and depression affect 400 million people worldwide, holding them back and inhibiting their ability to thrive at work, at home and in society. Mental health is one of our greatest global health threats. Yet, despite increasing recognition of the burden of this disease, there has been little advance in treatment options or outcomes achieved for the last half century.

Beware of anyone who tells you there are simple clear approaches that will “sort out” mental health in your workplace. There are many attractive well-being offers, but the truth is that we are still at the foothills of understanding what works for whom and why. Currently, for all ages, our approaches to most mental health problems are limited to two basic biomedical strategies – medication and talking therapies. Of those who access one or both of these, only around one-half show measurable improvement. Furthermore, we know little about how the existing treatments work, when they do, nor why they help some people and not others.

 

More than 100 different other approaches have been suggested that might help, ranging from exercise to peer support and engagement with the natural world. Yet, the vast majority have never been rigorously explored or researched.

We are starting to move beyond the myopia of only researching these two interventions and to start exploring the impact of other approaches, such as the neurobiological effect on depression of engagement with the arts or singing in a choir.

The work of the Friendship Bench has rightly captured attention. It takes the principles underlying talking therapy and adapts them to meet the needs of communities. There are interesting new scientifically tested approaches emerging, but it can take decades to move from learning what works to this being applied in practice. For example, groundbreaking work has shown that playing a computer game for 10-15 mins following a traumatic event can reduce the likelihood of developing PTSD. Yet, this is nowhere in routine practice. We must find better ways to bridge science and practice.

A Zimbabwean Friendship Bench, a vital measure in a country where more than 70% live below the poverty line.
A Zimbabwean Friendship Bench, where therapy is adapted to the needs of the community.
Image: World Economic Forum

Workplaces have a vital role to play. Key individuals could work with researchers to find out what works best for their workforce given their particular context. Initiatives that bring together workplaces and researchers, such as the alliance being led by Cary Cooper from Alliance Manchester Business School and other international alliances are exciting developments in this regard.

For Wellcome, transforming understanding, prevention and treatment of anxiety and depression in young people is a priority. Mental health is by no means a health issue exclusively of the young, but with most mental health problems starting before the age of 24, there is an urgent need to intervene early to prevent these problems from becoming long term. Through a £200 million commitment over the next five years we want to support approaches and treatments to help move us to a world where more people can manage good mental health with the support of their employers, the state and society.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about mental health?

One in four people will experience mental illness in their lives, costing the global economy an estimated $6 trillion by 2030.

Mental ill-health is the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people aged 10–24 years, contributing up to 45% of the overall burden of disease in this age-group. Yet globally, young people have the worst access to youth mental health care within the lifespan and across all the stages of illness (particularly during the early stages).

In response, the Forum has launched a global dialogue series to discuss the ideas, tools and architecture in which public and private stakeholders can build an ecosystem for health promotion and disease management on mental health.

One of the current key priorities is to support global efforts toward mental health outcomes – promoting key recommendations toward achieving the global targets on mental health, such as the WHO Knowledge-Action-Portal and the Countdown Global Mental Health

Read more about the work of our Platform for Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, and contact us to get involved.

We see employers as important collaborators both with researchers to find out what works for whom in different contexts, as well as with us and others as advocates who can work with governments to ensure there is greater scientific research to develop and embed the next generation of treatment and approaches.

Never has there been more global attention on mental health. We must seize the moment to unite with the common purpose to improve people’s lives.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Groundbreaking cancer-fighting drugs now included in updated UN list of essential medicines

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

COP25: Italy and Mexico pave the way on climate education

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

New skills needed for medical students in Industry 4.0

Eurozone hasn’t escaped the deflation danger

Closing VAT loopholes for sales through online platforms

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Connected Claims returns to London in 2018

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

How much is nature worth? $125 trillion, according to this report

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

COP21 Breaking News: “We must accelerate the process”, Laurent Fabius cries out from Paris

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

Iraqis paying an ‘unthinkable price’ to be heard, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

It’s a lie Eurozone isn’t competitive

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

‘Global sisterhood’ tells perpetrators ‘time is up’ for pandemic of violence

UN conference agrees better ways for Global South countries to work together on sustainable development

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

UN chief calls for ‘green and clean’ development in message for Africa Industrialization Day

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

A sterilised EMU may lead to a break up of Eurozone

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

Amid ‘unprecedented combination’ of epidemics, UN and partners begin cholera vaccination campaign in DR Congo

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

Memoirs from a unique trip to China: “my new old dragon” (Part I)

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

What will it take for the world’s third-largest economy to empower women?

A conceptual approach to Violence Against Healthcare in Turkey from SDG’s

World is ‘on notice’ as major UN report shows one million species face extinction

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: prizewinning journalists freed in Myanmar, new tracking tool for suspected terrorists, and a global bid to stop snakebite deaths

New Zealand has unveiled its first ‘well-being’ budget

How tech is helping the agriculture sector curb carbon emissions

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

Trump’s self-centered politics unravels

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

Fair Taxation: New EU-wide system to resolve tax disputes between Member States applies from today

How robotics can help humanitarians bridge the digital divide

Rise in number of children killed, maimed and recruited in conflict: UN report

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

Climate Change: A Healthcare Emergency

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s