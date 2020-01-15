You are here: Home / European Union News / Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

January 15, 2020 by 1 Comment
Boris Johnson

Mr. Boris Johnson is the UK Prime Minister. Co-operators: Photographer: Lejeune Xavier European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament highlights that assurances are needed on the protection of citizens’ rights to ensure its consent to the Withdrawal Agreement.

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, MEPs take stock of citizens’ rights in the context of Brexit and highlight that their consent to the Withdrawal Agreement will take into account “experiences gained and assurances given” about their protection. Parliament expresses concerns especially about the application-based approach used in the UK EU Settlement Scheme, the absence of physical proof for successful applicants, and its accessibility, among other issues.

MEPs question the set-up and independence of the UK’s “independent authority” foreseen in the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that they would welcome the establishment of a joint European Parliament – UK Parliament scrutiny mechanism.

The adopted text calls for information campaigns to be launched to prepare citizens and urges governments in EU27 member states to adopt consistent and generous measures to provide legal certainty for UK citizens residing in their territory.

The resolution was adopted with 610 votes in favour, 29 against and 68 abstentions following a debate on Tuesday that focussed largely on the future of freedom of movement and limiting the impact of Brexit on citizens’ lives.

Video of statements by Nikolina Brnjac, representing the Croatian Presidency of the Council and by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission

Video of MEPs’ debate

Video of closing statements by Michel Barnier, EU’s Chief Negotiator for the UK Exiting the EU, and Nikolina Brnjac

Background

To enter into force, the Withdrawal Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom needs to be approved by the European Parliament by a simple majority of votes cast (Article 50 (2) of the Treaty on European Union). Parliament will vote on the Withdrawal Agreement after the ratification process in the UK has been completed.

Part Two of the Withdrawal Agreement protects EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in other EU countries, as well as their families. According to its provisions, all social security rights under EU law will be maintained and citizens’ rights will be guaranteed throughout their lifetime. All relevant administrative procedures have to be transparent, smooth and streamlined. The implementation and application of these terms will be overseen by an independent authority with powers equivalent to those of the European Commission.

Comments

  1. eEuropa.Blog says:
    January 15, 2020 at 17:34

    Very good article! Congrat for your work!!!

    Reply

