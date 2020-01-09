You are here: Home / United Nations News / Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing 176: UN chief offers deepest condolences

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing 176: UN chief offers deepest condolences

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment

IRCS Iranian Red Crescent, and other relief organizations, participate in an operation to transfer dead bodies after a Ukrainian plane crashed in Tehran, Iran.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ offered his deepest condolences, saying he was “deeply saddened by the crash”.

“He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of all the countries whose nationals lost their lives in this tragedy”, said the statement issued by his Spokesperson.

The Boeing 737-800 single-aisle jet crashed after departing the Iranian capital’s Imam Khomeini International Airport heading to Kyiv.

The incident took place several hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile strike from home soil on US forces stationed in Iraq, in response to the US drone killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last Friday.

No evidence has emerged of any link between the two events.

According to news reports, Iranian officials have initially blamed the crash on engine issues. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against “unchecked theories” or speculation over the crash, but has ordered a criminal investigation into what happened.

The black box containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders has reportedly been recovered, but news reports said that Iranian authorities are so far refusing to hand them over to either Boeing or US authorities.

Meanwhile, all direct flights between Ukraine and Iran have been suspended and a number of commercial airlines are rerouting flights crossing the Middle East to avoid danger amidst the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Airline officials said most of the passengers were en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, transiting through there to other destinations.

The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different nations.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that on board were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians , which included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Why I stopped taking the lift

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

David Cameron’s formal letter/threat that officially opens pandora’s box for the UK

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why Trump’s tariffs are good news for US garlic farmers

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s