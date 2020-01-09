You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
businesses_

(Marten Bjork, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company Inc. & Andrew Schwedel, Co-Chair, Bain Futures

  • Businesses must urgently change to support the societies they operate in.
  • Climate change and economic unfairness are among 6 flashpoints for companies.
  • Globalization has lifted over 1 billion out of poverty – but it’s deeply unpopular.

It’s the end of an era for corporations. For 50 years, companies focused on delivering shareholder value above all else – but a rapidly changing world is undercutting the shareholder primacy paradigm.

Technological, demographic and macroeconomic disruptions are reshaping our economy and society – and stakeholders are demanding change. Consumers want safety, privacy and environmental responsibility. Employees require a stronger sense of purpose and rewards. Regulators assail business practices in banking, energy, healthcare and big tech. Acknowledging an urgent need for change, the US-based Business Roundtable reversed two decades of official policy and called for a more balanced model of capitalism.

 

Many companies had already started down this path during the shareholder primacy era. Charles Schwab, USAA and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, for example, listened to their customers and employees and invested in loyalty. Unilever, LEGO and Patagonia made sustainability a strategic priority. Quietly, many firms developed agendas focused on good corporate citizenship without touting them.

Today, however, society’s demands have escalated dramatically. Twenty years ago, corporate activists called for environmental protection and labor rights. Now, they demand action on a complex array of environmental, political, social and economic issues.

To address these concerns effectively, leadership teams must make corporate citizenship a core activity.

capitalism companies business
The purpose of a company is rapidly changing. Now, companies need to devote the same attention to a corporate citizenship agenda as much as business strategy.
Image: Fortune

It’s a wrenching change, but an urgent one. Firms are doing well, but host communities often aren’t. Globalization delivered prosperity to emerging markets, lifting more than 1 billion people out of poverty – but it’s deeply unpopular in Western countries where middle-class incomes stagnated, industries shrank and jobs disappeared. Abundant labor and cheap capital, combined with relaxed regulatory and antitrust regimes, concentrated corporate power. Nationalism is on the rise and climate change appears intractable. The rise of big data and powerful technology platform companies provoke fear of privacy abuse and fake news. Millennials in particular are far more skeptical of capitalism than previous generations and support a more expansive role for government.

Until now, political institutions in the developed world have struggled to keep pace with these changes. As big business thrives and social anxiety increases, however, battles over polarizing social and economic issues will intensify. Eventually, political leaders and society at large will look to the business sector to solve many of these problems.

That’s a challenge few leadership teams are prepared for – even those that have worked hard to act responsibly ­– and few will be able to avoid. Amazon, for instance, has invested heavily in community engagement. The company took pains to address the concerns of state and city leaders in New York before selecting the New York City borough of Queens as its second headquarters. But Amazon still ran afoul of local activists who decried what they considered overly generous tax breaks for the project. The social backlash added to complaints about Amazon’s overall corporate tax rate, labor practices, and dominant market power in e-commerce and web services.

The corporate citizenship flashpoints ahead – and how to address them

We see six broad sets of issues likely to define corporate citizenship flashpoints in the coming decade.

  • Environmental sustainability: the threat of climate change, resource usage, pollution, water access, food safety and security
  • Economic fairness: CEO compensation vs. minimum and living wages, job and income security, healthcare access and affordability, the role of unions and the power of labor, workforce skills and training
  • Corporate power and control: industry concentration and market power, antitrust policy and enforcement, regulations on business practices and political influence
  • Consumer protection: data privacy and security, ownership of identity rights, marketing practices (informed consent, ability to manipulate opinion in digital and social media)
  • National security and nationalism: offshoring of jobs, domestic vs. international investment, jurisdiction shopping for tax and regulatory arbitrage, intellectual property protection
  • Social issues: gun control, religion, identity politics and other culture-war issues

The relevance and urgency of each issue will vary by company, industry and country. The demands of disparate communities are likely to clash; not all citizens or communities want the same things.

How, then, can companies respond to this new environment? Leadership teams can start by creating forward-leaning policy agendas, together with other companies in the same industries. These agendas should include concrete steps to address society’s concerns. And firms or industries may choose to participate constructively in the debate – or to ignore it and risk government intervention, with potential outcomes much less to their liking.

Companies with forward-looking policy agendas will make community and citizen engagement a priority – as critical as investor relations. For example, retraining workers is likely to be a key issue for governments and companies in the 2020s. Amazon recently announced it will spend $700 million by 2025 to retrain about 100,000 employees, or roughly one-third of its American workforce. It also raised minimum wages, along with Walmart, PayPal and others.

To stay one step ahead of the debate on flashpoint issues, firms must develop new skills. Olam and Cargill named chief sustainability officers who are working closely with governments to improve food supply integrity. C-suites will need foreign policy competence to address trade frictions, technology transfer, data protection and constraints on labor sourcing, as well.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

The World Economic Forum was the first to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological advances. Policies, norms and regulations have not been able to keep up with the pace of innovation, creating a growing need to fill this gap.

The Forum established the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network in 2017 to ensure that new and emerging technologies will help—not harm—humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network launched centres in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing locally-run Affiliate Centres in many countries around the world.

The global network is working closely with partners from government, business, academia and civil society to co-design and pilot agile frameworks for governing new and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, blockchain, data policy, digital trade, drones, internet of things (IoT), precision medicine and environmental innovations.

Learn more about the groundbreaking work that the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is doing to prepare us for the future.

Want to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us to find out how you can become a member or partner.

Successful leadership teams will devote the same careful attention to their citizenship agenda as they do to business strategy. In addition to understanding which communities are most important to the company, they’ll need to determine where in the value chain they can make a difference. It will be critical to pinpoint where the firm’s values, policies and actions are at odds with the interests of stakeholder communities. Leaders can then evaluate financial, human and reputational trade-offs in addressing citizens’ concerns.

These won’t be easy choices, but they’ll increasingly shape the CEO agenda over the next five years. And companies that embrace citizenship right now will be best positioned to navigate successfully the challenging times ahead.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Why I stopped taking the lift

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

David Cameron’s formal letter/threat that officially opens pandora’s box for the UK

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why Trump’s tariffs are good news for US garlic farmers

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

More Stings?

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s