You are here: Home / Policy / Health / From Policy to Reality: Discrepancies in Universal Health Care Systems across the European Union

From Policy to Reality: Discrepancies in Universal Health Care Systems across the European Union

January 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
von der leyen ursual

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photographer: Etienne Ansotte European Union, 2019 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Giovanni Cuce’, a first-year medical student at the University of Catania, Italy. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Most Europeans take a certain pride in their healthcare system being universal, that is available to everyone without charge for most medical procedures. This pride is not unwarranted, considering that elsewhere healthcare expenditures are not provided for by the State and the burden falls entirely on the patient, sometimes with serious economic repercussions. But are we sure that healthcare is actually available to everyone across Europe? Are we sure that no one is being left behind? An analysis carried out by researchers at the London School of Economics seem to suggest otherwise.

Using data from the 2008 European Social Survey, the study aimed to find out how citizens from across 29 European countries felt about accessing health care, regardless of true accessibility or availability of health services. The main barriers in accessing healthcare were observed to be either economic or non-economic in nature and varied from region to region. It was found that the shortcomings of the system, such as long waiting times or poor-quality services, were supplemented by the private and informal sector. In this case, however, if no referral is presented the costs must be paid out-of-pocket by the individual.

Unsurprisingly, deprived groups, who are unable to afford private care, were the ones who felt accessing healthcare would be more difficult. This is especially true for those countries where less people feel unable to access health care, such as France and Belgium. However, other countries, such as Ukraine and Russia, show minimal difference between the percentages of high-income and low-income individuals who feel threatened by access barriers. This suggest that non-economic problems, which affect everyone without distinction, may play a major role.

Another study published on the European Journal of Public Health underlined how the Great Recession of 2008 and the subsequent austerity measures employed by the governments have increased the levels of unmet medical needs. The results show that approximately 1.5 million more people have faced unmet need for healthcare since the inception of the economic crisis. In line with previous studies, the poor groups are the most affected and the statistics are not homogenous among different European countries.

At this point it is only natural to ask: how can we ensure that everyone has access to healthcare services? The first step would be to cut down on austerity measures to reduce non-economic factors. This would include increasing expenditure on health services by opening more facilities and hiring more personnel. Investing on affordable transport would also ensure that access to healthcare is physically accessible to everyone. Furthermore, the proper attention should be paid to those who are nonetheless unable to access the system for economic reasons by lowering the cost of copayments, especially for pharmaceuticals and outpatient care, and by repealing policies restricting access for vulnerable groups, such as homeless persons and migrants.

Therefore, full resolution and swift action by European governments are paramount in ensuring that Europe remain a model of universal healthcare and a beacon for all the world to follow.

Works Cited

  • Cylus, J. & Papanicolas, I., 2015. An analysis of perceived access to health care in Europe: How universal is universal coverage?. Health Policy, 119(9), pp. 1133-1144.
  • Reeves, A., McKee, M. & Stuckler, D., 2015. The attack on universal health coverage in Europe: recession, austerity and unmet needs. European Journal of Public Health, 25(3), pp. 364-365.

About the author

Giovanni Cuce’ is a first-year medical student at the University of Catania, Italy.
He strives to create a world where health, both physical and mental, is not a
possibility, but a reality for everyone. He is a member of the Italian Secretariat of
Medical Students and has also volunteered with the Italian Red Cross for four years,
spreading knowledge about STDs prevention, first aid procedures and healthy habits
in his community.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

YOUTH RIGHTS AT RISK FROM RISE OF EXTREME-RIGHT AND POPULISTS IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

AI will drive the societies of the future. Will the governed consent?

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson: who forced the two ‘brave’ Brexiteers to quit?

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

The end of Spitzenkandidat: EU leaders concluded unexpectedly on EU top jobs

It’s time to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace

This warehouse is one of the world’s greenest industrial buildings

Iceland won’t talk with Brussels about EU accession

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

International community makes important progress on the tax challenges of digitalisation

Two days left until General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), lots of newsletter opt-outs but does the EU citizen really know?

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Amazon, a pair of shoes and my Data Privacy walks away

UN rights experts call on Russia to release Ukrainian film-maker whose life is in ‘imminent danger’

Three ways Finland leads the world – and education isn’t one of them

Vaccination: European Commission and World Health Organization join forces to promote the benefits of vaccines

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

UN health agency highlights lifestyle choices that can prevent onset of dementia, as millions more succumb each year

Yemen ceasefire deal: ‘Potential’ now to restore humanitarian lifeline to millions

China repels EU allegations of export subsidies

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

The impossible end of the war in Syria

Ebola: EU announces new funds to strengthen preparedness in Burundi

Switzerland to favour EU citizens in immigration quotas as the risk of a new referendum looms

This is how a smart factory actually works

Building a stronger Europe: new initiatives to further boost role of youth, education and culture policies

These are the top countries for travel and tourism in 2019

Preparing the future today: World Health Organisation and young doctors

Cultural tolerance is a must: “No sir, I’m not inferior!”

These are the 4 most likely scenarios for the future of energy

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

European Youth, quo vadis?

Towards a zero tobacco public space in Cameroon

Negative inflation hits Eurozone, ECB to print and distribute one trillion euro earlier than expected

Mali facing ‘alarming’ rise in rights violations, warns UN expert

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: UN Secretary-General Announces “Climate Action 2016” Partnership

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

Brexit effect: Public opinion survey shows that EU is more appreciated than ever

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

Security Council extends mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon for a year

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

How to build a fairer gig economy in 4 steps

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

Freshwater is saltier – and it’s bad for the planet and our health

Why the UN is investigating poverty in the United Kingdom

Future Forces Forum: Prague will be hosting the most important project in the field of Defence and Security

Reconciliation helps ‘repair fractures’, enable lasting peace, Security Council hears

The European Union and the United States sign an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

Bill Gates’ top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2019

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s