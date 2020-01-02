You are here: Home / Economy / How green investment will help Latin America and the world fight climate change

How green investment will help Latin America and the world fight climate change

January 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
investments

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Luis Alberto Moreno, President, Inter-American Development Bank

  • Climate change is having a dramatic effect on Latin America and the Caribbean.
  • Most people in the region view climate change as a major peril.
  • Costa Rica, Chile and 21 regional countries have announced plans to become “net-zero” emitters by 2050.

Protests have rattled governments across Latin America and the Caribbean in recent months as people demand higher wages and lower levels of inequality.

Does that mean protesters no longer care about long-term challenges like climate change? Absolutely not. Polls consistently show that people fear climate change far more than do people in other regions.

 

Last year, the AmericasBarometer survey showed that vast majorities in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean believe climate change is a perilous problem. More recently, a Pew survey showed they worry about it much more than other global threats.

That’s partly because the region is already suffering from dramatic climate events including extreme flooding, droughts and devastating hurricanes like Dorian, which destroyed much of the Bahamas.

Such events, if left to worsen, could change life in the region but also around the world by affecting the global output of everything from coffee and chocolate to beef, chicken and corn.

Local targets, global challenge

That makes the impact of climate change on the region relevant to everyone, not just Latin Americans. It also explains why local governments are ambitiously aiming to cut CO2 emissions, even as they grapple with urgent social problems and street protests.

Costa Rica, Chile and 21 regional countries have announced plans to become “net-zero” emitters by 2050. But they will need a huge amount of help from investors to fund such ambitious plans.

We estimate regional governments must spend about $77 billion between now and 2030 to meet their climate change goals. Public investment can cover only about a quarter of that while a tiny share could come from multilateral banks. The rest will have to come private sector investors.

Green investment

The good news is that trillions of dollars in private sector assets are available to close this financing gap. Global pension funds alone hold more than $40 trillion in assets, according to the Thinking Ahead Institute.

Many companies also need to invest more in green projects to fulfill their own environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. But investors will only invest en masse in environmentally friendly public projects if it is easy to do—and if they’re confident their money will truly make a difference.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Investors need guarantees that their cash will fund environmentally sustainable projects, and not simply be used to build bridges or fund budget gaps.

This is where institutions like the Inter-American Development Bank can help. We are working with partners like the French Development Agency and Germany’s state-owned development bank, KfW, to help countries curb emissions and promote green-friendly investment regulations.

We also recently launched the Green Bond Transparency Platform, which allows investors to track bonds and see how their proceeds are being used.

Initiatives like this will boost investor interest in projects that combat climate change in Latin America. Fortunately, appetite for things like green bonds is on the rise and set to surge—if we do our job.

green bonds climate change finance latin america
Green investment is on the rise in Latin America and the Caribbean
Image: Climate Bonds

In 2019, Latin American and Caribbean countries issued close to $5 billion in green bonds, bringing the region’s overall historic total to $13.6 billion, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative. In mid-2019, more than 300 investors showed interest in buying Chilean green bonds. Now, those bonds are helping Chile invest in things like green buildings and electric buses.

Green bonds are finally becoming a mainstream investment option in Latin America. Even so, they account for just 2% of the global green bond market.

To truly combat climate change, we need to make it even easier, and more attractive, for investors to help countries go green.

We can do better and we must. Our citizens are demanding it.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Military Medicine and its Relationship with Antibiotic Therapy

The UK to split if May’s hard or no-deal Brexit is pursued

UN agency warns conditions around Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah still ‘very bad’, as staff rush to deliver aid

What is hydroponics – and is it the future of farming?

Electronic or conventional cigarettes – which is safer?

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

Zero carbon by 2050 is possible. Here is what we need to do

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

Governments should step up their efforts to give people skills to seize opportunities in a digital world

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

Where labour costs the most (and least) in the European Union

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

Unemployment is down across the world’s largest economies

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

What is carbon offsetting?

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

Mood changes in Europe in favour of growth and jobs

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

New rules on drivers’ working conditions and fair competition in road transport

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

What the future holds for the EU – China relations?

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

Humanitarian aid: €7 million for disaster preparedness in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

The West is struggling to hit its climate targets. What would the developing world do differently?

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

Hiring is broken. Here’s how to fix it

‘Good enough’ global cooperation is key to our survival

An open letter from business to world leaders: “Be ambitious, and together we can address climate change”

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

These countries are best at attracting and nurturing talented workers

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

10th ASEM in Milan and the importance of being one: EU’s big challenge on the way to China

MasterCard @ MWC14: Innovation in times of regulatory uncertainty

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

China will be the world’s top tourist destination by 2030

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

Available mental health services: is it only about professionals or institutions?

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

LGBTQ+: The invisible poor on our healthcare

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

African migration: what the numbers really tell us

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

The EU-US trade agreement, victim of right-wing extremists and security lunatics

‘Virginity testing’: a human rights violation, with no scientific basis – UN

Most ‘precious’ and ‘scarce’ resource of our time is dialogue, UN chief tells Doha policy forum

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s