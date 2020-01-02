You are here: Home / IFMSA / Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

January 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
antibiotics___

(Anastasia Dulgier, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Bintaleb Emad Hamdi, a 26 year old medical student in Hadhramout University College of medicine (HUCOM)-Mukalla. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Ahmed is a young adult male who complaint of fever for three days. He goes to a pharmacy and asks the pharmacist for a medication. The pharmacist wants to sale his drugs.so, he give him a strong and expensive antibiotic.

That was a small story about what we have suffering from in our country .when a patient have an illness, he doesn’t go to a doctor. He just goes to the pharmacy and has medication without a prescription. One of the most causes of antibiotic resistance in our country.

Most of pharmacists want to have a good reputation. So, they prescribed wide spread intravenous drugs such as Ceftriaxon or Metronidazole infusion. Even strong tablet medications like Augmentin or Levofloxacin have decreased sensitivity nowadays.

When those patients have a sever disease and have no benefit from those medication they come to the hospital and ask for the doctor help. When the doctor asks about the medication that they have he surprised that they have a strong antibiotic without any response to them .so, he prescribed more appropriate antibiotic.

As a result of these mistakes, antibiotic sensitivity has been decreased to low percentage in the last few years. A study in clinical pharmacy department of 48 Model Hospital –Sana’a from June 2018 to June 2019 shows that the patient who had infected with staphylococcus aurous, their sensitivity to Augmentin was decreased up to 69%. Other antibiotics such as Ceftriaxon (58%) and Ciprofloxacin (66%).while the most drug with low sensitivity was Penicillin (25%).

Another example about that study, the patient who has infected with klebsiella spp become resisted to Meropenem (sensitivity was 16%) and Penicillin (15%).while most appropriate antibiotics were Colistin or Polymyxine-B (100%).

Other common organisms such as staphylococcus spp, its sensitivity to Ampicilline was decreased up to 42%. About E.coli, its sensitivity to Penicillin had become 25%. In the other hand, Amikacin become the drug of choice (95%).

In my opinion, I think this study was done at a difficult time. Even though low facilities in our country, the war is all over and without governmental support, it has great outcomes. The most important outcome was the decrease sensitivity to Ampicillin, Penicillin, Cloxacillin and Ceftriaxon.

As a result of this study, we recommended the following, to increase awareness among the community about the dangerous of antibiotic resistance. To follow updated guidelines about antibiotic by doctors. For the pharmacists not to withdraw medications without prescription. For scientific community to focus their research on antibiotic resistance. For public authorities to put legislations that regulates usage of antibiotic and limits their risks and for international community to put antibiotic resistance as one of the urgent priorities to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In conclusion, in my country, we faced big challenges nowadays like other countries, to encourage the community to ask for medical advice in a proper way, to call on governments and international organizations for their support and to improve health care services.

About the author

Bintaleb Emad Hamdi is a 26 years old male. Single. Medical student in Hadhramout University College of medicine (HUCOM)-Mukalla. Lives in Sana'a (the capital city of Yemen). Has a diploma of English language from Newhorizone institute-sanaa. Has multiple traineeships in medicine (BLS, ACLS, first aid and nursing). Member of multiple foundations in our country (benevolent fund. for outstanding students-BFFOS and National association of medical students-NAMS-Yemen). Nowadays, I am preparing for ILETS, PLAB and MRCS, to has a scholarship for continuing my study in Europe, England or Australia and then back to my country for improving health care services.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Military Medicine and its Relationship with Antibiotic Therapy

The UK to split if May’s hard or no-deal Brexit is pursued

UN agency warns conditions around Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah still ‘very bad’, as staff rush to deliver aid

What is hydroponics – and is it the future of farming?

Electronic or conventional cigarettes – which is safer?

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

Zero carbon by 2050 is possible. Here is what we need to do

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

Governments should step up their efforts to give people skills to seize opportunities in a digital world

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

Where labour costs the most (and least) in the European Union

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

Unemployment is down across the world’s largest economies

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

What is carbon offsetting?

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

Mood changes in Europe in favour of growth and jobs

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

New rules on drivers’ working conditions and fair competition in road transport

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

What the future holds for the EU – China relations?

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

Humanitarian aid: €7 million for disaster preparedness in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

The West is struggling to hit its climate targets. What would the developing world do differently?

UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church

Hiring is broken. Here’s how to fix it

‘Good enough’ global cooperation is key to our survival

An open letter from business to world leaders: “Be ambitious, and together we can address climate change”

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

These countries are best at attracting and nurturing talented workers

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

10th ASEM in Milan and the importance of being one: EU’s big challenge on the way to China

MasterCard @ MWC14: Innovation in times of regulatory uncertainty

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

China will be the world’s top tourist destination by 2030

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

Available mental health services: is it only about professionals or institutions?

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

LGBTQ+: The invisible poor on our healthcare

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

African migration: what the numbers really tell us

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

The EU-US trade agreement, victim of right-wing extremists and security lunatics

‘Virginity testing’: a human rights violation, with no scientific basis – UN

Most ‘precious’ and ‘scarce’ resource of our time is dialogue, UN chief tells Doha policy forum

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s