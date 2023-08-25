Demographic change in Latin America and health aging

by

THE CURRENT REALITY OF DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGE

Population growth worldwide has resulted in a significant increase in the population of older adults. Historically, aging has been a sign of progress in social, economic, technological, and public health aspects. However, this demographic transformation today represents one of the most outstanding social and political challenges of recent decades.

The Latin American and Caribbean region has undergone a rapid demographic transition from high levels of mortality and fertility in the 1950s to low levels today. However, in 2020 and 2021, the pandemic caused a sharp reduction in population growth. A recovery is expected in 2023 and 2024, but thereafter the downward trend observed before the impact of the pandemic will continue.

In the current decade, a decline in the number of inhabitants under 30 years of age and a positive increase in the adult population in the region, especially those over 50 years of age, are expected. If population projections hold, by the end of this century, the only population group that will continue to increase will be those aged 80 and older. This unprecedented reality will significantly impact the current paradigms of public health and health services.

Therefore, understanding the implications of current demographic changes, as well as the epidemiological transition, is vital if societies are to be prepared to care for an aging population. Increased life expectancy and an aging population will greatly increase the need for a shift in health systems to increasingly aim to keep people healthy and out of the hospital, rather than simply responding mechanistically and providing diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

AGING POSES CHALLENGES AND OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES

The elderly population will experience an increase in morbidity due to non-communicable diseases, a decrease in the number of people of productive age, an increase in disability and the need for care, which generates an increase in the dependency rate, therefore, we must have health systems in line with the needs of the elderly population.

Consequently, it will increase the demand for primary health care and long-term care, will require more and better-trained personnel, and will increase the need for more pleasant physical and social environments for the elderly, since negative stereotypes, discrimination, and mistreatment prevail despite the new reality of aging. About the technological dimension, to strengthen health systems, it is necessary to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen health information systems.

