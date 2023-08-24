You are here: Home / European Union News / Message by President von der Leyen on the occasion of Ukraine Independence Day

Message by President von der Leyen on the occasion of Ukraine Independence Day

Dear President Zelenskyy, Dear citizens of Ukraine.

Today, as you celebrate your Independence Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to each and every one of you.

Ukraine’s strength lies in its people. In your courage, your force and your enduring hope for a future of peace and prosperity in a united Europe.

You are an inspiration to all Europeans! And we will stand with you for as long as it takes for Ukraine to be free.Together, we will win a just and lasting peace. 

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine.

Sláva Ukrayíni!

