Speech by President von der Leyen at the extraordinary plenary session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia

Madam Speaker,

Prime Minister Golob, dear Robert,

President of the National Council,

Honourable Members of the National Assembly of Slovenia,

It is a great honour to address this noble House, although we gather here in dramatic circumstances. In recent years, I have visited Slovenia regularly, and I have enjoyed the incredible beauty of the landscape, of its nature and the amazing hospitality of its people. So it breaks my heart to see and to be back on such a sad day, and to witness the full scale of the devastation. Slovenia is known as ‘the sunny side of the Alps.’ But last week, a month’s worth of rain fell over Slovenia in only one day. Your idyllic landscapes turned into a hell of water and mud. Not even this Alpine paradise has been spared by the impacts of climate change. Today, I could see with my own eyes the damage and the destruction caused by the floods. The storm wreaked havoc in two-thirds of Slovenia. The water has washed away all sorts of critical infrastructure, from bridges to electricity lines. Thousands of families have been evacuated. Almost all businesses in the hardest-hit areas are affected. And tragically, six people have lost their lives. It is a national and a European tragedy.

But against the force of nature, the people of Slovenia have reacted with courage and kindness. Your response has been outstanding. An entire country has mobilised at incredible speed, preventing an even greater loss of life. We were all moved by the images of firefighters risking their own lives to save 22 small children from a flooded kindergarten. Or by the scene of a young boy with a blue umbrella, bringing snacks to a helicopter crew. These are the pictures that will be etched forever in our memory. And there are countless other stories like these. Every Slovenian has tried to help. Everyone. Volunteers have protected vulnerable buildings with sandbags. Supermarkets have offered food. Hotels have opened their doors to evacuated people. Let me borrow the words of the Delo newspaper and say: ‘The whole fabric of Slovenian society is made of solidarity.’ And I would like to thank each and every Slovenian for that: Hvala lepa, Slovenija.

This wave of solidarity has happened under the outstanding leadership of Slovenia’s civil protection, together with the whole government and with local authorities. This was excellent cooperation and coordination. All political forces have come together in a spirit of national unity. And the results of this national mobilisation are already showing. I think, for instance, about those villages that have been completely cut off from the rest of the country because of the floods, like Črna, which I visited today and I saw it with my own eyes. I was told that for two days, it was impossible to reach the village, and even to communicate with residents, because of the lack of mobile connection. People did not even know whether their friends and family were alive. But then everyone mobilised to reach out to the village. Army and civil protection, firefighters and police, mountain rescuers and the Red Cross, together with volunteers from all walks of life. I saw it with my own eyes today and it is impressive and heartwarming. They managed to bring food in by helicopter, to rescue the most vulnerable, to clean up the endless mud and then to restore a road connection. Thanks to their tireless efforts, they brought hope where there was only mud.

This fast reaction has come as no surprise for all of us, in the European Union, who have already seen Slovenian solidarity in action. When your neighbours in Italy were struck by floods and when a devastating earthquake hit Croatia, Slovenia was among the first to send in water pumps and rescue teams. And this has not been forgotten. You are also a leading contributor to our humanitarian efforts in Ukraine – many thanks for that. Now I want to assure you that all of Europe is with you in this time of need. Commissioner Lenarčič was here already during the weekend to take part in an early emergency meeting of your government. And today, I am here to discuss concrete ways for our Union to stand at the side of Slovenians. That was the content of our bilateral talks with the Prime Minister today this morning.

As soon as Slovenia’s government called for European support, we activated the Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism. Eight Member States responded to our call within two days. They have already made available 6 mobile bridges, 4 helicopters, 14 excavators, all with relevant crews to help with the emergency. Today, for example in Črna, I met with teams from Austria, Croatia, France and Germany who are already working across the country, cleaning the debris with the excavators and building emergency bridges to reconnect isolated areas. Europe is here for you, and we stand ready to assist with anything you may need.

Europe will also be by your side in the coming weeks and months for the recovery and reconstruction. Slovenia can request and will receive financial support from the European Union. And we have discussed a package of three components. First of all, from the Solidarity Fund EUR 400 million are accessible. Time is of the essence. Therefore, the European Commission can pay an advance of up to EUR 100 million before the end of the year. And then, based on Slovenia’s request with a first damage assessment, an additional solidarity payment of up to EUR 300 million can follow next year. The second element: Slovenia could request in addition up to EUR 2.7 billion under NextGenerationEU. This is fresh money. Here too, time is of the essence, as you will have to make the request by the end of August already. This has something to do with the procedures of NextGenerationEU. I discussed with the Prime Minister, dear Robert, that we immediately, as of today, create a Task Force, jointly, Slovenia and the Commission, to fast-track the necessary assessment and administrative work, so that we make it – I am confident – until the end of the month. And then, this money over time will be accessible for you. On top of this, we will also mobilise the European agricultural crisis reserve to help farmers who have lost livestock, crops and machinery. We will find all possible ways to match Slovenia’s proverbial solidarity. And finally, the third element, we are looking at reprogramming existing EU funds. And here, I am speaking in particular of EUR 3.3 billion in cohesion funds for Slovenia that can be used until 2027.

Honourable Members,

Prime Minister, dear Robert,

During your speech to the European Parliament last year, you said: ‘When a community is united and determined, then that community can push the boundaries of what is possible.’ This is true for Slovenia as well as for Europe. And it is certainly true as we respond to this Slovenian and European tragedy. I have not the slightest doubt that, with Slovenian spirit and with the confidence, courage, endurance and stamina I saw today – impressive –, and with Europe’s support and solidarity for our friend and member Slovenia, Slovenia once again will stand strong and will recover fast at the heart of Europe.

Long live Slovenia, and long live Europe.